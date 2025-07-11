A senior educator in my neighborhood was present during a local ICE raid. He told the press afterwards:

“I’ve seen fascism…We have armed people with masks who won’t tell us who they are. They won’t identify themselves, and they’re grabbing hardworking farm workers, and the’re terrorizing people and protestors that are peaceful.”

A witness to another incident in my hometown said she had just greeted a man in a local park when two cars pulled up and a uniformed agent (masked) grabbed the man by the arms and pushed him into the back seat of a grey Nissan.

Even or perhaps especially here in California another area of danger for citizens and non-citizens alike is the airport, any airport, where they can be interrogated, detained, even deported, for domestic or international travel, traveling out or in. All added to the disgrace of no-fly lists and other anti-democratic abuses of the risible terrorist anti-terrorist police state of the USA.

Why the need for a police state at this juncture of US history? Many possibilities: get rid of opposition to a plutocratic bid to establish their own dictatorship; get their hands on the wealth of the exiled or disappeared; coercively prepare US populace for the harsh conditions to be faced by a post-hegemonic American especially one in which working people and not the oligarchs will be paying off the unsustainable debt that Trump is accumulating; militarize the US in preparation for a major new phase of imperial aggression.

Meanwhile Trump is facing a challenge in getting the Pentagon to send even one Patriot battery to Ukraine and says that the resumption of arms to Ukraine will be mainly paid for by European members of NATO, many of whom are ratcheting up their pathetically unconvincing rhetoric against Russia, including chatter about war crimes tribunals, in a bid to providing a pretext for just outright stealing seized Russian assets.

In real terms European support for Ukraine is not impressive, with the EU pledging an underwhelming $2.5 billion or so, and a private equity fund that it claims could attract over $10 billion. The latest 18th EU package of sanctions on Russia, by the way, has been stalled by Slovak opposition.

In the meantime Blackrock has withdrawn its development fund for Ukraine which at one time was thought to be a sure fire way of rebuilding the war damage in remaining Ukrainian-controlled areas (thought to cost $200 billion). More tempting for such investors, now, is Uzbekistan where US fund Franklin Templeton has been invited to organize a strring of multi-billion IPOs, although this can hardly be welcome news to Russia.

Russians are looking skeptically at Trump’s tariffs (35% on Canadian imports; 50% on Brazilian; 25% on a dozen others; targeted tariffs on products like copper that are essential to US manufacture, etc) which they suspect are simply intended to rebuild flagging US weapons stockpiles at the expense of US credibility and long-term wealth. Confronted with lunacy that is almost a kind interpretation.

While continuing to make advances overall on the battlefield (these look pretty impressive when considered over the space of a year, even if on a day-to-day basis it all looks grindingly slow), Russia must look over its shoulder at the growing likelihood of a resumption of hostilities by Israel against Iran. The possibility of preemptive defense from Iran seems almost out of the question given the regime’s commitment to the virtues of non-nuclear retaliatory defense, patience, and fortitude - impressively moral, but at the riskat times of seeming exasperatingly impractical. Russia must take a stand in the defense of Iran. Reports suggest that even China is already furnishing Iran with air defense units, and it is barely conceivable that Russia would be doing less or, even at this point, that Iran would continue to decline Russian aid in a symbolic bid to assert its independence from great powers.

The key drawback to a more convincing Russia determination to deter US/Israeli aggression, apart from Russia’s preference to prioritize its victory in Ukraine, is its apparently continuing concern for the welfare of two million Russian speakers in Israel. And then there are the growing tensions between Russia and Azerbaijan. These relate to Russian arrests of a criminal network of Azeris in Russia who may also be implicated in the sale of information concerning Russia’s military production in the Urals to Russia’s enemies, and the possible expulsion of Azeris - many thousands - back to Azerbaijan. Also factoring in are Azeri support for Israel in allowing the refuelling of Israeli fighters and the launch of attacks on Iran from Azeri (as well as Turkish and possibly Georgian) airspace during the recent 12-day Israeli-Iran war; an incident during the Karabakh fighting in which Azerbaijan fired on a Russian helicopter over Armenian airspace; the flow of Azeri arms to Ukraine; Azeri ownership of two oil refineries in Ukraine; Azerbaijan’s closure of Russian-language schools; Israeli assistance to Azerbaijan in its wars with Armenia, formerly a Russian ally. All this ties in to Erdogan’s ambitions in Turkey to establish a broad Turkmen alliance across Central Asia which would be a significant threat to the Russian Federation and therefore something that the West would be eager to support.

Perhaps these considerations are behind what Lavrov told Rubio this week might be a “new concept” in the conflict over Ukraine. Coupled with continuing threats of a “bone-crushing” new sanctions package against Russian energy and those that buy it, some Western sources think this may indicate a softening of Russian terms for a peace settlement. I doubt it. More likely something that will link to the problems of Iran, Israel and Gaza.