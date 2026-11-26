“Ukrainian” Escalations

Ben Aris for IntelliNews yesterday (Aris) notes that Zelenskiy is (correctly) taking comfort from the Democratic Party’s success in the US midterms, as I am sure be understands that regardless of what may be going on in the “democratic socialist” grass roots shrubbery, the leadership and the sponsorship of the Party is under the firm control of the Zionist, neocon, military-industrial complex (which will soon join the US and Israeli militaries at the hip if defense-technology and industrial-cooperation provisions - such as Section 219 in the House version and Section 1217 in the Senate version of the FY 2027 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) as well as standalone bills like the US-Israel Defense Partnership Act of 2025 (H.R. 1229 / S.554) - are passed into law, which currently seems likely.

Zelenskiy desperately needs that support, and we can surmise that the latest PR/Hollywood-worthy strikes, as against the Kerch bridge just over a week ago, and, - in Benghazi, Libya a couple of nights ago - the sinking by maritime drone of a new Russian military Corvette - are intended to show that Ukraine is a worthy recipient of Western aid.

Only, while it is convenient to keep calling such strikes as “Ukrainian,” to do so is to fall, wittingly perhaps, into Western linguistic propaganda charades, seeing as how the war that Russia faces is not a war with Ukraine nor has it ever been. It is a war with the entirety of NATO and, to be frank, the entirety of the preening civilizational bloc that is made up of nineteenth and twentieth century European imperialists and the favorites amongst their vassals, in partnership with Marco Rubio’s hegemon-du-jour, the US, seeking to reimpose Western dominance by military force (as he charmingly advocated a few weeks ago in Athens).

The scale of the conflict therefore could hardly be less extraordinary, even if we ignore the bonds between Russia and China - the most important (but still more fragile, perhaps, than many assume, given China’s warnings against pushing this to nuclear war) - and between Russia and entities such as North Korea and Iran.

That scale notwithstanding, Zelenskiy’s Ukraine right now is suffering like it has never suffered before from territorial losses, power outages, threats to water integrity, the collapse of international trade and damage to transportation networks. As to what Western mainstream media, on the basis of what are described as hacks by sources of uncertain credibility, are saying are Russian losses that are in excess of what they had previously claimed, and larger than those of Ukraine, I pay these no serious attention whatsoever, as I suspect they represent a propaganda campaign of desperation to persuade the forever naive clutch of European leaders that they can somehow drain Russia of men, even after Ukraine has lost half of its entire population as the result of a war of US and European making.

End of Peace Negotiations Seems Likely

As I have shown in recent posts, the “Abu Dhabi” process is now looking to have reached a dead-end, and even the Americans, through US envoys Witkoff and Kushner, are signalling that they and Russia’s Kirill Dmitriev are getting nowhere with the large-scale economic schemes they had hoped would bribe Russia into a more relaxed negotiating stance.

The US (always playing the role of “mediator” in a conflict whose origin they are mainly responsible for and in which, through the CIA, they continue to be the single most important aggressor) had hoped that Russia would allow space for the Europeans to join the otherwise tripartite “Abu Dhabi” teams from Russia, Ukraine and the United States.

The Russians invited the Europeans to convince them that they would play a constructive role in such negotiaitons; the Europeans were totally incapable of any such thing. The talks are effectively dead.

We have entered a new and even more untethered and dangerous era. Neither side (Russia vs NATO over proxy Ukraine) will give an inch. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has once again laid out her maximalist position of “ceasefire first” and everything else after. Putin has warned the world to prepare for the worst.

“We have bombs that you havent even seen yet.”

Chinese President Xi Jinping stays consistent with his cautions against allowing this conflict to go nuclear even as senior Russian sources repeat what are in effect nuclear threats. Kushner has warned of an “extreme escalation.”

Recent Russian Attacks

According to official statements from the Russian Ministry of Defense and Russian state media (TASS and Interfax), Russian forces carried out coordinated strikes over the past 24 hours targeting Ukrainian military-industrial facilities, energy infrastructure, and troop concentrations across 146 areas impacting 14 regions of Ukraine. The Russian Defense Ministry stated that the strikes were executed using operational-tactical aviation, attack drones, missile forces, and artillery. Moscow reported hitting a drone assembly facility and the Khimvolokno chemical plant in the Ukrainian capital. The ministry stated that targets included production and storage facilities for Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles and ground-based robotic systems, as well as energy infrastructure used to support Ukrainian military operations. Strikes also hit temporary deployment points for Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries across 146 locations.

Alongside the offensive strikes, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that its air defense systems intercepted 343 Ukrainian fixed-wing drones overnight across 15 Russian regions, Crimea, and the waters of the Black and Azov seas. Moscow-installed officials in the Zaporizhzhia region stated that a Ukrainian drone attack on a parking lot killed five people and wounded three. In Russia’s Krasnodar Krai, regional operational headquarters reported via Interfax that a drone attack in the Slavyansky district injured four people and damaged four apartment buildings.

