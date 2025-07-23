Empire, Communication and NATO Wars

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Susan Harley's avatar
Susan Harley
3h

You are spot on about the UK, your can’t chant or show a placard to stop the genocide of Palestinians without being arrested.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Oliver Boyd-Barrett
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture