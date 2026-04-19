Many serious sources anticipate a resumption of war between the US, Israel and Iran on Tuesday as soon as the current ceasefire expires. Trump has claimed that talks are due to resume this coming week in Islamabad, while Iranian sources have rejected the claim as untrue. Iran - according to the IRNA - has rejected taking part in the second round of talks with the United States, the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA), Iran’s official state news agency, reported on Sunday.

IRNA’s report said “US excessive demands and unreasonable, unrealistic requests, repeated changes in positions, continued contradictory statements” had so far prevented progress in the negotiations.

It added that “the continuation of the so-called naval blockade, which is considered a violation of the ceasefire understanding, along with threatening rhetoric” had also hindered talks.

“Under these conditions, no clear prospect for productive talks is envisaged,” IRNA said.

Resumption of the conflict may (1) prompt the Houthis to seize control over the straits (Bab-el-Mandeb) that lead into the Red Sea and there are strong measures and hints from China (2) that in the event of attempts by the US to seize and detain Chinese ships or ships carrying oil for delivery to China, or ships engaged in trade with China that are being threatened by the US, such ships will be protected by Chinese convoys or fleets, of which one is headed for Oman as I write, and that (3) China may wrest control over the straits of Malacca from the United States - a critical 800-kilometer, narrow waterway in Southeast Asia, located between the western coast of the Malay peninsula and the Indonesian island of Sumatra. It serves as the primary shipping channel connecting the Indian Ocean (Andaman Sea) to the Pacific Ocean (South China Sea).not to mention (4) China may close off the strait of Taiwan which connects the East to the South China sea as a prelude to taking control over the island nation of Taiwan which still officially is part of the one-nation state of China.

An established land rail route from Urumqi, China, to Tehran, Iran, is now operational, reducing transit times to 15 days compared to 40 days by sea. The Chinese navy has previously provided security escorts for cargo ships in the region, particularly in the Red Sea.

There was some perturbation a few days ago when Iranian foreign minister Araghchi declared that the Strait of Hormuz was open to commercial vessels, albeit along lanes established by Iran, a message that Trump then trumpeted as though it signaled a complete capitulation of Iran to US demands. The Araghchi communication was firmly rowed back during the day by Parliamentary Speak Ghalibaf who had been the actual lead negotiator in Islamabad, and the Straits were declared reclosed by late Friday, April 17th. This certainly suggested some lack of coordination among principals in Iran as well as a failure of clarity in communication. I was tempted in my post at the time to hint at the possibility of some kind of collusion between US and Iranian actors for the purpose of manipulating markets.

Another theory that has been published by David Miller, an academic at the University of Bristol (someone, incidentally, who I consider has been wrongfully persecuted a few years ago by the pro-Israeli lobby in the UK), was that Araghchi had provided Trump with a 10-point plan that was substantially different from the one on which Iran had agreed. In his broadcast today on the Duran, I notice that Alexander Mercouris does his best to demolish this theory, noting among other things that the actual contents of Iran’s authentic 10-point plan were well known already, internationally. Mercouris also reminds us of standard intelligence games that are designed to create fissures within enemy camps and these, of course, typically seek to sew false rumors of the “sleeping with the enemy” variety, a very example being of the Western pronounced death or suicide of the head of the IRGC, Esmail Qaani.

As of early 2026, rumors and reports alleging that IRGC Quds Force Commander Esmail Qaani was a traitor or an Israeli spy remained unconfirmed and speculative. While intense speculation arose after he avoided several high-profile Israeli airstrikes that killed peers—earning him the nickname “The Man with Nine Lives”—official Iranian authorities have not confirmed his arrest, execution, or treason. Rumors suggested Qaani provided intelligence on top officials, including former Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, during intense military tensions. These allegations gained momentum due to his consistent survival of strikes that targeted his comrades. Despite reports of his detention or execution, other information has indicated these are part of a disinformation campaign, with previous false reports of his death or arrest having circulated in 2024 and 2025. Other cases, such as those involving individuals like Nasiri, have previously featured media reports of spy accusations against IRGC commanders that were subsequently denied. Reports from late March 2026 indicated Qaani attended a public gathering in Tehran, refuting claims of his death, which had been circulating since a wave of strikes.

The 2026 Antalya Diplomacy Forum (April 17-19) is hosting high-level talks in Turkey with international participation, notably featuring Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on the second day. The event is held in Antalya, Turkey, under the auspices of Turkish President Erdogan. The forum brings together representatives from over 150 countries, including high-ranking officials from Russia, Ukraine, and various international organizations.While focusing on global uncertainties and regional cooperation, the forum has become a venue for discussions surrounding Russian-American and Russian-Ukrainian relations, including proposals from Russia regarding future economic ties with the US (raising questions as to Putin’s persistence in looking westward either as Russia turns eastward.

Sergei Lavrov met with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on April 18, discussing regional issues and signing a 2026-2027 cooperation plan. Lavrov stated in Antalya that the time is right to discuss future economic ties with the US and highlighted that Russia has made engagement with the Trump administration a focal point. The forum addresses the war in Ukraine, with Ukrainian representatives present, and other conflicts in the Middle East. Lavrov had just come from a meeting with Ji Xinping and others in Beijing, and is cited as saying that the Iranian conflict is all about oil and, in effect, US attempts to put pressure on chokeholds on transport routes for the supply of energy to China.

Further complicating Russian foreign policy is its commitment to helping Cuba through significant energy, economic, and political support, primarily by sending oil shipments (one Russiasn tanker has arrived to Havana with oil, another is being loaded with diesel for delivery to Cuba) to alleviate the severe energy crisis caused by an illegal US blockade, imposed in the wake of the US kidnapping of Maduro, legitimsate leader of Cuba’s ally, Venezuela, and the gradual subsequent dismantling of the Maduro regime and opening up of Venezuela’s economy to US and other Western interests by Maduro’s former vice-president and US-backed successor, Delcy Rodriguez. This aid, characterized as humanitarian, is seen as a strategic partnership to strengthen ties and challenge U.S. influence, featuring oil deliveries and long-term economic agreements. Russian advisers are working with numerous Cuban enterprises.

Russia is (1) supplying much-needed oil and petroleum products to Cuba—with shipments of around 700,000 barrels of oil—to keep electricity plants, hospitals, and schools running; (2) plans to help modernize Cuba’s energy sector, including building a hydroelectric plant and a solar plant; (3) has committed to investments in Cuba’s economic development by modernizing its steel and sugar industries, as well as providing support for railway, port, and transportation development; (4) is providing 30-year land leases for Russian investors, boosting tourism with direct flights, and establishing a stronger Russian economic foothold in the Caribbean and (5) Russia has reaffirmed its commitment to supporting its ally against U.S. economic sanctions.