In interview earlier today with Judge Napolitano, The Grayzone’s Max Blumenthal describes the emerging Trump cabinet not as a MAGA but as a MIGA administration - Make Israel Great Again, an agenda based on the preposterous presumption that US interests entirely coincide with those of Genocidal Israel.

Israel’s new Defense Minister has initiated preparations for a war against Iran, a war that can make sense to Israel only if the US is fully behind Israel’s cause.

Iran and Russia and China has been amply warned, therefore.

Now would seem an ideal moment for a preemptive attack from the axis of resistance, while the US is in the throes of a transition between administrations and while Israeli leadership is divided over how many and which Palestinians and Arabs it can murder.

One plausible calculus might indicate that an attack now could cripple Israel, demonstrating to the world the current inferiority of US military “protection” by contrast to the forces of the axis, while Israel’s image around the world hits dirt and drags the US begin it.

It doesn’t hurt the axis cause that the EU is split amidst political factionalism, the fall of the German coalition - fundamentally because of its unsustainable support for Ukraine, economic stagnation across Europe (not Ireland), and that Ukraine is both being defeated and facing the loss of US support.

Israeli propaganda of victimhood is designed to convince Europe (a Trump administration does not need to be convinced - it is far too well rewarded by AIPAC, the Adelsons and their like) to continue hating Israel’s enemies.

Thus the saga in Amsterdam where violence was initiated by a crew of 100 Israeli reservists under the guidance of Mossad agents whose mission was to attack Dutch homes and businesses that express support for Palestine, to beat up anyone looking vaguely Arab and any police with the courage to confront these Israeli thugs. The thugs were escorted to the airport by the new far right Dutch government, without charge.

Max Blumenthal speculates that mainstream media coverage behaved as though the western MSM are now mandated to feed Israeli propaganda, something I fear is had become quite plausible and further counsels extreme skepticism about its journalism in the context of stories implicating the interests of those forces that have bought out the Western political class and that makes that class impervious to real public interest and rational argument.