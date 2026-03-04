We are in the fog of war. Western media are feeding us stories that suggest significant, perhaps very significant damage is being inflicted upon Iran, with minimal losses to the US in particular or the West in general.

Ugly atrocities that include two attacks by the Epsteined underage-abuser empire on Iranian educational facilities for girls - attacks that have brutally and sickenly robbed the lives of some two hundred children - get very little coverage and no compassion in Western media.

What an interesting moment for the Wall Street Journal then, to decide that now is the time to give space to influencer Epstein skeptic Michael Tracey. For the record, I welcome Tracey’s skepticism, but regret that it is in danger of obscuring real abuses, on the one hand, and the huge scandal of Epstein’s blackmail operations, likely linked to Western intelligence, for the consolidation of corrupt Western plutocratic command of the universe, on the other.

Our experience with the US-Israeli attack on Iran in June of 2025 suggests that what we are being told about the impact of Iranian strikes on Israel, and on US military assets across the region very much understates the reality.

I would draw attention to Douglas Macgregor’s reference to Judge Napolitano today about how the US “stone-walled” casualty figures in both the first and second world wars, and I recall being schooled by US journalists in Saigon during the Vietnam war as to the Pentagon’s routine exaggerations of the numbers of “enemy” killed and minimizations of its own losses. Israel, in particular, is notorious for its control over its own journalists and over Western newsrooms.

I do not share the certainty expressed by Gilbert Doctorow this morning that Iran has already lost the military war: that is far too dramatic and premature an assertion at this point in time, although I am certainly anxious in general for the suffering that is being unleashed on all parties so far. All sides seem agreed that over 1,000 Iranian lives have been lost and that this could reach much higher. I note in particular the judgements from both Iranian sources (e.g. Marandi in Tehran) and US (e.g. Macgregor) that most of Iran’s missile launchers are buried in in underground facilities whose locations are unknown to the US and that to date Iran is mainly firing older stock - so that the most punishing of its weapons have yet to be deployed.

Macgregor is clearly of the opinion that an air war by itself is incapable of establishing victory (I assume he means an air war that is not nuclear), even though I have listened to Hegseth say that now that the US, according to him, has “control of the skies” over Tehran it can proceed to dropping 2,000 pound gravity bombs from its “unlimited stockpile.” Choice of the word “unlimited” is doubtless a rhetorical bombast against those critics of the Administration who worry that it has recklessly run down its stockpiles of practically everything in pursuit of the dismemberment of the Russian Fedration over the conflict in Ukraine.

On the Military Summary Channel the judgement has been made that the next step, sooner rather than later, must be a ground operation. This would occur first of all in the north west with an uprising among the Iranian Kurds, in collaboration with Iranian Azeris and with troops from Azerbaijan. This sounds plausible on first hearing, but one should not discount the recent experience of the Kurds in Syria where, after the Kurdish SDF essentially worked for the US over several years in taking control of Syrian oil and agriculture in northeast Syria and keeping former ISIS soldiers and their families incarcerated, the US abruptly abandoned the Kurds for the benefit of the newly Turkish-installed terrorist regime of al-Sharaa (aka Al Qaueda / ISIS leader al-Jolani) and Israel (which has occupied southern Syria and may travel northeastwards to interfere with shia militia in Iraq). Will the Kurds allow themselves to be duped yet again? What is the US offering them: government of Iran? And where are the weapons?

I dont think so. Besides which, the Kurds have many internal divisions and have yet to be (re-)mobilized (having been already punished, I suspect, for their collaboration with Western intellignece in the Bessent-instigated economic war against the Iranian currency and the subsequent Starlink-enabled uprising in November and December), something that does not happen overnight.

The Azeris could be a more significant problem. We should recall that the US recently concluded a deal with Armenia and Azerbaijan, giving the US control over the strategic transit route between Azerbaijan and its Nakhchivan exclave through Armenia’s Syunik province. Known as the "Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity" (TRIPP), this 43-kilometer, US-controlled, and operated corridor aims to “stabilize” the region, facilitate trade between Turkey and the Caspian Sea, and curb Iranian and Russian influence in the South Caucasus.

This development clearly signals much greater ease of US military access to northern Iran. Yet, while it would seem to be positive for the extension of Turkish influence, the possibility of a north or northwestern uprising that also requires considerable support from the Kurds may be the very reason why Turkey would oppose this operation. Turkey should also understand that here as in Syria, Turkey may also be the next target in the execution of the Zionist Greater Israel project.

