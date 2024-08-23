My assessment of the Kursk invasion earlier today still holds for the most part. I have probably paid insufficient attention to what are very likely high Ukrainian casualties and intense destruction by Russia of armored Ukrainian vehicles.

Because these estimates come solely from Russian sources I am disinclined to treat them with confidence, but I do continue to hold to the hypothesis that Ukrainian losses overall are significantly less than Russian, based on the MediaZona estimates of relatively low Russian casusalties in comparison with what a year ago many expert commentators were estimating of Ukrainian casualties, in the order of one Russian casualty (dead or gravely wounded) to every four Ukrainian casualties.

While I am inclined towards the judgment that the Ukrainian invasion of Kursk is a result, in part, of serious Russian misjudgment and lack of planning, this is not incompatible with the view that, given that it has happened, Russia has now been presented with a significant further opportunity in a war of attrition against an opponent who is throwing its last and best resources into the fight, an oppoent who is close to bankruptcy, and with whose illegitimate regime Russia will not deal, at all.

So for all the surprise of rapid Ukrainian movements of modest or small convoys into a sparsely populated and insufficiently fortified countryside, these forces, even as they are reported to “hold” a large number of fairly insignificant settlements (one hundred or so), are subject to intense attack by Russian bombs, missiles, drones and artillery, while Russian forces themselves are retreating northwards to establish a new line of defense.

I noted this morning that a direct invasion of the Kursk nuclear power plant (KNPP), from the east (Ryls’ke) was not out of the question, even if unlikely. In the meantime I picked up the news that Ukraine had already tried to hit KNPP with drones over the past day - unsuccessfully. So Ukrainian recklessness, an indication of desperation, is still very much in evidence.

There is further confirmation of an expectation by Russia of a widening of the conflict, following an immense concentration of Ukrainian forces in the Sumy region, representing almost all available combat-ready troops of the strategic and operational reserves and one third of all combat-ready battalions, amounting to somewhere between 100,000 and 200,000 men. A Ukrainian asssault team of 200 men attempted yesterday to cross into Russian territory near the border town of Semenivka but was repelled. Further attempts are expected.

In the meantime, Ukrainian forces have moved further west from Snagost to the village of Kmarovka, ten kilometers east of Glushkovo where Ukrainian forces are destroying bridges over the Seym in a bid to disrupt Russian supply lines, and otherwise subjecting the community of Glushkovo to heavy drone and other attacks in an indication of a likely imminent ground operation. If Glushkovo is taken, then Ukraine will move north towards Ryls’ke.

Northwest of Sudzha, Ukrainian forces continue to assault Korenevo, the south of which they now control, and have established a link between Snagost in the south to Korenevo.

On the eastern flank, Ukrainian forces advance towards or have already taken Sheptukhovka. The former women’s prison and Russian stronghold in Malaya Lokna is still in Russian hands but Russian forces there are being surrounded by Ukrainian. Whether Ukrainian forces have, as Syrski recently claimed, reached as far north of Malaya Lokna as Pogrebki is disputed. Russia has re-estsablished control of Nochaev, north east of Russkoe Porechinoe. It also appears that Russia has re-established control over Martynovka. There are heavy clashes south east of Russkaya Konopelka which will likely fall to Ukraine, heralding a further Ukrainian advance eastwards on the villages of Vorobzha and Semyonovksa, north of Belitsa.

Elsewhere on the combat lines, the advantage is mainly if not exclusively Russian. Russia has made very considerable advances over recent weeks west of Avdiivka towards Pokrovsk, and its forces are moving towards the center of Hrodivka, and have established fire control over the supply road connecting Hrodivka with Pokrovsk. Russian forces have entered the settlement of Novohrodivksa, a little further to the south, coming at it from two directions, east and southeast. Behind them Russia now largely controls a huge swathe of territory essentially taking in Mezhove, Skuchne, Zavitne, Novozhellane, Zhelanne, Novoselivksa Persha, Umanske, Yasnobrodivka, Netaiklove andm, most recently, Pytche. Ukrainian forces are retreating south to Kalynove and Memryk, with Russian giving chase. We can expect Karlivka and the Karlivka reservoir to fall, to the south, and Selydove to the west.

In addition, Russian advances are in evidence in Kupyansk, Chasiv Yar, Siversk, Toretsk, and Vuhledar.