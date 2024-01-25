Two Significant Links:

(1)

Alex Lantier of the World Socialist Web Site reports:

From Germany, farmers’ protests erupt across France and Europe

Farmer Uprising

https://www.wsws.org/en/articles/2024/01/25/jkpa-j25.html

Two principal sources of farmer aggravations are the rising costs of diesel fuel, the direct result of EU sanctions against Russia; and, in ea…