So, a groud operation spearheaded by US-paid Kurds and Azeris - let’s assume that this is possible and that it would most likely precede (but could also follow) an operation spearheaded with US money by the UAE to move across the Gulf of Oman or the Persian Gulf with a view to occupying the stretch of Iranian territory west and east of Bandar Abbas, from which Iran can most effectively monitor the Strait of Hormuz, now closed to shipping. But isn’t the problem with this that Iranian missiles will quickly decimate the arriving Emiratees?

Marandi reports that US-Israeli hits on Iran appear indiscriminate. As we have seen they have inflicted damage on Iranian military facilities but have also taken out hospitals and schools. A replay of the Gazan genocide. Iran appears to be concentrating on US military assets in the region (extending even to a UK-US base in Cyprus which has been a convenient loading station over several decades for ugly Western interventions in the region, often favoring Israeli interest) especially on US radar instalations. Iran has reportedly hit targets in central Israel at Gush Dan and Bnei Brak, both close to Tel Aviv. Some of these may have hit residential areas.

Most importantly, whether or not Iran has “lost” militarily, it seems incontestable that its strikes on US assets across the Gulf region, sometimes involving civilian structures such as hotels (as in Dubai, where these facilities maybe were being used by military) have exposed the geopolitical shallowness of the Western-complicit Arab elites, and their financial dependence and fragility, and that we may be witnessing the end of the Gulf economic boom.

Iran also has the option of striking even more fundamentally and existentially at the desalination and water projects that sustain the very life-forces of these monarchies and autocracies.

Further afield, note must be sustained of the difficulties that a prolonged closure of Hormuz will create for significant southeast Asian economies, including Japan and South Korea. China has made significant recent additions to its oil reserves in anticipation of this conflict; India is also likely to have done the same, and a prolonged closure of Hormuz will surely force India to ignore whatever understandings it may or may not have reached with the US on reducing its imports of energy from Russia.

The presence of China and Russia in this conflict so far is barely visible, but of course we would not expect it to be in Western media. Given the paucity of their intervention in the cases of Venezuela and Cuba, I am not expecting a great deal. It could even be that China, already impacted by the loss of oil from Iran, will lose significant face in the Global South if the weapons that it has supplied to Iran prove insufficiently effective.

Israel’s decapitation strike on Iran has been as shocking in this war as it was back in June. Much has been spoken of the bravery and morality of Khameini in deliberately refusing to take shelter and continuing to use his home and its adjacent office facility as normal, in part because he took the view that if many millions of his countrymen were unable to evacuate Terhan, then neither would he.

While I admire the courage and the moral conviction, I find myself in disagreement that this was the best choice just as I think the Supreme Leader was mistaken in standing in the way of Iran acquiring a nuclear defense. Khamenei owed it to his country to stay alive and in control. And to make matters worse, it seems that he and his advisors were lulled into thinking that in upcoming negotiations the US was about to offer an off-ramp that Iran was prepared to accept although I am none too sure what exactly that was, whether it was some concession on uranium enrichment or even on its stockpiles of ballistic missiles. The result was the calling of a meeting that provided Israel, yet again another opportunity to murder a large number of senior officials simultaneously. It is almost inconceivable that the Iranian government had allowed itself, yet again, to be so fatefully deceived.

But there it is.

Rubio this week is making the incredulous claim in defense of the unprovoked war that the US has unleashed against Iran that the US had to act when it did because it knew that Israel was about to attack, and that it therefore anticipated that Iran would strike out pre-emptively against US assets, inflicting more damage than actually occurred as a result of the US pre-emptive strike.

A surprising consquence of all this is a hardening of attitude in Russia against what is increasingly seeming like indecision, distraction and timidity by President Putin in his war with Ukraine and the West, particularly as it seems that the President continues with or at least anticipates the restart of talks with Witkoff. Doctorow’s judgment in his interview with Napolitano this morning is that if Putin continues in this fashion - against the sentiments both of the chair of the National Security Council, Dimitry Medvedev and of his foreign minister Sergei Lavrov - then he is “finished.”

Apparently not yet fully “extended,” the US is reportedly engaging in exercises with Ecuadorian anti-narcotics forces.

To be continued.