Russia-Ukraine

Russia has officially threatened a wave of “systematic and sustained strikes” against Kyiv, explicitly warning foreign diplomats and international citizens to evacuate the capital immediately. This formal warning escalated significantly following a high-level phone call on Monday, May 25, 2026, when Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov directly told US Secretary of State Marco Rubio that Kyiv would become a “very dangerous place”.

European embassies appear to be holding their ground, possibly because they think they have security in their respective underground bunkers. It is not all clear that these have immunity from Oreshniks and in any event it seems that some European governments would rather have their embassy staffs killed so as to acquire what their employers consider is an even stronger pretext for their opposition to Russia and better than being seen by their own people to be weak and feeble (and sensible). There are also many other entities, including European NGOs, that will be impacted by what appears to be the near-certainty of an imminent succession of heavy Russian strikes on Ukraine’s capital.

For Moscow, the impending strikes are a direct response to a recent Ukrainian drone strike on a vocational school/student dormitory in Russian-occupied Starobilsk, Luhansk, which reportedly killed 21 people. Although some Western mainstream media would rather you didn’t know, the victims of the deadly drone strike were primarily female students at the local vocational college, born between 2003 and 2008. The youngest of the deceased had just turned 18. Russian authorities reported a final death toll of 21 people, with 41 others injured (the youngest of these being 15). The strike caused catastrophic damage to the building. Moscow described the attack as a deliberate strike on civilians and a war crime (the drones arrived in several waves, and there were no other likely targets in the zone).

The Russian Ministry of Defense stated its upcoming campaign will explicitly target military-industrial facilities, command posts, and “decision-making centers” across Kyiv. The threat follows a weekend barrage in which Russia fired over 100 drones and multiple hypersonic ballistic missiles—including the nuclear-capable Oreshnik missile carrying a conventional warhead—damaging every district in Kyiv and killing four civilians

The US State Department, Germany, Poland, and the European Union have firmly rejected Moscow’s evacuation demands, labeling them as blatant intimidation and psychological blackmail - presumably entirely different, therefore, from NATO attacks on Russia’s nuclear triad, its attempted decapitation strike on Putin’s Valdai residence, support for terrorist attacks in Donetsk, Kursk, Briansk and the like.

Despite the defiance, Ukrainian officials have voiced urgent concern regarding their stockpiles. They have warned that Ukraine currently faces acute shortages of critical Western-made air defense missiles, as international resources have become heavily diverted to the conflict involving Iran. Indeed, the volume of air defense facilities for Kiev is critically low; flows of Patriot missiles have seized up and this may be among the reasons why Russia has chosen now as the most effective time to bring overwhelming pressure to bear on Kiev. Although the two countries exchange large numbers of drones each night, far fewer Russian drones are shot down than Ukrainian. On the other hand, the large volleys of Ukrainian drones may well be contributing to a reduction in Russia’s overall stockpiles of whatever it uses to shoot them down. When these are missiles, we are talking about defensive measures that cost far more than the attacking weapons.

Over the past 12 hours, Russia has captured the village of Shesterivka in the eastern Kharkiv region. Meanwhile, Ukrainian forces have successfully stalled many Russian advances and launched mechanized counterattacks, notably achieving territorial gains and making advancements in the Slovyansk, Borova, and Zaporizhia areas. Ukraine is restricting Russian airspace and airport operations through long-range drone strikes. Russia, as noted in my post yesterday, has closed airspace for private, unscheduled aircraft, presumably in readiness for its upcoming drone and missile assaults on Kiev.

Ukraine is stepping up its attacks on Russian gas stations, something that Russia has been doing to Ukraine in recent weeks.

Russia and Belarus are actively setting conditions to justify joint drone strikes launched at Ukraine from Belarussian territory, widening the operational threat perimeter. This is a mirror response to the increasing number of “Ukrainian” or NATO supplied and targeted drones launched from or passing over non-Ukrainian territories such as the Balkans or Finland. Ukraine is threatening Belarus that it will strike at Belarussian energy facilities if Ukraine is hit by drones coming from Belarus.