Overall, there have been significant territorial advances by Russia but there have also been significant Ukrainian counteroffensives, most notably in eastern Zapporizhzhia in the direction of Donetsk city (which has otherwise been secure now for many months), in the Barova area of Kupiansk and against Russian positions in Sumy.

Recent Ukrainian Attacks

Over the past week, Ukraine’s General Staff reported damaging five Russian military aircraft - three MiG-31 jets (used to launch Kinzhal hypersonic missiles) and two Su-34 fighter-bombers - at the Savasleyka air base in Russia’s Nizhny Novgorod region, about 300 km (185 miles) east of Moscow. Russia has not commented on the strike.

Kyiv reported overnight strikes on two major refineries in Russia’s Samara region - the Kuibyshev and Syzran oil refineries - roughly 800 km (500 miles) from the front line. Ukraine’s General Staff said the attacks damaged primary oil processing units, reforming and treatment units, and storage tanks, sparking fires. Samara Governor Vyacheslav Fedorishchev reported over 145 drones shot down, one death, and power outages in several towns.

Over the previous weekend, Ukraine targeted the bulk carrier Sparta II in the Gulf of Finland and struck the Russian corvette Merkury in the Libyan port of Benghazi. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed the warship Merkury was sunk.

Russia reported intercepting a record 1,336 Ukrainian drones overnight (Nov 24-25) across Russian regions and Crimea, including roughly 600 aimed toward the Moscow area, with casualties and debris damage reported in regions such as Bryansk and Krasnodar. Ukraine also reported hitting a radar system as well as fuel and logistics depots in Russian-occupied Ukrainian territory.

Nine days ago, Ukraine, as the culmination of a months'-long operation, successfully struck Russia’s bridge between Crimea and the Russian mainland, the Kerch Bridge, was attacked. This remains severed to road traffic, heavily damaged on its rail side, and blocking maritime shipping following a multi-stage Ukrainian drone and missile campaign conducted between November 16 and November 19, 2026.

A roughly 750-foot (227-meter) section - including the main navigable road arch - collapsed into the Kerch Strait, completely cutting off all vehicle traffic between mainland Russia and occupied Crimea.

The parallel railway section suffered structural damage across two separate strikes. While Russian authorities managed to resume limited train transit on one of the two tracks, analysts note the damaged rail bridge faces strict load-bearing restrictions and cannot absorb the cargo volume previously carried by road.

Debris from the collapsed road arch fell directly into the shallow waters of the strait, obstructing the only deep-water shipping channel connecting the Sea of Azov to the Black Sea.

With the road bridge gone, ferry services largely out of commission, and maritime shipping blocked by debris, Russia is forced to rely on the damaged single-track rail line and the overland R-280/M14 highway through occupied southern Ukraine. That overland route is already strained by ongoing Ukrainian drone strikes on smaller bridges and fuel convoys.

Beyond disrupting military resupply and commercial grain exports from Sea of Azov ports like Mariupol and Berdyansk, the strike occurred just ahead of Vladimir Putin’s trilateral meeting in China with U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping. Putin subsequently vowed “much more painful” retaliatory strikes, following Russian missile attacks on bridges in Kyiv. It is debatable that we have yet seen these.

Baltic Escalations

There are some healthy signs of long-delayed panic among European leaders, particularly with respect to the Baltic Sea and the Baltic countries like Estonia and Latvia whom Russia has accused, with justification, of allowing their airspace (if not their territory) to be used for Ukrainian drone strikes against Russian assets deep inside Russia, inviting the possibility of a nuclear retaliation.

For two years the Europeans, led by France and to a lesser extent, the Swedes, have engaged in major provocations in this region, especially the Baltic through which 60% of Russian oil trade moves) including the illegal seizure or other forms of harassment of (generally oil-carrying) Russian ships of the so-called “shadow fleet” (their only “sin” being that they do not buy insurance from Llyods of London but from other sources, including Russian, or trade with clients that have been sanctioned by the US or EU) and, in some cases, the forfeiture of their oil. 10 of the 14 such European seizures have occurred earlier this year.

European discussions some months ago about the possibility of NATO applying a naval blockade on Russia’s Kaliningrad, and even of capturing Kaliningrad, has prompted a severe Russian response, first (1) in threatening to seize western-flagged merchant ships in the Asia-Pacific region, then (2) by explicit warning of nuclear retaliation and, in recent months (according to the Wall Street Journal) (3) sending Russian ships equipped with nuclear capable missiles to accompany and protect Russian tankers, and (4) harassing Western ships trying to stop or seize Russian tankers (hundreds - 260, to be precise - of such episodes have been recorded) and (5) has enforced its enclave in Kaliningrad with drones and electronic warfare equipment, while (6) building a large new state-of-the art over-the-horizon radar system in Kaliningrad that can track the movement of stealth fighter jets and provide Russia of early warning of such things as the launch of hypersonic nuclear-capable ballistic missiles from Germany.

