We have entered a new era of aggressive imperial acquisition and madness combined. The prime culprits are the spineless, toadying ignorance and laziness of mainstream America, its plutocratic aristocracy and the military industrial incubus to which the mainstream is enslaved.

Its tragic demise will not be checked by Russia or China. It will not even be resisted by Latin Americans. Trump’s recent blockade of Venezuela, a practice run for what the Deep State plans ultimately for China, and his tragi-comic pronouncements that Venezuela stole the land and oil of Venezuela from the US are the orgasmic manifestation of the white settler mentality of the the US ruling elite.

There are no signs that China, even though Venezuela is a leading supplier of oil to China ( along with equally vulnerable Iran), nor Russia (even though control of Venezuelan oil will give the US power to sabotage the Russian economy through manipulation of oil prices), have any idea whatsoever what they must do to honor their declared commitment to a multipolar world. Even though the concentration of US sea power in the Caribbean presents a unique opportunity for America’s enemies. Even though they have the weapons and the numbers to act. So nobody will be saved and the world will cave to a brutal US-Israeli embrace.

After breaking their own rules in the Nobel peace prize committee and with no convincing reason whatsoever in sucking up to Marco Rubio and delivering the prize to the treasonous and war-mongering Machado (note how she has survived unharmed for so long (before a dramatic mediatized “escape” earlier this week) under the supposedly ruthless tyranny of Maduro) are doing their bit, distracting Russia by continuing to keep the NATO proxy war with Russia going, pretending to play along with the supposed US abandonment of Europe and Ukraine, and looking to use stolen Russian assets to help them pay for this foolish subterfuge.

We will know by Friday if this plan is going to work, when the European Commission decides to follow through on its promise of a majoritarian and tax-imposing tyranny over the forlorn remains of sovereignty of European powers whose inevitable logic is full scale war between Russia and Europe which the US will try to tip in Europe’s favor.

Several European countries oppose this power and money grab already, and they may soon be joined by Italy. Fitch has warned of a possible downgrading in the credit rating of Euroclear if this robbery is attempted. The US is opposed too because it wants a share of the loot and is pressuring European countries to oppose Friday’s measure.

Over decades Europeans have salivated over the thought of a war with Russia that Russia would comprehensively lose, leading to its dismemberment while Europe and the US would devour the flesh from the carcass. The loot would pay for the war itself.

That is a lust that is clearly difficult for Europe to put aside and which may, in a negative decision on Friday, precipitate the ever-threatening financial collapse of Ukraine and of Europe too. Far too dramatic a reversal than any amount of Kallas attempts to sanction free speech can possibly deter. Kallas’s destiny is the dungeon.

Serious attention to the dangers of climate change will slip further into a future of unchecked climate catastrophe (no reductions yet in coal burning, oil and gas consumption, or greenhouse gas emissions).