Myy schedule is heavy this week (with continuing demands with respect to a book manuscript, teaching, grading and other issues) I have fallen behind both in my commentaries as well as in the “Links” series that I find to be equally important (though I have never have time to cover more than a fraction of what I should really be posting there).
If I have …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Empire, Communication and NATO Wars to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.