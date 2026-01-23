There is some controversy in alternative mediaspace as to whether, as Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff travel - yet one more tiresome time - to meet Vladimir Putin in Moscow, Russia is or is not “hardening” its position, particularly in the light of the US-sanctioned drone strikes that recently targeted Putin’s family residence and nuclear command center near Valdai in Bulgarov and which reportedly greatly angered Putin.

The Kushner and Witkoff visit is doubtless intended in part to convey to the Kremlin the latest developments from a Trump-Zelenskiy meeting in Davos earlier this week (which Trump labelled “very good,” adding that “everybody wants to have the war end” and claiming, further, that Ukraine, Russia and the US would hold their first trilateral meeting in the UAE as soon as Friday or Saturday this week).

This meeting started some 15 minutes prior to my writing these words. Attending the meeting for Russia, in addition to Vladimir Putin, were Kirill Dmitriev and Yuri Ushakov. Witkoff and Kushner had already met with Dmitriev at Davos on Tuesday.

I personally see little case for optimisim with respect to this meeting other than a commitment - if Trump’s words have any value whatsoever - to a further, this time a trilateral meeting. What might make this meeting more fruitful than previous encounters, is that it is occurring against a background of severe Russian strikes on Ukrainian energy infrastructure causing severe and widespread hardship and likely leading to the displacement and possible emigration of large numbers of people that, in turn, can destabilize neighboring countries.

The proposal is also occurring against a background of a US policy of shifting more of the burden of financing the war on to European powers who are themselves in an increasingly fragile position, lacking the financial means (other than so-far failed attempts to steal frozen Russian assets which could provide Europe a year or so of temporary respite, at most), while extending or stretching US Empire territorially in North and South America in an attempt, among other things, to prepare the US for what John Pilger, in a documentary he finished shortly before his death two years ago, confidently predicted would be the coming war with China.

Note, incidentally that in that documentary the island of Diego Garcia in the Indian Ocean is described as a “secretive” US-UK military base in the Indian Ocean central to the American strategy of encircling China. The film portrays this base as a critical element of the US “pivot to Asia.” This week Trump has focused on the case of Diego Garcia and the U.K.’s decision to hand the Chagos Islands to which it belongs, back to Mauritius, something Trump approved last year but now calls “weak” and “stupid.” I will return to this shortly.

So as to whether Russia is or is not “hardening” its position: I dont think it is really possible to determine this in a fast-moving situation in which, currently, Russia is changing the calculus every day on the battlefield and, in as much as these changes are working in Russia’s favor (and they mostly are, with some likely temporary setbacks as in Kupiansk), the calculus too is changing in its favor, making it more likely that Russia, in deference to its own sacrifice of lives and treasure, must in end demand more concessions that those Putin outlined back in June 2024.

Hardening on the battlefield is not just a matter of territory but, as we have just seen, a matter of the intensity of its missile and drone attacks, as in the recent (second) deployment of the Oreshnik, targeting a military base near Lvov some 60 km from the Polish border which may have been the launch pad for the attack on Putin’s Valdai residence some days before and, over the past day or so, of the deployment of more kinzhals, zircons and the Iskander 1000 ballistic missiles (these have a 1000 km range) which appear to have contributed to the taking out of at least two Ukrainian Patriot launch systems (already weakened by an insufficient supply of interceptors) and in other ways further degrading Ukraine’s already badly degraded air-defense system.

On the question of the Oreshnik. This has so far carried only “dummy” warheads still capable of unleashing considerable kinetic damage and which Putin has previously claimed could, even without carrying nuclear warheads (which the Oreshnik absolutely can do - but which other Russian missiles can also do) and provided they are used in a coordinated assault involving several of them at once, have an impact as great or greater than a nuclear missile (although that too is pretty broad-brush arithmetic calculation given different possible payloads).

I had read into this assessment the possibility that Russia now had a non-radiation weapon that it could use to intimidate and subdue peer enemies without provoking them to a nuclear response (and ending the human species). The war over Ukraine is principally being conducted not so much by Ukraine itself (albeit at enormous expense of Ukrainian lives), but by its sponsors in the US and the West. These have clearly believed up until now that their final reward would be the dismemberment of Russia and easy access to Russian mineral and other wealth through pro-Washington regimes of vassal states. Against this background of malign intent, the Oreshnik might have been the weapon Russia would use to target facilities in those sponsor states and some of the states neighboring Ukraine that have clearly aligned themselves in favor of Washington and against Moscow, most notably Poland, Romania and Moldava.

I note that Ted Postol is concerned that Putin’s talking of the Oreshnik in the context of a broader discussion about nuclear capability may encourage Russia’s enemies to consider the use of a non-nuclear Oreshnik as sufficient cause for a nuclear response.

