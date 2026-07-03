No More Sick Days and Nord Stream

Gerrman Chancellor Merz’s government has just outlawed the practice of employees taking sick days simply by phoning in but now requires them to produce medical certificates from the first day of sickness.

This alleged contribution to German industrial competitiveness, as Alexander Christoforou sensibly points out in his latest broadcast, is a pathetic distraction from the real cause of the loss of German competitiveness which is its connivance with Biden’s clear threat in advance of the Ukraine war in 2022 that he would destroy the Nord Stream supply of cheap Russian gas to Germany.

Germany’s then Chancellor Olaf Scholz stood by Biden as the threat was delivered and smiled meekly.

So, the US had the motivation and the US made the actual, undeniable and assertive threat to destroy Nord Stream. Whether it was the US that directly performed the act or somebody else (Ukraine, with US help?) - and I discount as absurd the idea that Russia did it - it is clear to any sane analyst that the US must bear a large measure of culpability, if not entire responsibility.

Having shot itself in the foot over Nord Stream, or perhaps in the head, Germany has now taken over the reins from Britain as leader of European warmongering rhetoric against Russia, helpfully advertising to the world its intention to start World War Three sometime in the 2030’s by which time it says its new policy of compulsory conscription will be in full swing.

Germany’s Chancellor Frederick Merz’ popularity ranking has plunged to 13%.

Germany Transition to Chief Warmonger

Former main mouthpiece of macho warmongering rhetoric, the UK, is taking some time off to lick its wounds after the recent resignation of Prime Minister Starmer in favor of his replacement,Andy Burnham, by the fall. But Starmer has not been lazy on behalf of what was really his only policy - or obsession - in office, namely giving free money and military equipment to Ukraine’s neo-Nazi manipulated government in Kiev. He announced a £15 billion increase over four years while leaving a £4.7 billion “black hole” which Burnham will have to make good by raising taxes, cutting services, or borrowing. Starmer’s Defence Investment Plan sets out nearly £80 billion a year in spending by 2029, including £5 billion for drones and autonomous weapons. However, the Treasury has only identified £10.3 billion in Whitehall cuts and savings to cover it. Burnham has stated he will take full responsibility to fund the Defence Investment Plan.

Invading Russia

Meantime, Germany has been burnishing its swash-buckling pretense at being the slayer of the Russian bear, having attempted this enterprise on three previous occasions, twice during World War I and once in World War II.

In 1915, the German Empire launched the Gorlice–Tarnów offensive against the Russian Empire, pushing deep into Russian-held territory and causing a devastating collapse of the Russian front. In 1918, Germany launched Operation Faustschlag, invading the Russian heartlands and advancing as far as Pskov to force the newly formed Soviet government to sign the Treaty of Brest-Litovsk. In 1941 Nazi Germany launched Operation Barbarossa, the largest military invasion in history. More than 3 million Axis troops invaded the Soviet Union, advancing toward major cities like Leningrad, Moscow, and Stalingrad. There were 775,000 to over 1 million casualties.

Nazi Germany’s invasion of the Soviet Union failed because it underestimated Soviet resilience and stretched its own resources past their breaking point. German intelligence vastly underestimated the size of the Red Army and its ability to rapidly mobilize millions of replacement troops. Hitler assumed the Soviet Union would collapse within months before the harsh winter arrived, leaving Germany with no long-term backup strategy. He and his generals constantly argued over objectives, shifting focus between capturing Moscow, seizing Ukraine’s grain, and taking the Caucasus oil fields. Soviet roads were unpaved, turning into deep mud during the autumn rains (rasputitsa) which completely immobilized German trucks. Soviet train tracks used a wider gauge than Western Europe, preventing German supply trains from running directly to the front lines. Retreating Soviet forces systematically destroyed bridges, factories, crops, and railways, leaving nothing for the advancing Germans to use. The Russian winter hit early in 1941, bringing sub-zero temperatures that froze German equipment, engine oil, and weapons. Expecting a quick victory, the German High Command failed to issue heavy winter uniforms, causing over 100,000 cases of severe frostbite.