Ukraine has established what pro-Ukrainian sources claim is a tactical drone advantage on the frontlines, utilizing First-Person View (FPV) drones to heavily disrupt Russian logistics and troop movements. Supplies of drones are being ramped up by European powers who seem to have acquired an insane thirst for suicidal risk and which is the behind the growing interest in Russia’s “Karaganov solution,” which is to strike European cities first with conventional and then with nuclear weapons in demonstration of Russian seriousness. Nevertheless, for the time being Ukrainian drone attacks against Russian logistic routes have reportedly tempered Russian activity in Kherson, Zapporizhzhia and Kharkiv areas. But Russia is now thought to be significantly enhancing the destructive power of its own drones, including jet-driven geran drones, and stepping up its own attacks on Ukrainian logistical centers.

Mali

Mali is facing a severe security crisis with escalating insurgencies, coordinated attacks on high-profile military and government targets, and shrinking junta control. These almost certainly benefit from Ukrainian, French and other NATO support. For Russia, the deteriorating situation represents a major geopolitical challenge, as the failure to stabilize the region tarnishes the reputation of Moscow’s “Africa Corps” and threatens its strategic foothold in the Sahel.

Coordinated attacks by the jihadist coalition JNIM (Group for the Support of Islam and Muslims) and Tuareg separatist rebels have struck major hubs, including the capital, Bamako, and military camps in Gao, Sévaré, and Kidal. Alternative sources consider that the threat to Kidal has been over-stated. While the junta relies on Russian support, armed groups hostile to the pro-Russian mercenaries have received indirect intelligence and drone assistance connected to Ukraine. Meanwhile, Türkiye has gained influence by supplying Bayraktar drones and technical support to the Malian army. The government’s military strategy has failed to stop the insurgents. The abrogation of the 2015 Algiers peace accord and a major security vacuum have left the government struggling to maintain a defensive perimeter, leaving some factions to even call for the return of French forces.

Gulf Crisis

Today, May 27, AP is reporting a second wave of US attacks on targets in southern Iran, including four drones and the launch site of a fifth. Targets included a location believed to pose a threat to American forces and commercial shipping. Meanwhile, in the early hours of Thursday (May 28), three explosions were reported east of Bandar Abbas, a major Iranian port city and naval hub located near the Strait of Hormuz.

Over the previous 48 hours, U.S. and Iranian forces had exchanged strikes amid a fragile ceasefire, with tensions focused around the Strait of Hormuz. The U.S. destroyed Iranian speedboats laying sea mines and struck missile sites. Meanwhile, Iran claimed it downed a U.S. drone and fired on an F-35. Iran asserted that its Revolutionary Guard (IRGC) Navy provided security for 23 vessels passing through the Strait of Hormuz, demonstrating that it still maintains operational control of the vital waterway.

Iranian media have floated details of an alleged preliminary deal or framework for a ceasefire that would require the U.S. to lift its naval blockade. The White House dismissed the newly-drafted peace proposal as a “total fabrication” following claims by Iranian media that the agreement would allow Tehran to fully restore commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz in exchange for the withdrawal of US military forces from the region. In apparent response Trump has announced that the Strait of Hormuz will remain accessible to all nations and free from single-country control in any potential agreement with Iran. He also said that no discussions were being held regarding the easing of sanctions on Tehran.

We can conclude that negotiations over the Strait of Hormuz are going nowhere. Strangely, this does not seem to be registering with energy markets. Brent crude is at a relatively low level ($85 per barrel) - by recent standards - whereas futures are climbing toward $96 per barrel. Markets may have formed the view that the conflict is at stalemate. This is not exactly a good thing for global energy and related commodity trades, but it could be a great deal worse and probably will be a great deal worse if the situation is allowed to fester.

U.S. Central Command has continued to blockade the Strait of Hormuz, with mixed success (a lot of tankers carrying oil do get through, and alternative overland routes are forming on both sides of the Gulf) turning away 109 commercial vessels heading for Iran.

