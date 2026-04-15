During the failed talks in Islamabad, the United States proposed a minimum 20-year moratorium on uranium enrichment in Islamabad, with Iran countering with a “single digit” number of years. The U.S. also demanded Iran remove all highly enriched uranium from the country, while Tehran offered a “monitored process of down-blending” as an alternative. This confirms both that the question of uranium enrichment has always been eminently solvable (back to the JCPOA), and also that it is not the real issue, given that until the US and Israel subjected Iran to two horrific, unprovoked, murderous, totally illegal, unnecessary and counterproductive attacks, Iran clearly had no intention of acquiring a nuclear weapon - all claims to the contrary, as US intelligence has long understood, are completely fallacious.

The real issue is, first, Israel’s wish to cripple Iran so that it will never ever constitute a contender for regional hegemony in rivalry with Israel and secondly, the utterly freakish obeisance of US elites to the wishes of Israeli Zionists. Given the curious mixture of publicity and secrecy surrounding the Epstein blackmail machine, Israel has only to claim or fabricate some relationship between an American and Epstein and, provided it can make sure this appears in mainstream US media (requiring, perhaps, some other claims of comparable weight), and the US ship of state will start to sink if it is not doing so already entirely under its own steam. So as soon as Trump announced a ceasefire with Iran, making the extremely unlikely assertion that he had seen the 10-point Iran plan and “agreed” to most of it, Israel sabotaged this initiative by going on a murderous rampage throughout Lebanon in which Israel killed hundreds of Lebanese innocents. Now Israel, continuing this war of aggression, is seeking talks with the government of Lebanon in an effort to force the Lebanese government to go to war with Hezbollah, on behalf of Israel. The government will be wholly incompetent and ineffective, and Iran will continue its war in Lebanon, while Iran - especially following the debacle of Islamabad - will be less than ever in a mood for compromise on anything.

Islamabad proved beyond doubt that the US is agreement-incapable, and treachery is all that it knows. As I said the other day, no sane power on earth should be talking to these….well, frankly, these freaks, as freaks they are and freaks they will remain, beings estranged from any basically recognizable human condition, doubtless as a result of impossible, grotesque wealth, the mental vacuousness that is the outcome of a vacuous and twisted elite education, and corrupt company (notably AIPAC and its associates).

In Islamabad the US and Iranians were able to talk amicably for 21 hours over the weekend only up to the point that arch-Zionists, kings of treachery and know-nothings Witkoff and Kushner suddenly presented Iran with a set of non-negotiable maximal Israeli demands that pulled the rug away from under whatever progress had been made. Vice-President Vance admitted that he had “reported” to Netanyahu on his journey home to the US from Islamabad and had been in numerous telephone conversations with Trump (arch Zionist and demented US patsy) during the negotiations. Vance has also told US media that the US needs to see the Straits of Hormuz fully reopen for there to be progress in the negotiations even though the Iranian 10-point plan with which Trump claimed he agreed prior to Islamabad made it clear that Iran would retain control over the Strait. Vance did not explain why he went to Islamabad, knowing as he did that Iran still controlled the Strait.

Pakistan has proposed hosting a second round of talks between the United States and Iran in Islamabad in the coming days. A Pakistani official told Al Jazeera that the country is ready to host the process to bring peace for as many rounds as it takes. As I have noted before Pakistan is not a neutral party in this. It is not even a particularly credible “friend” to Iran. It is a patsy for the US, and it has collaborated in the great Saudi deception of being a reformed entity in favor of multipolarity when in fact all that the Saudis seem to aspire to is a continuation of the same-old, same-old lynchpin role for the US dollar system of trade. What do you expect of an authoritarian, feudal monarchy? Also, Pakistan is desperate for a solution to the energy crisis as it is among the worst impacted. In the absence of a solution, this political clan-cast-class based incubus will collapse. So, Iran must forget about Pakistan. The only people in this situation who understand diplomacy and the real tenor of geopolitical tectonic shifts are Russia and China, and it is they and only they who should be mediating anything with the US, mainly with a view to adumbrating for US benefit the speed and manner of its very probable decline. Is the US ready for this lesson? For the moment, no, and therefore for the moment diplomacy is a dangerous distraction from reality.

Rather more serious and important than anything we can expect from Islamabad are the noises coming out of Russia and China, the future masters of West Asia, which talk of “root causes,” acknowledgement of which would be akin to the end of the West. They are also putting pressure on the Gulf nations who have been party to this conflict, including Saudi Arabia which earlier had, with Israel, talked Trump into attacking Iran (alongside Israel, with the very active tutelage of Trump by Mossad director David Barnea, for several days in the White House last December) but is now fearful of a Houthi closure of the Red Sea and is seeking an end to the conflict. Saudi Arabia, which a year ago looked like a serious contender for entry to the BRICS and was busily improving its relations with Iran even as it forged a security agreement with Pakistan, is one of the countries which emerges from this crisis entirely discredited.

Over the past 12 hours (as of April 14, 2026), the US-Iran conflict has escalated with the US pretending to enforce but so far actually not enforcing a blockade on Iranian ports following Islamabad, while Iran maintains strategic economic pressure by shutting down the Strait of Hormuz. The US claims to have neutralized much of Iran’s navy (big deal, there hardly was a navy, and the small boats remain), while Iran’s drone swarm warfare continues to deplete U.S. interceptors.

As of this moment, so far as I am aware, the US has not actually intercepted any ships heading out of the Strait into the Persian Gulf. Drop Site News reports that three Iran-linked tankers passed through the Strait of Hormuz on the first full day of the U.S. blockade. The three vessels were not heading to Iranian ports and so they were not covered by the blockade, Reuters reported. The US talks of the destruction of Iranian air defenses while new defenses arrive into Iran from Russia, and it talks of the elimination of Iranian missiles without any way of really calculating the size of Iran’s continuing missile stockpile. The US is asserting that they can “finish up” the war, holding a strong military hand despite mounting costs. Idiots may believe this as they wish.

The fact remains that Iran has successfully closed the Strait of Hormuz, forcing a major global energy crisis by halting roughly 10 percent of the world’s oil supply. Brent Crude prices are currently hovering about $95 a barrel, reflecting a likely short-lived market optimism that despite the catastrophic failure of the Islamabad talks the US will be forced to renew attempts at a settlement. Iran continues to successfully use low-cost, high-accuracy drones to damage infrastructure and strain U.S. air defense stockpiles.

In Ukraine following the Orthodox Easter truce, Russia returned to the battlefield with a vengeance, launching over 700 drones mainly against energy and military targets in central, southern and western Ukraine. It has lectured Zelenskiy that if he is serious (whenever is Zelenskiy serious?) about withdrawing troops from the Donbass he has to do it now, not in two months time. This might just be an indication of something brewing in the way of a Ukrainian climbdown and at the outset of a Russian Spring offensive. There are also ominous noises coming out of Belarus that suggest that the Baltic states should not assume they are immune for their hosting of Ukrainian drone attacks on Russia.

The hope that the new President of Hungary, Magyar, will agree to the 90 billion euro loan for Ukraine might be a reason for Zelenskiy’s continued word games only there are tremors on the horizon that may threaten the loan if, as Russia proceeds, successfully perhaps, in its legal efforts to undermine the European Commission’s tactics in relation its seizure of Russian Central Bank assets, then the conditions on which investors can be enticed into contributing to the loan become more onerous. This is a complex debate on which Alex Mercouris has helped to unpack in his most recent daily broadcast on The Duran. Orban’s departure, while making things more awkward for Russia, with what will now very likely constitute a more solid Romanian-Polish-Hungarian hostile buffer to Russia’s south, has the merit of removing a putrefying pro-Israeli, pro-genocide odor from Central Europe - though, to be frank, Orban had rather too much compatible company in the Commission in this respect.