Instead of collapsing, Soviet soldiers fought viciously to delay the German advance at key bottlenecks like Smolensk. In late 1941, fresh, winter-hardened Soviet troops were transferred from Siberia to Moscow, launching a massive counteroffensive that permanently halted the German advance.

Posturing Today

The situation today is very different. Germany today would proceed on the basis of NATO (perhaps including US) support. But there is little evidence of popular support, and its war posturing has had an inauspicious beginning. Germany is increasingly targeting Russia’s so-called “shadow fleet” of oil tankers, moving to intercept, board and turn away suspicious vessels to enforce sanctions. Federal police have previously forced vessels - such as the Tavian and the Arcusat - to turn away from entering German territorial waters due to what they allege to be instances of forged identification, false flags, or lacking proper registration. A high-profile incident occurred when a Russian corvette blocked a German coast guard vessel from approaching the sanctioned tanker Kira K in the Baltic Sea. The Russian corvette Soobrazitelny blocked a German coast guard boat from approaching the sanctioned tanker Kira K in the Fehmarn Sound, with the Russian warship warning the Germans to stay away.

Germany claims to be fundamentally overhauling its military and defense posture to counter what it seems actually to believe is an escalating threat from Russia, with intelligence and military commanders warning that Moscow could be capable of launching an attack on NATO territory by 2029. As John Mearsheimer told Glen Diesen yesterday, we are in a curiously dangerous situation wherein what I believe was initially a Euro-fabricated narrative of Russian intent to invade Western Europe is increasingly considered to be true by Europeans and requires Russia to prepare itself against strident European statements of intent to attack Russia by or around 2030, preparations which are then interpreted by Europeans as confirmation of European claims about Russian aggression.

Germany has stationed a permanent combat-ready brigade near the Belarus border in Lithuania - its first permanent foreign deployment since WWII. Germany also recently concluded the Quadriga 2026 mass evacuation drills to prepare for a large-scale conflict. Germany’s Luftwaffe leadership has stated that forces are prepared to strike Russian strategic locations if the alliance is attacked, as Russia continues to rebuild and expand its military.

Supporting this anti-Russian paranoia that works so well to release public funds to the defense industry, is a report published on July 2, 2026 by the International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS). This claims that Russia has likely used clandestine “shadow ships” as platforms to launch drones over Europe. These surveillance and sabotage operations have monitored military sites and disrupted civilian aviation, heightening tensions with Germany and other NATO nations. The think tank identified a widespread campaign of disruption where Russian shadow fleet vessels - used primarily to evade Western oil sanctions - are likely doubling as mobile launch platforms for drones.

These incursions or, rather, what they claim to be incursions but are just as likely to be components of a massive black propaganda exercise, are viewed by Western defense officials as deliberate provocations designed to probe European air defenses and critical infrastructure. The drones have reportedly flown over European countries, including Germany, the UK, the Netherlands, and France, often near sensitive military installations and suspected nuclear sites. Alternative narratives suspect that these drones may also be false flag operations to (1) secure continuing European funding for Ukraine, (2) motivate the US to rejoin the war more energetically, and (3) justify the future formation of a joint NATO-EU military force.

Russian-Ukraine Gas Wars

There is increasingly little doubt as to the challenge that Russia is facing in Crimea, where 10 administrative districts are experiencing complete or partial shortages of gasoline, while across Russia, according to many reports, there are long queues for gasoline. Russian levels of exports of crude are at a record high. This is due to (1) rising demand (especially as fuel supplies through the Strait of Hormuz remain at relatively low levels compared to how they were before February 28th); (2) falling storage capacity in Russia following Ukrainian hits on all but two of Russia’s main refineries; and (3) the need for Russia to export its oil so that it can be reshipped to Russia after refinement in client nations such as Belarus, India, and, for July and August, Kazakhstan. And, of course, Iran.

Several factors complicate this over-neat summary: if Russia is being forced to export more than it might otherwise do, given reduced domestic storage, then this presumably would have an impact on profits, as also would the new need to refine oil for gasoline outside of Russia that before would have been refined domestically.