Other West Asia

Summary from Drop Site News (Drop Site) Israeli strikes across southern Lebanon killed at least 31 people on Tuesday, including four children and three women, and wounded 40 others. Israel carried out more than 180 strikes across southern Lebanon and the Bekaa Valley on Tuesday. Two more first responders were killed in Israeli attacks on Lebanon, reporter Courtney Bonneau confirmed on Wednesday, bringing the total number of paramedics killed since March 2 to over 120.

“The Israeli army issued a forced displacement order on Wednesday for residents of the southern Lebanese city of Tyre and surrounding camps and neighborhoods. The order covered at least three Palestinian refugee camps in the Tyre area: Rashidiya camp, Burj Al-Shamali camp, and Al-Bas camp. The military further warned that “any movement south of the Zahrani River may put your lives at risk.” The Israeli military also issued a displacement order earlier today to residents of the southern Lebanese towns of Kfar Houneh, Aaramta, Mleikh, Jarjouh, and Houmine al-Fawqa.”

Israel orders forced displacement of 27 southern Lebanese towns and villages late Tuesday. Netanyahu said on Tuesday that Israel is “deepening operation” in Lebanon” while Hezbollah claims sustained ground engagement with Israeli forces across southern Lebanon

Israeli strikes killed at least 14 Palestinians on the eve of the Islamic holiday of Eid Al-Adha. An Israeli strike on a residential tower in Gaza City killed six Palestinians and wounded at least 20 others. The strike killed Mohammed Odeh, current commander of Hamas’s military wing, Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades. Odeh’s was killed alongside his wife and two of his children. Israeli forces shot and killed a 45-year-old Palestinian man during a military raid in the Jenin refugee camp in the occupied West Bank on Tuesday.

The World Bank fund established for Trump’s “Board of Peace” has received zero dollars from donors four months after its creation. Donations have instead been routed through a JPMorgan account without transparency, according to a Financial Times report. Member states had pledged $7 billion for the board’s Gaza relief package. Despite a pledge from President Donald Trump of $10 billion in U.S. funding, not one U.S. dollar has been deployed for Gaza’s reconstruction, and no contracts for that reconstruction have been awarded.

The Israeli Knesset is moving toward a final vote on legislation that would establish a “Judea, Samaria and Gaza Heritage Authority,” empowering the government to purchase or seize land across the occupied West Bank and Gaza—including Palestinian-run Areas A and B—under the guise of protecting historic sites.

Cuba and Venezuela

Al Jazeera reports the first arrival of an expected donation from China of about 60,000 tons of rice, as the Caribbean island contends with an ongoing humanitarian crisis which is the direct result of an illegal US blockade that for months now has cutt Cuba off from Venezuelan and Mexican oil supplies. Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel confirmed that the first load of 15,000 tons had arrived a day earlier in the port of Havana. The first Russian shipment of oil since the start of the Cuban crisis has long since been exhausted and no further Russian aid is in sight. Cuba relies on imports for nearly 60 percent of its oil supply, according to the International Energy Agency so presumably some sources of energy continue to be available. A US invasion of the island is foreseeable, especially if the US is unable to launch some kind of decapitation strike as it did against Venezuela with the kidnapping of Maduro.

The Venezuelan government’s latest concessions following intense U.S. pressure include reopening direct diplomatic relations with Washington, restructuring its oil and mining industries to favor Western corporate investment, and working directly with U.S. officials to reshape national policy following the January 2026 U.S. military intervention.

Acting President Delcy Rodríguez’s administration passed legislation opening the country’s oil and mining sectors to private and foreign investment. This includes offering security assurances to U.S. companies and discussing exclusive mining and critical minerals supply chains with U.S. officials. The Venezuelan government has formally agreed to restore diplomatic and consular relations with the United States. As part of this renewed engagement, the U.S. Embassy in Caracas was reopened and direct air travel between the two nations was resumed. The interim administration has initiated an internal purge of Maduro-era officials and figures, including working with U.S. authorities on high-profile criminal probes and extraditions of former government allies.