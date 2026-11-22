Zelenskiy spent up all his 9O billion EU pocket money on his Summer 2026 drone offensive. This was effective at one level, mainly in as far as it succeeded in hitting many Russian oil refineries, but ineffective at most other levels since it kicked Putin into revvying up his otherwise “attritional” war - one result of which was the elimination of Odessa as a serious factor in Ukrainian military, trade and agricultural commerce - and also exacerbated the global refined oil market crisis, thus contributing to the decline of Europe and NATO on whose money and weapons Ukraine is so dependent. So dependent, in fact, that Zel has had to go cap-in-hand back to his European sponsors, begging for another 115 billion euros plus, even after the President of The European Council, Ursula von der Leyen, found a spare 45 billion euros for him stuffed in the back of the fridge.

Zelenskiy is working to make sure there is no back-sliding, and bombed a Russian tanker on route to Kaliningrad that is now loose, on fire, in the Gulf of Finland, whose President is panicking, a bit late, about spillover from the war to Finland.

Funny that. What was he expecting when the once prosperously independent Finland signed up to the crazed military alliance 30 years after its expiry date?

His European colleagues are very cross and want to go to Moscow to tell Putin, in an outrageous fit of stupendously imaginative thinking (satire, folks, satire) that what the world needs now is love, sweet love and a ceasefire along existing front lines. The Europeans are over five years behind in their analytical development, having missed the boat entirely in 2021 when Putin was politely requesting them to rethink European security architecture, stop it with the belligerent military exercises on Russian borders, and suggesting to the US that placing loaded nuclear launch sites in the border zones with Poland and Romania (to protect Europe from - ahem - a nonnuclear Iran!) really wasn’t such a smart idea at the end of the era of nuclear guardrails like START (thanks to George Bush and the 2000s neocon class).

The Europeans were still trapped in their intellectual pram in April 2022 when Ukraine almost walked away with all its territories intact (excepting Crimea which was virtually Russian in any case, given the status of Sevastopol as Russia’s Black Sea naval center) and a commitment to stay out of NATO. Was there a European whimper of protest when Boris Johnson flew in to instruct Zel to keep fighting and assuring him that NATO would supply all the weapons? Not a whimper from the self-proclaimed birthplace of “enlightenment.”

Russia has remained consistent to its position that there will be no ceasefire on current front lines and that the deployment of NATO troops in Ukraine, whether before or after a ceasefire, is totally unacceptable to Russia.

The Europeans, in stubborn response, stay consistent to their position that Russia should agree a ceasefire on current front lines and having NATO “peacekeepers” in Ukraine after the ceasefire.

Russia upped its demands to the still reasonable conditions of Putin of June 2024: Crimea, 4 oblasts, low cap on Ukrainian forces, denazification, protection of the Russian Orthodox Church and Russian culture.

On the battlefield these are already well surpassed (how can Odessa be anything other than Russian given this recent history?), and to the original formulation has now been added the prior condition of Western participation in the shaping of a new European security architecture. This starts with the rolling back of NATO borders to where they were with the reunification of Germany.

There is no scenario in which Ukrainian membership of NATO will be acceptable, and Putin is even expressing increasing doubt that Ukrainian membership of the EU would be any better. For the Russians, the EU is now a military-political pact. And it does not even represent Europe, covering only 27 of Europe’s 44 nations. Even those 27 nations are increasingly expected to sacrifice national interests to a German-dominated alliance and go along with the replacement of unanimity of decision making by majority voting. Oh, and “Europe” includes Russia. Any determination of European security that does not embrace Russian security is not just a contradiction in terms but, in effect, a vote for war - a war that fanatics like Merz and Kallas want us to believe is winnable (by them) some time in the early 2030s. Far more likely, Ukraine will have to succumb to Russian terms in 2027, and the Europeans, if not the world, will be annihilated if they seriously think they can initiate war by 2030.

No matter how much money BlackRock Merz raises in the next three years, the chances that money can even be translated into weapons by that time are near to zero and the chances that NATO powers will come remotely close to matching Russian firepower alone, or, still less, Sino-Russian, are deeply into negative territory.