A recent speech by Putin suggests that in part the queues are being aggravated by panic buying. Further, shortages of diesel are less in evidence, suggesting that industrial vehicles are not as badly impacted as civilian. An unexpected side “benefit” discussed earlier today by Dima on the Military Summary channel is that where gas stations are surrounded by long lines of queueing vehicles and their drivers and passengers this actually constitutes a disincentive for Ukraine to take advantage of the situation and to start doing what Russia has been so effectively doing to Ukraine in recent weeks which is to bomb gas stations.

Why? Because the nearby presence of so many civilian vehicles represents a kind of “human shield.” Were Ukraine to proceed to bomb gas stations in these circumstances then this would be tantamount to a major escalation, the consequences of which could be very unpredictable. But arguably, Russia will increasingly run into the same constraint as a result of its accelerating rate of bombing Ukrainian gas stations within one hundred kilometers or so of the front lines: the more gas stations it destroys the more likely it is that there will be fuel shortages and long queues at the surviving gas stations. For the moment, at least, Russia has concentrated on gas stations in its energy war with Ukraine, while Ukraine is concentrating on refineries.

The Armeni-Azerbaijani Front

IntelliNews (Intellinews) has been following European attempts to consolidate a new Western Front against Russia south of the Caucasus in Armenia and Azerbaijan. Azerbaijan’s national oil company SOCAR announced it has taken operational control of the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) oil pipeline from BP – one of the key pipelines running out of Central Asia and the Caucasus to Europe – as that route continues to develop. That is having knock on effects as Azerbaijan and Turkey become increasingly important for European energy security. A recent refusal (temporarily lifted) by Kazakhstan to provide more oil to Russia is symptomatic of the growing power of the five ‘Stans and their evolving relations with Russia.

The decision of the Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev to attend the upcoming funeral of the Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, confirms that Russia post-war will inevitably be seeking to upgrade its already sound relations with Iran at US expense. VTB, Russia’s second largest bank, is talking about entering the Iranian market. All this is part of a broader Russian initiative in the Middle East and Africa.

It is in this context (of a possible new oil cartel?) that the European Union unveiled a new package of trade and financial support for Armenia while deepening infrastructure and energy cooperation with Azerbaijan. In Azerbaijan, von der Leyen this week:

“Pledged up to €200mn in grants under the EU’s Global Gateway initiative to support transport, energy and digital connectivity projects across the South Caucasus, funding Brussels says could unlock as much as €2bn in wider public and private investment. A separate €20mn programme aims to deliver what the EU calls “peace dividends” to communities near the Armenian-Azerbaijani border through healthcare, demining and rural development.

“In Armenia, Brussels announced an additional €52mn in support and proposed tariff-free access for roughly 80% of Armenian exports entering the EU, a move designed to help Yerevan offset economic pressure from Russia as it accelerates its pivot Westward.”

This takes advantage of deteriorating relations and trade restrictions between Russia and Armenia/Azerbaijan. Von der Leyen praised Azerbaijan’s role in European energy security. President Ilham Aliyev used the visit to reinforce Azerbaijan’s centrality to regional logistics and European energy diversification.

Yet Armenia remains heavily dependent on Russia economically and strategically. Roughly 90% of Armenia’s natural gas comes from Russia, and Moscow retains substantial influence over critical infrastructure and energy assets. Armenia’s trade also remains deeply tied to the Russian-lead Eurasian Economic Union, limiting how quickly EU support can replace Russian leverage.

Also, the EU faces competition from the US. Last year’s Washington-mediated peace framework significantly altered regional dynamics and reduced the EU’s direct diplomatic role. Additionally, there has been a profound deterioration in relations between Brussels and Armenia’s neighbor Georgia, despite the EU granting Georgia a formal European perspective after 2022. Georgia’s Black Sea access, transit potential and previous reform trajectory made it central to connectivity initiatives such as the Black Sea submarine cable and the Middle Corridor.

Ali Khamenei’s Casket

As Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's casket was put on public display at Tehran's Grand Mosalla, peace talks remained paused for days-long funeral proceedings, the New York Times and Washington Post have confirmed that Mossad had plotted to kill the two main Iranian negotiators Araghchi and Ghalibav some weeks ago in Islamabad (and don’t forget Trump’s threat to Iran that if they didn’t behave their negotiators might not return home).

