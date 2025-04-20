We are now three weeks from the celebration in Moscow of Victory Day, May 9th., which will see the arrival in Moscow of Chinese leader Xin Jinping, among many other world leaders.

This would be an appropriate occasion for some kind of symbolic, or even substantial, confirmation of the strength of the friendship between Russia and China, and the solidarity of forces that have come together within the umbrella of the BRICS in opposition both to a neocon/globalist dream of forever US global supremacy and to a neo-nineteenth century protectionist model of superpower balance of power and spheres of interest that is inevitably every bit as unstable as the first option.

The first option would include the US economic war against China, which is what Trump’s program of retaliatory sanctions (now converted into a tool whereby the US coerces its trading partners into agreeing not to do business with China). This, the US must ultimately lose if and when most countries come to the conclusion that the US does not help them develop whereas China does, that they need Chinese goods more than they need US goods, that US military protection is not as dependable as Russian-Chinese, and that the US political structure has been transformed from a semblance of democracy into a grotesque, neo-fascist nightmare.

May 9th might showcase news of further progress agreed by Russia and China towards realization of the Power of Siberia pipeline.

Marco Rubio, coincidentally coming to life just after I had commented in a recent post on his relative absence from the most important issues of the day, conveyed to Europe and Ukraine at a meeting two days ago in Paris Trump’s impatience for a settlement between Russia and Ukraine, and an indication that the most likely route to such a settlement from the President’s point of view was the Kellogg model. This is the only model (its rival being that of Witkoff’s) that could conceivably satisfy Europe and, possibly, Ukraine.

In reality it is quite plausible to argue that Europe would really rather not have any peace at all at this point (since Europe still hopes, in order to save Europe and NATO from crumbling, to see a renewed US entrenchment in the Ukraine conflict, through NATO and through Europe). It is extremely plausible to argue that Ukraine, in the form of Zelenskiy, is fiercely resisting any concessions whatsoever to the Russian terms laid down last June by Putin. These include, among many other things: no path for Ukraine to NATO, and the removal of Zelenskiy.

But because the Kellogg plan explicitly allows for the presence of NATO “peace-keeping” troops, at least in western Ukraine, it would allow Ukraine and Europe considerable meddling/messing-up capability and provocative excursions of the kind that typically persuade Ukraine to sign up to agreements that it doesn’t like, for short-term benefit, so as to break them as soon as it considers it is in its interest to do so.

There is no likelihood whatsoever that Russia will go along with any part of the Kellogg plan. Nor would Witkoff have sufficed.

Therefore, we may conclude - in response to Trump’s demand that Russia and Ukraine settle their dispute in a matter of days (as though somehow the US was a neutral mediator, as opposed to it actually being the primary belligerant behind the war, in alliance with a NATO stooge and with NATO itself, a belligerant that was forwarding weapons to Poland in preparation for the war from 2020 - the US would otherwise walk away.

This is what is most likely to happen. But the fact that we can say that hardly answers any of the principal doubts and anxieties that all parties, in different ways, must now be experiencing.

Does the US '“walking away” mean that the US will cease supplying arms and/or intelligence to Ukraine? Quite likely, given that it is the constrant drain of Ukraine on US weapons’ stockpiles and US wealth that has been a major source of Trump’s exasperation with what he calls “Biden’s war.”

But, the Ukraine mineral deal is still around, and reports over the past day or so suggest that the US and Ukraine may sign a statement of intent to proceed with this deal in some respect. Of course a “statement of intent” means virtually nothing other than an indication that the idea of the deal is still on the table and may but may not be realized in some form or another, although nobody really knows what form exactly.

At a minimum, Trump, should the deal proceed, is looking for a return to the US of $100 billion of the $350 billion that Trump claims the US has already provided Ukraine in its fight againat Russia (albeit, a fight that the US strongly encouraged and for which it is fundamentally responsible). The fact that there can be any confusion as to whether US support to Ukraine under Biden was a gift or a loan is in itself a devastating critique of the state of US governance.

Recent versions of the mineral deal have indicated that US access to Ukrainian mineral wealth might be permanent, but if so, that surely is a major challenge to Ukrainian sovereignty, one that were it to be accepted could erode and destabilize popular Ukrainian support for what is already an illegal regime in Kiev, successor to a string of illegal regimes since the US-backed coup d’etat on the Maidan in 2014.

If there is to be a minerals deal, whether it gives the US permanent access to Ukraine’s mineral wealth or whether this is capped in some way, the deal would commit the US materially to the future of Ukraine in a way that does not align meaningfully with the notion of the US “walking away” from Ukraine.

his is one area of considerable uncertainty that will not soon be resolved.

