We have reached the point where even apolitical acquaintances, friends and family in the USA openly worry about the acceleration of the new police state wherein even US citizens and green card holders fear - perhaps for saying the wrong thing, being aghast at their President’s open embrace of genocide, following the wrong blog, joining a peaceful protest, standing for public office, openly preoccupied by the sight of lines of black, unmarked ICE vehicles in suburban streets and farms, going to the immigration bureau to sort out paperwork etc., etc. - that they will be forcibly jerked up from the street, detained for long periods in extremely unpleasant and dangerous conditions and perhaps deported (to who knows where) alongside what may well prove to be millions upon millions of undocumented immigrants, a good proportion of whom will have been long-term tax paying residents of the country, in solid and happy families, a crucial and valuable contribution to the nation’s core identity and complex cultural vibrancy.

We analysts have to confront this reality (that fascism has arrived), serious and potentially catastrophic though our multiple crises of international relations may be, because it is not possible to make sense of the international without reference to the domestic: it is all part of the same gruesome reality and the culpable parties are pretty much the same crew of over-privileged imbeciles.

So suddenly inconsequential people like the US Attorney General Pam Bondi and Elon Musk who confirmed a few weeks ago that Epstein had a client list, and others who with very good reason believed he had been murdered in custody to protect powerful people like…well, like President Trump … now say Epstein (Mossad and CIA go-to for blackmail material?) was just a routine, peace loving ordinary run-of-the-mill sex trafficker citizen who didn’t have a client list and just committed suicide under a guard watch that maybe wasn’t in horribly unpropitious circumstances for the suicidally inclined.

So, nothing to see here!! Not least because the country’s rogue law enforcement agency, the FBI - available for rent to any Bill or Hillary - buries all that BS. The Federalist reveals that the FBI runs a centralized document system called Sentinel which has several layers of classification including one, “Prohibited Access” which hides the very existence of some documents and returns false negatives to searchers. There is NO OVERSIGHT of this FBI power grab. Only a very select few know of this. The Department of Justice did not know this during the Durham RussiaGate investigation, and the FBI forgot to mention it to John, while the same scenario played out with respect to the Biden-Burisma scandal.

So $170bn more is going to immigration enforcement, of which $45bn is for ICE detention centers under Trump’s BBB. Existing centers already hold 56000. They provide lucrative rewards to companies like Palantir, Geo Group and the contractors behind Alligator Alcatraz whose dollars helped shoe the Donald into power.

Meantime little hopeful progress on Gaza where Hamas still insists on a ceasefire settlement that actually ends the genocide, gets the IDF out of Gaza, and allows no role for Israel in the control of humanitarian aid , dumping the murderous GHF - all things, except the GHF thing, the US and Israel signed on to back in January in an agreement that Israel violated many times and backed out of.

Even as the charade plays out things get worse and worse in the West Bank with gangs of settlers , IDF looking on, hurt, kill, take and destroy with impunity, will mark an enormously enlarged Zionist Genocide Phase 2.

The great and glorious icon of American pride and dignity, President Trump, nominee for a Nobel, no less, chooses this moment to SANCTION the office and the person of UN Special Rapporteur, Francesca Albanese who is responsible on behalf of the world for monitoring Trump’s and Netanyahu’s war crimes.

And while he was at it he imposed 50% tariffs on all imports from Brazil! Why? Because the Mafia Boss wants Brazil’s Lula to buckle under and remove charges of insurrection against former Brazilian President Bolsonara - his crimes similar to Trump’s seditious behavior in January 2021. And also because he hates the BRICS, and contemplates 100% tariffs on all BRICS members and their supporters.

Good day to you from CCUSA (Concentration Camp USA).