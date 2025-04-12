The Not-So-Terrifying European C.O.W.
Tariffs be damned. The Europeans would prefer to keep pouring their passion and, above all their wealth, their reputation, their sanity on the non-existent threat of Russia, which in world affairs compares only to the non-existent threat of Iran, and the non-existent threat of China. None of them were threats to Euro…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Empire, Communication and NATO Wars to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.