At the very least, a US minerals deal would give Russia further pause in their weighing of their own options in the event that the US does, at least for a time, bring an end to the flow of US weapons and wealth to Ukraine, and Ukraine is left to depend on the extremely vocal but unstable and untrustworthy European determination to find a way to compensate for the effective absence of the US.

In that last sentence, of course, lie multiple uncertainties.

In the very short term, yes, Europe can come up with a few billion and they can do their worst so far as seizure of Russian assets in Belgium is concerned. But their borrowing powers, just like the borrowing promised by Merz for Germany, will come at great cost to the European economy and to the European taxpayers.

Furthermore, money is not the answer to producing weapons that have yet to produced, and produced at prices that have yet to be set by oligopoly suppliers in competiton with other, more powerful clients in the US where the urgency to build capacity is even greater.

Money does not resolve the conflicts that already exist within Europe and the fractures that can only become more debilitating the more authoritarian the EU becomes, amidst economic enfeeblement resulting from the continuing failure to secure cheap and reliable energy supplies (something that would require renewal of pipeline supplies from Russia and liberation from over-priced US LNG).

The US “walking away” would seem to give Russia a green light to complete the current and main phase of the SMO whose purpose is to secure the four oblasts of Eastern Ukraine and Crimea. Other conditions such as demilitarizstion, denazification and guarantees of neutrality will not have been achieved in this situation. The European “Coalition of the Willing” (COW / cowered?) may declare their own ceasefire but Russia will not sign it without a settlement that addresses the fundamental causes of the conflict, something which the US, Europe and, above all Ukraine, have shown themselves strategically and perhaps intellectually incapable of.

So Russia, in these circumstances and, especially if Macron fulfills his threat (has it already occurred?) of sending French troops to Romania to be positioned in striking distance of Odessa), may very well decide that now its best interests require it to determine a more durable and protected border against its enemies by taking the entirety of Ukraine east of the Dnieper, and for this to extend to the region of Odessa and the Black Sea coastline to Romania, to the south and west, and, to the east, the oblast of Kharkiv, and to the north, all territory of the Chernihiv, Sumy and Kiev oblasts.

The other most important point of contention in this narrative of the implosion of US empire at the moment of course is the indirect negotiation in Oman between US and Iranian delegations. The UPI earlier this afternoon of April 19th, California time, cited CNN for a statement from a senior US administration official to the effect that very good progress had been made over four hours of direct and indirect discussions.

The talks were mediated by the foreign minister of Oman, Badr bin Hamad Albusaidi who UPI reports as having said that the two sides had agreed to enter into the next phase of their discussions that aim to seal a “fair, enduring and binding deal which will ensure Iran completely free of nuclear weapons and sanctions, and maintaining its ability to develop peaceful nuclear energy.”

Iranian foreign minister Araghchi was reported by the Mehr News Agency has having said earlier that Tehran's primary objective is to gauge the U.S. side's sincerity (mmm, no easy thing, that) and determine the feasibility of reaching an agreement, he told Witkoff.

Araghchi emphasized that Iran wants a win-win agreement. It would not, under any circumstances, agree to dismantle its nuclear program. However, he stated that the country would be willing to take steps to provide assurances against the militarization of its nuclear activities. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) would be the only external entity permitted access to Iran's nuclear sites.

What Tehran wants in return is for sanctions to be removed on several sectors. Once those sanctions are removed, the U.S. cannot bring them back under other pretexts.

Araghchi also stipulated that a general framework agreement was necessary for the continuation of the talks. If the U.S. objects to the framework proposed by Iran during the initial session, it should present its own alternative for Iran to consider.

Oliver Boyd-Barrett is Professor Emeritus of Bowling Green State University in Ohio and of California State University. His books include The International News Agencies; Le Trafic des Nouvelles (co-authored with Michael Palmer), Contra-Flow in Global News (co-authored with Daya Thussu), The Globalization of News (co-editor with Terhi Rantenan, and contributor), Communications Media, Globalization and Empire (editor and contributor), News Agencies in the Turbulent Era of the Internet (editor and contributor); Hollywood and the CIA (with David Herrera and Jim Baumann); Media Imperialism; Interfax: Breaking into Global News; Western Mainstream Media and the Ukraine Crisis; Media Imperialism: Continuity and Change (with Taneer Mirrlees, eds.); RussiaGate and Propaganda: Disinformation in the Age of Social Media; Conflict Propaganda in Syria: Narrative Battles; RussiaGate Revisited: Aftermath of a Hoax (with Stephen Marmura, editors, and contributors). Just published in 2025 is Propaganda, Communication and Empire: Western Intervention in Afghanistan (with Sumanth Inukonda and Lara Lengel, editors and contributors). In preparation for 2026: The Sage Handbook of News Agencies (co-editor with Pedro Aguiar and Christian Vukasovich).