In short, Russian response to Western aggressions in the Baltic have been muscular in defense of Russian trade and the vessels of such trade. A few weeks ago, Norway seized a civilian ship that Russia was using to ship supplies to an island administered by Norway in the Gulf of Finland and where Russia is permitted to maintain a civilian presence. Also, the French navy stopped a Russian ship in the Mediteranean. But in the Baltic Sea, North Sea and the English Channel, ship seizures have largely stopped or stopped altogether. Nor have there been attempts by Western navies on Russian ships in the Pacific.

West Asia Escalations

As of late November 2026, maritime crises in the Strait of Hormuz and the Bab al-Mandab Strait remain locked in an asymmetric standoff, with all three primary actors - the US, Iran and Yemen’s Ansarallah (the Houthis) - leveraging naval blockades, economic pressure, and geographic control rather than engaging in full-scale conventional warfare.

Washington’s current strategy focuses on enforcing maritime transit, tightening financial pressure on Tehran, and containing regional escalation while avoiding a broader ground war. According to the Joint Maritime Information Centre (JMIC), US naval forces recently assisted 114 vessel passages through the Strait of Hormuz over a three-day period in late November (ships that may have paid fees to Tehran). Concurrently, US Central Command (CENTCOM) continues to enforce a naval blockade on Iranian ports, warning that Iranian vessels attempting to evade the blockade to resume crude exports will face military action. The JMIC stated that recent Iranian claims of tankers striking naval mines in the Strait of Hormuz remain unconfirmed.

On November 23, the US Treasury Department imposed new sanctions on over two dozen Iranian exchange houses, front companies, and individuals to disrupt Tehran’s shadow banking networks. Analysts at the China Institute of International Studies note that amid domestic anti-war sentiment and strained ammunition stockpiles, Washington views financial sanctions as a cost-effective tool of attrition.

CENTCOM leadership also praised the extreme ex-ISIS Islamist and illegitimate Syrian security forces for intercepting weapons allegedly smuggled by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) toward Lebanon.

Tehran is tightening its grip on the Strait of Hormuz as its primary strategic leverage to force the lifting of US sanctions and the naval blockade. Iranian authorities ordered the Strait of Hormuz tightened further day-by-day, asserting total control over the waterway and requiring vessels to coordinate with Iranian naval forces for safe passage. On November 25, Iran’s regular navy reported that a tanker caught fire after hitting a mine east of the strait. There have been numerous reports in recent weeks of Iranian strikes on vessels attempting to pass through the Strait without Iranian permission and of other such vessels being damaged or sunk by Iranian mines.

Iranian Parliament Speaker and chief negotiator Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf declared on November 24 that Tehran will not enter further negotiations - despite Qatari mediation efforts - until Washington meets seven core conditions. According to Iranian state media, these include lifting sanctions, ending the U.S. naval blockade of Iranian ports, releasing frozen Iranian assets, Israel withdrawing from Lebanon and ending the Gaza genocide. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei has labeled the US naval blockade an act of “military aggression”. Both Baghaei and Ghalibaf have warned that Iran is preparing military measures to break the blockade, resume crude oil exports with naval escorts, and “change the geography of the battlefield” - including potential retaliation against regional oil infrastructure - if Iranian vessels are attacked.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has dismissed absurd recent Israeli accusations that Iran is developing chemical weapons, plausibly characterizing the claims as an effort to draw the US into another direct war.

In the Red Sea theater, Ansarallah has consolidated territorial control around the Bab al-Mandab Strait to mirror Iran’s leverage at Hormuz, creating a two-front maritime dilemma for the U.S. and Saudi Arabia.

Following their September 2026 capture of the Red Sea port of Mokha and Mayyun (Perim) Island, Ansarallah forces now hold direct geographic control over the strategic chokepoint of Bab al-Mandab, placing commercial and military shipping well within range of their coastal missiles and drones. As noted in Iranian media commentary, this capability directly constrains US military options in the region.

Hostilities along the Red Sea coast have spiked sharply. On November 25, the Saudi-led coalition reported that a Houthi projectile struck the Saudi Red Sea port of Jazan. In response, Ansarallah reported enduring 105 coalition airstrikes and missile attacks across Sanaa and ten governorates within a 24-hour window and issued fresh threats targeting Saudi ports over coalition directives regarding the Yemeni port of Hodeidah.