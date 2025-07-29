My post on forging a Russian-European Alliance will strike many as unlikely, implausibly challenging even offensive. Nonetheless, inspired by Germany’s modern founding father Otton Von Bismark, I am inspired by his observation that an alliance between Russia and Germany could make absolutely good sense even if the circumstances of his taking this view were mainly a reflection of the times in which he lived.

Something bold needs to happen if we are to find an exit ramp from the current course to which intellectual and ideological bigotry, more than material conditions, is leading the world. So it’s good to broaden the range of hypotheses, and albeit in a very embryonic stage’ I’d welcome further insights into this matter.

What are the advantages?

(1) Creates a unity of diverse peoples whose destinies have always been intimately intertwined both joyously and painfully, whose histories can scarcely ever be related without reference to one another, histories in which religious, cultural, economic, philosophical and artistic overlaps and inter-penetrations are a deep recourse of human striving and human meaning:

(2) For all its members the alliance hugely expands the life-worlds of their members, consolidating existing ties and opening up boundless new possibilities in every domain from business to art;

(3) Provides a framework for a new security architecture in which, among many other things, Ukraine’s future as a sovereign state in alignment with Russian and European security interests can be finally resolved in a manner that preserves the separate identities of west and east Ukrainian identities;

(4) Liberates Europe from the suffocating imperial narcissism and self glorification of the profoundly mediocre culture of the USA;

(5) Moves us away from the US imposed “rules-based” world order and back towards a universally agreed system of law adjudicated by a (reformed) UN - a system that celebrates the primacy of citizenship within sovereign nations and subordinates the corporate order to national determination and regulation in national and global interest;

(6) Establishes a more equitable system of business competition; while allowing greater diversity of civilizational logics and tolerances and a more robust framework for steering the world towards the annihilation of nuclear weapons and a suitably tough approach to accommodation with climate change. On the matter of climate change a divorce from the US will better enable countries to overcome and contest the reckless and criminal obstruction by the Trump regime to the best science-based courses of action that may still enable us to avoid the worst consequences of Western-led industrialization - we cannot afford a trade/tariff based order of economic change that asserts neutrality on planetary destructio;

(7) The alliance will facilitate amazing new opportunities for continental cohesion, transportation and communication, from the Indian Ocean to the Arctic, from Galway and Belfast to Vladivostok and Hong Kong. This will be a new era of prosperity for both Europe and Russia. Europe will be restored to cheap sources of energy, it will be relieved of the burdens of supporting a neverending, in fact for Europe an unwinnable war in Ukraine; it can resume the course of (climate friendly) industrialization and the revival of its innovative models of social, educational and medical support for its populations. Russia, as the new hub for global trade, in concert with allies east and west, without the burdens of war, will grow new markets, integrate new populations to reinforce its labor.

(8) Puts pressure on US elites to think far more critically about the world that they have made and how they need to redefine their relationship to that world in a more egalitarian fashion;

(9) Of course, all the foregoing presumes the dismantlement of NATO, which is the single most worrying source of destabilization and aggression in the world today.

The development of any such alliance does not in itself preclude other alliances or inflict damage on existing alliances. The formation of an alliance between Europe and Russia, it goes without saying, would be a slow and ponderous process of overcoming very different traditions of governance, culture, legal and educational systems, and language. This complexity notwithstanding the challenge should not in itself be cause for failing to striking initial agreements and frameworks for progress and to greatly multiply the opportunities and occasions for cross-cultural, cross-national contact and dialog.

Are there any advantages to continuing the way we are going?

Nope, none: this train is gathering speed on a one tracked journey to Nadaland.