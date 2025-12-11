Stealing the Freezing

The European Commission is charging ahead in its determination to fake an “emergency,” one that it recklessly and probably falsely claims will be sufficient legal pretext for, in effect, taxing EU members - in this case, charging each of them billions of dollars to cover the cost of what will surely be Ukraine’s failure to repay a $140 billion loan taken out by Europe against frozen Russian assets as collateral. The focus on the frozen assets in Euroclear’s charge (in Belgium) explains the vehement resistance to this nonsense by both the Belgium government and Euroclear, not to mention the European Central Bank and most other credible financial institutions.

The European Commission expects a decision on using frozen Russian assets as collateral for a loan to Ukraine to be made by EU leaders at a summit on December 18, 2025.

European Council President Antonio Costa has stated that the leaders will continue the meeting until an agreement is reached, if necessary through December 19 or 20, to ensure a positive conclusion.

The decision hinges on securing the agreement of all member states, particularly Belgium, which holds most of the assets in the financial depository Euroclear and has concerns about the legal and financial risks of potential Russian retaliation. The current proposal involves EU member states providing guarantees to shield Belgium from being solely responsible for any lawsuits.

The focus on funds held in Euroclear rather than funds held in other locations may mask previous and almost certainly illegal exploitation of such funds by European governments. European leaders have to continue the fight against Russia in order to delay the day upon which they will be held accountable for this and probably for many other “irregularities,”not to mention their hopeless stupidity, even to the edge of nuclear war, if necessary.

For Ursula Vondermentally Lying there is an opportunity here to convert the European Commission into a tyrannical unelected machinery capable of taxing the citizens of the formerly sovereign nations of Europe, and raising its own army (perhaps fusing the Commission into NATO and vice versa). This holds the promise of repairing the damage to the whole European project of the humiliation wrought upon it by US instigation of the proxy war with Russia, the forcible handing over to Europe responsibility for fighting that war and paying for it, the forced deindustrialization of Europe as a result of the US inspired destruction of Nord Stream and European access to cheap Russian pipeline oil and gas.

The arguments against using Euroclear-held funds as collateral for a loan to Ukraine to keep fighting a war that it is losing are as follows:

Sovereign Immunity: Under international law, state-owned property is generally protected by sovereign immunity, which makes its outright confiscation difficult to justify without a clear legal basis such as a UN Security Council resolution (which Russia would veto).

Lack of Precedent: Using a central bank’s sovereign assets as a pre-emptive reparations measure is largely unprecedented, leading to legal uncertainty and debates over whether existing international law permits such actions.

Rule of Law: Critics argue that political decisions to seize assets, rather than those based on a court order proving the funds are proceeds of a crime, would undermine the Western commitment to the rule of law and private property rights.

Competing Claims: There are concerns about potential competing claims against the assets, from judgment creditors of Russia to Russia itself if a peace agreement were reached that did not include full reparations, which could lead to complex and damaging litigation for the holding institutions like Euroclear in Belgium.

Economic and Financial Risks

Global Financial Stability: Financial experts, including European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde, have warned that the move could endanger the euro’s status as a reserve currency and destabilize the global financial system by encouraging other countries (especially in the Global South) to pull their reserves from Western institutions for fear of future politically motivated seizures.

Liability for Holding Institutions: Belgium, which holds the largest portion of the assets in the financial clearinghouse Euroclear, fears that it could be exposed to legal liabilities and massive damage claims from Russia that could potentially bankrupt the institution or the country itself if it were left to deal with Moscow alone.

Financial Fragmentation: The action could fuel financial fragmentation by pushing non-G7 countries to switch to non-Western alternatives for currency reserves and financial transactions, making it harder to track illicit financial flows in the future.

Geopolitical and Retaliation Arguments

Russian Retaliation: Russia has explicitly threatened severe retaliation, with one official suggesting the move could be a casus belli (an act that justifies war). Moscow could seize the remaining private assets of U.S. and European companies still in Russia or target Belgian interests, though many companies have already exited the market.

Loss of Diplomatic Leverage: Some officials, particularly from the U.S. initially, have argued that the frozen assets should be kept as a valuable bargaining chip for future negotiations to end the war, a purpose that would be lost if they are used now as collateral.

There have been reports (in Politico) that Japan would not agree to join what is in effect a G7 initiative to use frozen Russian sovereign assets to fund Ukraine. But writing today in Intellinews, Ben Aris reports that Japanese officisal sources have categorically denied this. An estimated $30bn in frozen Russian assets is held in Japan.

In the event that the Commission’s criminal scheme actually falls apart in a few days we may witness the end of the beginning of the fall of Europe’s would-be pirate class.

Prospects for Peace

As I have consistently argued here, no matter how much the logic of analysts insists on the idea of peace in Ukraine as a favored outcome, this line of argument leads only to delusion and disappointment. A “peace” in Ukraine can mean many things that actually push us away from a genuine ending of conflict. Trump still talks of such a peace as involving a freezing of the conflict along current lines of combat, a Kellogg-style notion that has come back into fashion this week as Ukraine turns down the US 28-point framework, angering Trump against Zelenskiy and prompting Zelenskiy, absurdly, to talk about going to the polls to give the embattled and freezing Ukrainian people a chance to get rid of the Zelenskiy incubus - but only provided the “allies” provide Ukraine with sufficient security guarantees that would include a no-fly zone imposed over the country. Needless to say this would be completely unacceptable to Russia. Zelenskiy needs no such guarantees to hold elections. Perhaps the Russians might consider holding fire for a few hours while voters go to the polls, and that is all that is required, although why anyone would imagine that Zelenskiy’s illegal regime or any other institution in Ukraine - the most corrupt nation in at least the developed world, perhaps only rivalled by Israel - can be trusted to count the votes is beyond me. To date, I am not aware that much attention has been given to the “election-incapable” status of Ukraine in the current situation. Some form of international machinery will be required and this in itself could be the cause of prolonged negotiations.

There is no prospect for real peace for as long as Ukraine, any part of Ukraine, is in the clutch of the Banderites. There is no prospect for real peace until the European Commission, and the leading European members of the CBD (aka COW) are held accountable for their criminal incompetence in their handling of this crisis. There is no prospect of peace for so long as as the US, however much it may try to convince the world that it repents of its ways and just wants to be a humbler part of the fraternity of big ones (see more below), acts like a hegemon or would-be continuing hegemon. It doesn’t matter how nice Putin is to Trump, how many times he says he believes Trump is sincere, how much Russia might really believe that the US makes a suitable partner for projects in the Arctic. NONE OF THIS MATTERS until we see verifiable movement towards a new multi-polar order that is fully respectful of the national sovereignty of all nations, be they big or small.

Writing for Intellinews today, Wojciech Kosc in Warsaw considers a report in a US-based news website, Defense One, that claims that the US will strive to “Make Europe Great Again” by boosting the continent’s MAGA-aligned political parties to weaken the European Union, distance Washington from Nato, and manage global affairs in a new group of powers without Europe. This is contained in an alleged version of the National Security Strategy (NSS) that was not made public. The White House has dismissed the news report as “fake news”.

The alleged strategy outlines a plan to form a “Core 5”, or C5, made up of the United States, China, Russia, India and Japan - with a notable omission of the EU or any of European power. But the Trump administration will work to prevent China or Russia from filling any void left by a reduced American role, urging cooperation with “regional champions” to maintain order.