Iran has secured an interim agreement effectively waiving U.S. oil sanctions, allowing billions of dollars in blocked revenue to flow as the country restores open access to global oil markets. Iran’s position in maritime negotiations remains elevated (despite US-IMO-Omani attempts to sabotage them by opening alternative routes), with Tehran and neighboring Oman coordinating vessel transit and fees through the Strait, displacing U.S. dominance over regional shipping. Despite intense U.S. military strikes, key paramilitary and Revolutionary Guard leaders, including Gen. Ahmad Vahidi, emerged to secure the transfer of power, projecting endurance against the U.S.-led pressure campaign.

Assessing the costs of the war, the Council on Foreign Relations (CFR) cites Moody’s Analytics estimate that the war cost U.S. consumers and taxpayers around about $132 billion so far and counting. The largest share of that came through the price at the pump. Gasoline prices peaked at an average of $4.56 a gallon before dropping once it appeared that the two sides might come to an agreement. Fertilizer prices also climbed about 47 percent during the war, indirectly contributing to rising food costs. Persian Gulf countries and the Global South were hit even harder than the United States. As a result of the war, the World Bank downgraded its global forecast for economic growth this year to 2.5% - the lowest level since the Covid-19 pandemic.

The department of war/defense will be requesting $80 billion in supplemental funding to cover the cost of the war and other expenses. This does not include the cost of repairing the 20 US bases in the region that suffered damage from Iranian attacks. The United States will also need to pay to repair or replace the 42 US military aircraft both manned and unmanned, that were lost or damaged in the conflict. The US fired more than one thousand Tomahawk cruise missiles and more than 1,500 air-defense missiles. More than half of the prewar inventory of Patriot missiles has been expended.

Replacing those stockpiles could take up to six years.

The Gulf states suffered up to $58 billion in damage. Iran may have to pay $300 billion to rebuild what has been destroyed in Iran, but it emerged with most of its drones and missiles intact and, if the MOU has any hope, Whil at all, Iran stands to benefit from the unfreezing of frozen assets and removal of sanctions.

While all sides have been effectively damaged by this war, Iran appears to be its winner. It resisted long enough to endanger global oil reserves and, therefore, the global economy, as Trump has openly admitted. Larry Johnson on Sonar21 (Sonar21) has provided the details:

“President Donald Trump said at the G7 summit in June 2026 regarding the world’s oil supplies:

“We only have about 4 weeks of oil left if the Strait stays closed. We have to get it open — now. This is not sustainable.”

I think the vast majority of people who heard Trump’s statement assumed that this applies to both sweet and sour crude. It does not. It is all about the sour crude, which is the source of diesel and aviation fuels.

On March 11, 2026, US Secretary of Energy Chris Wright announced the release of 172 million barrels of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) over approximately 120 days in response to rising oil prices resulting from United States attacks on Iran. At that drawdown pace — roughly 1.4 million barrels per day — the sour component of the SPR would be depleted of the released portion within the 120-day window, without any Persian Gulf replacement arriving via Cape routing until late summer at the earliest. So let’s do the math: 20 days in March, 30 days in April, 31 days in May, 30 days in June = 111 days. In other words, we have 9 days of sour crude left in the SPR.

Why is sour crude more important than sweet crude to the US economy? The first thing that seems counterintuitive is that sour crude — crude with high sulfur content, which sounds undesirable — is actually the preferred feedstock for complex US refineries producing diesel and jet fuel. This is not in spite of the sulfur but because of the broader molecular characteristics that accompany high-sulfur crude grades. In other words, without sour crude the US refineries will not be able to produce diesel and jet fuel.

Sour crude grades from the Persian Gulf — Arab Light, Basrah Light, Kuwait Export, Mars blend — tend to share a cluster of properties beyond just sulfur content.

…Once the sour crude in the SPR is exhausted, the US does not have an alternative supply — i.e., the US is dependent on sour crude imports.

Although Trump signed the MoU with Iran in order to get the sour crude flowing again — note that JD Vance admitted in an interview with the Daily Wire on Wednesday that the only reason the US signed the MoU was to rebuild US reserves — the oil coming out of the Persian Gulf is not heading to the US.”