Two Elon Musk launches this morning rattle my house and uncounted others within a 100 mile radius of Vandenberg air base in Lompoc, with the severity of a medium earthquake. He has permission to launch 100 in 2026 (but wanted 200). With seeming impunity the residences, health and even the lives of US citizens are put at risk. What a glory it is to be a billionaire in the heart of untethered capitalism, spending money on the glorious military-industrial complex!

Meantime, on far humbler note, I monitor the customary bounce in the numbers of my subscribers that has been going on for a year now, as though designed to prevent my subscriber total increasing and wonder, along with so many of my podcast peers, how far the numbers are algorithym manipulated and what reality they have, if any.

But at least in Ukraine we have really verifiable, massive corruption, now in the process of leaking out into the European Commission. Given the ferocity with which European leaders stick to a war they are losing and which in all normal circumstances would be counted as lost, given the reckless assurances they make about war with Russia by 2029-2030 (it varies; I expect Putin has taken note of the urgency with which he needs to take action by the end of 2028!), the greed with which - even despite the fierce protestations of the European Central Bank and the Belgian government, from the very seat of European power, and the insistence of Belgium’s prime minister that Europe has indeed lost the war - other European leaders fixate on the frozen stolen assets under the care of Euroclear (have the stolen assets in other European countres already been used as collateral or have even been pilfered directly?), determined through one illegal fix or another, perhaps on the pretext of an “emergency” to secure “entitlement” to use them to raise a $140 billion loan for Ukraine. It is difficult to believe that very large numbers of Ukrainian and European leaders are not benefitting personally from this scam. No wonder the Europeans were so angry with Trump’s 28 point framework for resolving the crisis in Ukraine: it proposed to invest some of the Russian assets in the US. This from AA (a Turkish news agency):

“German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said Thursday that frozen Russian assets in Europe should be used to strengthen Ukraine’s military capabilities and not to benefit the US.

“The use of frozen Russian assets is “also to help Ukraine, possibly for two to three years. We now have to get through the winter in Ukraine. To do that, we need (financial) resources. But we also need resources to potentially support Ukraine in this terrible war for a longer period of time,” Merz told journalists in Berlin

“This is a European matter, and I see, economically, no way of allowing the money we mobilize to go to the US in any form. And the American government knows that. That is the negotiating position of the (German) federal government ... and that is also the consensus at the European level. There are no differences whatsoever on this point. This money must flow to Ukraine and help Ukraine,” he added.

“Merz was reacting to suggestions by US President Donald Trump that billions in Russian assets frozen in European countries may be used to the benefit of the US government and companies.”