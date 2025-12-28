You didn’t need me to tell you that today’s latest is just more of the same news sewerage to which we have been treated over many months in an endless and circuitous replay of Ukraine talking to Europe talking to Ukraine talking to the US talking to Ukraine talking to Europe, and so on to infinity. Equally predictable: nobody wants to test out the agreements they have “ nearly” come to with one another with Russia.

Trump says one or two “thorny” issues remain? Absolutely NOTHING is resolved so far as Russia is concerned. What explains this excess of crude stupidity? The meeting of Mr. Cannot (Trump) with Mssrs Will Never in a fake effort to appear Mssrs Can Do from which everybody who matters gains (neocons, globalists, defense industry, Western intelligence nutters in London and Washington and Kiev, neo-Nazis and end-of-the-worldists).