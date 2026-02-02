Foreign Policy, a journal that, like Foreign Affairs, I generally avoid in order to protect my digestion, nonetheless does have some interesting articles in a recent issue (FP) on Trump’s new Board of Peace

(1) Richard Gown, the program director for global issues and institutions at the International Crisis Group, and Daniel Forti the head of U.N. affairs at the International Crisis Group write that Trump’s “Board of Peace” is neither an alternative to the U.N. nor a harmless vanity project but a threat to international cooperation. The White House sent invitations to about 60 governments to join the new “nimble and effective international peace-building body.” Recipients had a week at most to decide whether to sign on. Its charter makes no reference to the Security Council resolution that gave the board its Gaza mandate. Trump, appointed as the inaugural chairman of the board in his personal capacity, will have near-total power to veto its decisions.

The authors note that Trump has done much to weaken the UN over the past year, by freezing funds and boycotting many of its agencies. BOP’s impact will be to deepen the fragmentation of the international system and further damage U.S. interests. At the UNSC the United States offered little clarity on the composition of the board or its structure, and it did not suggest that it would have a role beyond Gaza.

The new body faces severe tests stabilizing the Gaza Strip, the one charge which was approved by the UNSC. Outside Gaza, the new body will lack the legal authority or organizational capability to oversee military stabilization operations. It will also be hard to convince countries that did not get board invites that this is a legitimate peacemaking body. BOP looks like a framework for Trump’s freewheeling diplomacy, not the painstaking business of making peace deals stick over time. It will be handicapped when dealing with other major conflicts, especially those involving major U.S. competitors.

The Board represents a trend whereby the world is going through a process of “deinstitutionalization” as different powers and blocs work around established institutions to deal with security threats. Some powers may see incentives to set up minilateral counterweights to the board that would exclude the United States. The Board may represent the decline of the multilateral security system and an auguary of a Stephen Miller world that is governed by strength and power, not laws and institutions.

(2) C. Raja Mohan, a columnist at Foreign Policy and a former member of India’s National Security Advisory Board, notes that Trump’s BOP already amounts to the most sweeping attempt to modify—if not supplant—the global order established in 1945 and Trump has not bothered to deny the growing accusations that his real goal is to marginalize the Security Council itself. In response, the BRICS turned out to be the lion that did not roar. Instead of confronting Trump, many of its members and aspirants have facilitated his project by either quietly joining or looking the other way. The presence of Egypt, Indonesia, and the UAE—three new BRICS+ members—was striking. Indonesia, long a leading voice of the Non-Aligned Movement and the anchor of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, became an enthusiastic early backer. Note that in September 2025, a joint declaration by Saudi Arabia, Turkey, the UAE, Egypt, Jordan, Qatar, Indonesia, and Pakistan signaled an extraordinary shift. In the statement, their leaders affirmed “their commitment to cooperate with President Trump, and stressed the importance of his leadership to end the war and open horizons for a just and lasting peace.”

South Africa was not invited. Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva rejected Trump’s invitation. China offered ritual criticism but avoided escalation. India, for its part, neither accepted nor rejected the invitation. The Indian political class,says Mohan, is all but united in rejecting external mediation—let alone by Trump—to resolve its conflict with Pakistan. As for Russia, there is no mistaking Putin’s reluctance to challenge Trump’s attempt to undermine the U.N. It is curious, to say the least, that Belarus and Vietnam have accepted invitations to join. Mohan concluded with the observation that one thing is already clear:

“The myth of a united global south resisting U.S. hegemony under China’s and Russia’s leadership has melted away in Davos. And the BRICS wall, hailed as the bulwark against U.S. hegemony, is revealing major cracks”.

(3) Krzysztof Pelc, the Lester B. Pearson professor of international relations at Oxford University, assessing what is driving the US here, wonders whether the BOP is less about who gains and more about the cultivation of a particular look - a matter of aesthetics. He cites Debord who argued that modern power no longer rules primarily by transforming material conditions, but by staging itself as power—by remaining relentlessly visible. Recent US moves in Venezuela, Greenland and Gaza may not be failed attempts at old-fashioned empire but successful performances of the images of empires past. Bearing in mind the costs of original territorial empire and the benefits of modern empires of networks (military bases, Silicon valley control over digital platforms, etc.) he concludes:

“The Trump administration is reviving the look of empire while dismantling the conditions that once made empire unnecessary. On the one hand, it has busily discarded the very institutions—trade rules, legal commitments, and multilateral constraints—that made territorial empire unnecessary by offering cheaper and more efficient means to growth and security. On the other, it is trying to revive the imagery of an older world: ownership, seizure, and territorial possession, moves that correspond to a material reality that no longer exists”.

(4) Dana El Kurd, an associate professor of political science at the University of Richmond and a senior nonresident fellow at the Arab Center Washington, argues that In Gaza, the BOP will legitimize Israeli land grabs and ethnic cleansing. It is not intended to resolve conflict but is a form of authoritarian conflict management aiming to subdue war through repressive means, “leaving the root causes of conflict unaddressed, ignoring reconciliation or reparations, and dismissing the agency of the peoples involved in the conflict to begin with”. It represent the three principles of might-is-right, ethnic cleansing is a tool of conflict, and war is a great real estate opportunity. Netanyahu has a place, the Palestinians do not. The BOP is a further manifestation of the Donroe doctrine namely, that we live in a world in which powerful countries can do whatever they wish to weaker states in their sphere of influence. He concludes:

“Authoritarian conflict management is the modus operandi of the United States and other powerful states, and thus territorial aggression is not only valid but the way the world should work.”

(5) The journalist David Ignatius’ piece is entitled: The Technocratic Turn That’s Giving Me Hope for Gaza: Reconstruction efforts in the battered territory are better planned and organized than many realize. I dont see much need to add to this.