A new or a more intensified front has opened for Russia in Mali where Russia’s Africa Corp supports Mali government forces against secessionist forces. These include Taureg rebels and ISIS-style insurgents, in a coalition of trouble which reportedly benefits from Algerian and French support. This is an evolution of the situation that has its roots in the ousting of French occupation forces in 2021 and the subsequent forced vacating of France from the Sahel generally in favor of Russian Wagner and later Africa Corps forces. France has not forgotten this rude interruption to the flow of imperial monopoly profit.

The African front is an additional bar of red light to add to the far graver certainty of sustained European hostility to Russia, to the point that Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov openly talks of a declared war between Russia and Europe. Europe’s ability to fight such a war by itself, without the assurance of US support any time soon is close to zero. The odds are made worse by the Gulf crisis putting further pressure on the costs of energy needed to assist the much talked-about but generally unconvincing ramping up of European arms production.

A split in Europe between those countries who prefer the practical option of relatively cheap trade relations with their neighboring major power and those who persist in an obsessively and ideologically driven commitment to a knowingly unreliable, treacherous and declining power on the far side of the Atlantic seems increasingly inevitable. Like Napoleon the latter believe they have a monopoly on what constitutes “reason” and want to impose their version on everyone by force.

In Ukraine there are regular nightly exchanges of hundreds of drones between Russia and Ukraine. It is clear that large numbers of these on both sides are taken down by air defenses but that significant numbers get through, find their targets, and inflict damage. While getting considerably worse in the past few months this has been going on for over four years and despite the constant barrage of mutual destruction the war continues, and neither side appears in a mood to fold. If anyone is “winning” it is Russia - on the basis of its territorial gains, the scale of its population, and the size of available military forces and weapons superiority, but I grow increasingly skeptical of claims as to drones, the numbers launched, the damage done, the success rate of air defenses, the volumes of air defense interceptors, just as I have long grown skeptical of all claims as to losses and casualties, and the speed with which Ukrainian or Russian economies are going to “collapse.”

That there is a Russian Spring offensive seems beyond doubt, as are the imminent threats to Konstantynivka, Slaviansk and Kramatorsk, Chernihiv, Sumy, Kiev, Kharkiv, Dnipro, Orikhiv,, Zapporizhzhia, and Odessa.

In the Gulf we at least have the good news that there was nobody to meet and greet Trump’s ghouls in Islamabad but that Araghchi is headed for Moscow where he will meet with Lavrov, recently returned from Beijing. Heightened prospects for a tightening China-Russia-Iran alliance seem inevitable.

The US has significantly escalated the conflict by extending its blockage to all Iranian vessels anywhere and to Chinese ships carrying Iranian oil amidst new swathes of (US) sanctions against Iran and China and EU sanctions against Russia.

People may deride a US blockade that is evaded by a significant number of Iranian tankers but one needs to monitor the decline in the overall number of tankers that can travel through the Gulf in contrast with how the volume used to be: Iran is down by half.

In the meantime, Israel’s defense minister Israel Katz says he is waiting for Trump (the very same Trump who has been recently pestering his chief of staff for the nuclear access codes) to blink the green light for Israel to “take Iran back to the Stone Age”, while Israel - despite any or all ‘ceasefires’ - to murder large numbers of innocents in Gaza, the West Bank and southern Lebanon. Murder with impunity, murder with only the slightest sounds of dismay from totally complicit US and European nations whose claims to stand for freedom are betrayed daily by policies of persecution (dispossession, deportation, denaturalization) voices of protest. A surprise that Spain - that grossly underestimated center of intelligence, morality and creativity in the modern world - is leading the call for dissolution of ties to Tel Aviv.

For later discussion: practically all indicators of climate change on red alert.