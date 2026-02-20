It is certainly not implausible that this could a final weekend of relative”peace” for the Hegemon and those whom the Hegemon (and its weasel acolytes) would destroy (i.e. pretty much everyone else).

Some conceivably good news is that the US Supreme Court has declared TTT (Trump Terror Tariffs) illegal (because their pretext is not deemed legally sufficient) but we can surely expect the White House to find some other pretext for tariffs, or to ignore the Supreme Court as a prelude to dissolving it, or find other ways of screwing countries (exemplified by the militant posturing of conservative leadership of Japan that at the same time and in meek servility is investing billions in the US so as to reduce US tariffs on Japanese exports to the US while following US orders and threatening China over Taiwan).

A federal judge has condemned ICE detention policies and condemned the Administration for failing to obey previous court instructions.

The new White House doctrine appears to be that it doesn’t have to do anything legal until the Supreme Court deems it to be acting illegally. In the wake of the latest ruling on TTT, even that safeguard for sanity is looking shaky short of a counter revolution.

A counter-revolution is increasingly looking like what Americans must begin to plan for, even as their country is pushing towards war with Iran and possible world war. There are wildly discrepant expectations within both legacy (billionaire controlled) and alternative media space as to whether the US and/or Israel will strike and whether Iran will fiercely and effectively resist or whether it will prove a pushover.

On US media, by the way, I am shocked by the ease with which the US has allowed one of its major networks, CBS, to be commandeered as a tool of Zionist propaganda, while another, NBC, seems to have abandoned political coverage in favor of weather and the Winter Olympics - soon no doubt to be replaced by news of flying saucers.

Joint Iranian-Russian and possibly Chinese exercises notwithstanding (including a brief rehearsal for the closure of the straits of Hormuz; Marandi predicts that Iranian resistance will affect trade far beyond the mere Hormuz and will possibly bring down the other Gulf states), I am not at all sure Russian aid to Iran will prove much practical use - a sudden massive increase in Ukrainian drone attacks on southern Russia may be intended to require Russia to husband air defense capabilities for its own immediate needs. Besides, the NYT today (dependent, admittedly, on the single case of a Texas investor with ties to the Trump family who says he has signed an agreement with one of Russia’s biggest energy companies last fall to develop natural gas in Alaska) adds to the suspicion that Russia is not merely tempted by business opportunities in collaboration with US oligarchs, but may be actively encouraging them.

Russia will continue to prove immovable and unbeatable on Ukraine. Whether it will continue to be an icon for the BRICS and a trustworthy partner for China is in my mind more doubtful. For the moment perhaps the surest thing is that Russia is greatly increasing oil deliveries to China so as to boost Chinese oil reserves in advance of the possible closure of Hormuz not to mention the cessation, already, of Iranian (and Venezuelan) oil supplies to China. Russian naval presence in the area is insignificant. China has more war ships than the US, but most of these are not yet deployed in that direction, not yet does it have carrier fleets of the scale of the two that the US has directed to the Indian and Arabian seas.

China’s capacity for meaningful resistance to aggression, notwithstanding its naval and other strengths is a matter for some conjecture, but if Trump wants to go down that road my guess is that it will very soon destroy not China but itself. Think closure of Hormuz and joint Iranian-Houthi ballistic missile storms on Israel and US military bases throughout the Middle East.

Here are some must-reads today too important to wait for my next imperial connections list:

Iran

Iran Crisis Exposes the Impotence of America’s Neoliberal War Machine

Countercurrents

‘An existential war’: Prof. Mohammad Marandi on the coming US-Israeli assault on Iran

Graz Zone

Joint Russia-Iran Naval Drills as US Attack Looms

Gray Zone

US forces in position for illegal attack on Iran

WSWS

Cuba

Cuba’s friends have plenty to say and nothing to give

IntelliNews

ICE

Federal judge accuses Trump administration of ‘terror’ against immigrants in scathing ruling

AP

Gaza

Trump announces $7bn Gaza reconstruction plan with police force recruitment underway

IntelliNews

Trump hosts first Board of Peace meeting on Gaza and Claims ‘War in Gaza Is Over’

Countercurrents

Liberal Authoritarianism

EU Sanctions Journalist In Shocking First Over Gaza Reporting

Popular Resistance

Russia

With ‘Tremendous’ Deals at Stake, Trump Is Bringing Russia in From the Cold

NYT

Trump Terror Tariffs

Supreme Court strikes down Trump’s sweeping tariffs, upending central plank of his economic agenda

NYT

IEEPA! IEEPA! IEEPA! Why the tariff ruling really matters

Krugman

Live Updates: Defiant Trump Says He Will Work Around Supreme Court’s Tariff Ruling

NYT

Ukraine

EU calls emergency meeting after Hungary and Slovakia halt diesel supplies to Ukraine amid Druzhba pipeline dispute

IntelliNews

US Economy

The Ultra-Rich Are Different from You and Me

Krugman

Venezuela

The Decapitation that Failed: Venezuela after the Abduction of President Maduro

Countercurrents