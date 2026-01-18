Students of propaganda learned a great deal about the evolution of their subject matter from the multi-decade Western regime-change operation in Syria, especially as this played out from 2011 onwards.

Perhaps the fundamental lesson is that subtle propaganda is not so much about the message or, perhaps, is about the message only at the end of a much longer process. Rather, the main deal is about purposefully shaping “reality,” and perceptions of reality, or even creating a new reality, or simulacrum thereof. This is intended to impact interpretations of “evidence” by selected audiences by means of representations fed to mainstream media that are pre-primed (through corporate ownership, transactional deals with power, preferred ways of doing journalism, recruitment and training) to align with how the interests of the main centers of power would like events to be interpreted (despite various obfuscations, distractions and narrow windows of permitted “controversy” and and “disagreement” that serve to disguise the fundamental alignment). This does not mean that these strategies are always successful.

In Syria they included secretive Western backing of armed jihadi groups with whose ideology the West was supposed to be in opposition; the provision of training and education in “public relations” to these armed groups so as to supply a steady stream of “information” to shape the mainstream media narrative in conditions of great danger to both mainstream and alternative journalists alike; the creation of supposed humanitarian relief organizations that were actually tied to jihadi groups and which on occasions aided and abetted jihadi false-flag operations, sometimes in the supply “evidence” for the benefit of Western investigators. Humanitarian relief operations as propaganda also dovetailed with Western investigations and legal manouvers to support preferred Western narratives. The money was often channelled or, should one say, laundered from government agencies to “NGOs,” usually not far distant from Western intelligence organizations.

Within the panoply of such organizations was one highlighted in recent days by The Gray Zone and by Kit Klarenberg namely: The Commission for International Justice and Accountability, which had operated in Syria and now operated in Ukraine.



“The Grayzone exposed how the Commission for International Justice and Accountability concocted a malign scheme to blackmail and intimidate EU anti-fraud agency OLAF, and the European Commission. Established in close coordination with CIA and MI6 officials to prosecute Syrian officials for alleged war crimes, CIJA was by EU regulators to be criminally corrupt…the Commission has ben irrefutably implicated in evidence tampering and inducement of false testimony to secure wrongful arrests and prosecutions related to its work in Damascus.”

Klarenberg (Klarenberg) examined leaked documents that showed how CIJA had taken on a secret role in the Ukraine proxy war since 2022. Further, he claims, individuals and organisations intimately tied to the Commission were implicated in clandestine British intelligence efforts to assist Kiev in perpetrating atrocities.

CIJA’s operations identified by OLAF was that the Commission was indivisible from Tsamota, a legally separate company founded by its chief William Wiley. Grant money given to one entity could be surreptitiously funnelled to the other, for illicit profit. Furthermore, contrary to CIJA’s professed commitment to international justice, Tsamota advised Western mining corporations on how to limit and evade their legal liabilities in the event they committed or were implicated in serious crimes. A veteran Tsamota operative was posted to Kiev’s Prosecutor General’s Office, and led the supply of extensive clandestine British military and intelligence support to Ukraine. This included monitoring the country’s “pro-Russian contingent” - individuals routinely targeted by the SBU for arbitrary detention, torture, false conviction and murder.

Wiley had proposed to the EU Commission and OLAF that his organizations should covertly insert or recruit assets in both entities who could illicitly provide the Commission with “internal emails” and “documentation.”

Wiley had been interviewed by the BBC in 2022 about the Bucha massacre, and about methods for investigating atrocities purportedly committed by Russian forces in the city. In Klarenberg’s estimation Wiley defensively dismissed any insinuation that a Ukrainian investigation of Bucha “would be a stitch-up.” In March 2025 Ukrainian police charged 34 Russians for war crimes allegedly committed in the city, in absentia.

No international investigation into Bucha has materialised. An emergency UN Security Council meeting on the incident proposed by Russia was blocked by Britain. Moscow’s request for the names of the alleged victims to be published have been ignored. Bucha was exploited by then-British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to sabotage peace talks between Russia and Ukraine, and keep the proxy war grinding on.

The Commission has contributed to few legal actions in 14 years of operation.

Throughout the West’s dirty war against Damascus it fed mainstream media with material that formed the basis of investigsations into purported Syrian government atrocities.

In November 2022,

“The Grayzone exposed how Prevail Partners, a private sector cutout staffed by British military and intelligence veterans, was leading a covert effort to create and train a vast Operation Gladio-style Ukrainian terror army to carry out assassinations, sabotage and other dirty work behind enemy lines on behalf of the SBU’s Odessa branch. Prevail colluded in this venture with a shadowy company named Thomas In Winslow (TIW). In the wake of that exposé, TIW’s website was subject to an intensive cleanup”.

TIW was said to have ongoing “war crimes investigation” and “justice sector capacity building” programs in place locally, in conjunction with Kiev’s Attorney General and the President’s Office. “All data collected” by its expert team “will be shared…and archived for future use,” TIW pledged.

A subsequent “capability proposal” to SBU included domestic operations against Ukraine’s “pro-Russian contingent,” involving the tracking and monitoring of devices, improved technology to intercept and monitor social media, messaging, emails, smart phone transmissions.” Assistance in this field was subsequently provided in the form of technology that identifies individual smartphone users and monitors their movements. The SBU sought technology to access electronic information contained in captured smart phones.

In June Kiev and the Council of Europe signed an agreement to establish a “Special Tribunal” to prosecute Russian officials for war crimes. The CIJA will likely be barred from directly participating. CIJA’s malicious targeting of the EU Commission and OLAF as landed it on an EU blacklist and is unable to secure contracts from Brussels and other international donors. But it remains protected by Western governments as it remains a dependable source of atrocity propaganda, with which Anglo-American imperialism can be consistently justified.