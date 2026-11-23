The anticipated Iranian challenge to the US naval blockade in the Arabian Sea is still expected, although not necessarily in the form of a flotilla of 14 Iranian tankers. An underlying anti-China motive for the tension with Iran and the continuing disruption of fuel supplies to China, which have created strong pressure on prices and inflation in China, is paralleled by what Crooke describes today as an attempted Rubio coup against Trump, involving a collection of China hawks coordinating with the CIA and pro-Israeli Silicon Valley giants to oust the CEO of Nvidia. The coup failed, the CEO is back.

I note and am tempted to agree with Jeffrey Sachs’ judgement that the underlying idea that banal Nvidia chips play a key role in determining the future of Sino-US relations (i.e. to be brutal, the relations of a great economy, China, with what is now a significantly lesser economy, the USA) simply naive, except to say that the speed of AI development is so unprecedented that we need to allow for the possibility that a momentary incremental advantage could unleash such powerful contingent and aggressive advantages as to knock other players completely out of the game.

NATO’s war against Russia over Ukraine is broadening, with the “Ukrainian” (read NATO) maritime drone strikes (7) against a Russian Corvette and a Russian cargo ship in or close to the Libyan port of Benghazi, with reports of a Russian helicopter also being struck.

The Corvette was berthed in an area controlled by Eastern Libya’s Libyan National Army. The cargo ship may have been carrying weapons intended for some small military operation. The launch site for the drones is disputed, with some sources saying that it was in Albania.

US involvement is suggested but not proven by open-source aviation monitors that tracked a U.S. Army ARTEMIS II intelligence aircraft (a modified Bombardier Challenger 650, registration N159L) conducting patrols off the Libyan coast on three consecutive days from November 19 to November 21, 2026. Unlike a radar-focused AWACS, ARTEMIS II specializes in signals intelligence (SIGINT), collecting radar emissions and communications data from high altitude. The surveillance flights occurred immediately before early-morning Ukrainian sea drone attacks on November 22, 2026, which sank the docked Russian Navy corvette Merkury inside Benghazi’s naval base and struck a Russian cargo vessel offshore.

Defense analysts and flight trackers noted that while the timing drew scrutiny, public flight data does not establish any operational link or NATO tasking connecting the U.S. aircraft to the Ukrainian strikes. Rather than North Africa, NATO’s active E-3 AWACS deployments are currently focused on its eastern flank, with the alliance announcing on November 23, 2026, that an AWACS aircraft is being deployed to Poland after three Russian Kh-101 missiles landed in Polish territory.

The situation is not entirely novel. In March Ukraine attacked a Russian gas tanker in Malta. Within the past few days there have been attacks on a Russian ship headed for Kaliningrad amidst renewed talk of a potential naval blockade of the Baltic Sea. There was a recent attack on a Russian vessel close to a Russian island in the Gulf of Finland which occasioned hundreds of casualties.

The attacks not only are thought to be retaliation for Russian strikes against Ukrainian vessels on the borders of Ukraine with Romania and Bulgaria but Benghazi follows hot on the heels of an incident two days ago (Nov 21) of a “Ukrainian” drone (2) strike against Russian cargo ship Spart II in the Gulf of Finland, sparking a major fire that caused the disabled vessel to drift into Finnish territorial waters.

The attack on a site in Eastern Libya may put Ukraine at odds with the regime of former CIA asset General Hifter backed by a shifting coalition of foreign powers that is highlighted by a major diplomatic pivot toward former rival Turkey alongside deep military ties to Russia, and traditional Gulf partners, possibly allying Ukraine more closely with Greece.

Former Russian president Medvedev is again saying that a preemptive Russian nuclear strike is not impossible. Russia has not yet credibly responded to Ukraine’s attack on the Kerch bridge and the frustration of so-called Russian hardliners (further along a scale of nationalistic sentiment than Putin) is close to boiling point as they witness these latest provocations. Why Russia is still refraining even from its use of Oreshnik or other innovative non-nuclear weapons is a continuing mystery. Within the next 60 days it plans to launch Sputnik S, with a potentially nuclear payload whose targets would be the entire race of Western satellite systems. The case for a demonstration of Russian power may seem irresistible to many. But in the meantime the reality on the ground in Ukraine with Dnipro among the cities that are subject to major power breakdowns and shortages of drinkable water is sharp evidence of either a national meltdown or the rise of a zombie state peopled only by an army of ghosts, its gloom relieved with gifted Western lightbulbs.

More to follow