That having been said, the main advantage of the Oreshnik, as Postol confirms, appears to be that it is impossible to intercept it. US advocates of “golden dome” responses, please note, because the US is about to spend a great deal more money pursuing such ineffective solutions. Even more important, so far as technology advances are concerned, are the mini nuclear reactor technology that constitutes the advantages of the Berevestnik and the Poseidon. Russia’s strong confidence notwithstanding, the reality is that the logic of MAD - mutually assured destruction - still rules the minds of military strategists everywhere and this gives the advantage to those who are strongest in conventional weapons, who have the most extensive networks of military bases, and who are the most aggressive.

As of 4:00pm, California time today, Jan. 22nd, media reports suggest that for part of the meeting between Putin, Witkoff and Kushner et al. there was discussion of the US-Ukrainian 20-point peace plan delivered to the Kremlin earlier this month and which, because it appears to have been another Zelenskiy-inspired “ceasefire first” proposal, cannot possibly gain any traction with Moscow. Witkoff keeps making absurdly optimistic comments to media about how hopeful he is that a peace settlement is near. Of some interest are reports that Putin has indicated that he is ready to commit frozen Russian assets (in the US - only $4 or $5 billion; most of the frozen assets are in Europe) to rebuild Ukrainian regions damaged in the war after a peace treaty is concluded, although I think he is referring mainly if not solely to those parts of the former Ukraine that have been or will have been intergrated into the Russian Federation. The total cost of reconstruction has been estimated to be around $524 billion over the next ten years. If correctly reported, then it is likely already well out of date as Russian destruction of Ukrainian energy facilities intensifies.

Trump’s mind this week has been more occupied by thoughts of the US acquiring Greenland, which the US occupied in World War Two while Denmark was occupied by Germany but then returned to Denmark at the end of the war. Trump justifies his demand for US control over Greenland by appealing to the “threat” that he would have everyone believe is posed by Russia and China. There is little or no evidence of such a threat or that, even if there was a threat, there is any way in which US ownership of Greenland would help combat it (especially given that the US already has a right to establish military bases on Greenland).

Russian and Chinese attention to the arctic is more focused on the creation of new trading routes and these do not directly involve Greenland. If such trade routes constitute the “threat,” then that is because they reduce the importance of traditional potential choke points through Panama or Suez and establish more competition for whatever mineral resources become more accessible as a result of global warming. And they raise the question as to why it is that, if Trump thinks these are so important, the US lags so far behind Russia in ice-breaker technology.

If the US or Trump was truly concerned about the arctic he might have invested more energy into combatting climate change, since it is climate change that is melting the ice and opening up the arctic to new passages. The militancy with which he and his constituency demonstrates against the UN’s endeavor, by containing fossil fuel burning, to arrest increases in global temperature is quite possibly motivated by a desire to wait until melting has opened up the arctic to passages and to mineral exploitation.

I suppose Trump gives as much weight to the long term consequences of this strategy for the viability of human life on a hot planet as he gives to the potential for nuclear annihilation, which is to say, not a lot.

Russia has seemed to welcome Trump’s demand for Greenland in the hope that it might bring about the end of NATO (although for the moment this seems less likely - see below). Putin has recalled how the US purchased Alaska from Russia in 1867 at a price which in today’s terms would probably not exceed $1 billion, a sum very palatable to the US Congress as a miniscule percentage of the current US defense budget. Russia has had its own experience of leasing territories, since it leased Sevastopol from Ukraine following Ukrainian independence in 1991 (on the promise, long ago violated, that Ukraine would remain a “neutral” power). The lease was revoked in 2014, the year that Russia accepted the request of a predominantly pro-Russian population in Crimea to be allowed access to membership of the Russian Federation.

Given the negative reaction of the stock market to Trump’s initial militancy at Davos which seemed to greenlight the possibility of imminent US invasion of Greenland, Trump is now talking instead about leasing pockets of Greenland territory (raising the question in some minds as to whether Trump’s policy twists and turns are merely a form of manipulating the stock market to his own advantage and that of his cronies).

He is reported to have struck a deal with NATO secretary-general Mark Rutte (for whom Trump is “Daddy”) whereby the US would formally own the land on which are situated 8 to 15 US military bases (only one of which I believe is currently in use). The US would also acquire mining and mineral rights, although I am not sure where these would be situated. It may very well be that it is access to rare earths, as a way of combatting Chinese dominance in this field, that is Trump’s main motivation.

Needless to say, the people of Greenland have not been consulted. Nor has Denmark, as of this time of writing, although for Rutte to have come to any such arrangement with Trumphe would have had to have won the support of the major European and NATO powers.

In other words, for Europe this is an egregious appeasement of the bullying Trump administration because Europe knows that it cannot win a war with the US and that an engagement with the US in a conflict over Greenland must spell the end of NATO, whose costs up until now have been mainly borne by the US.

Trump had threatened Europe with additional tariffs, starting at 10% and rising to 25% by June against those European countries who would stand in the way of US seizure or purchase of Greenland. The European powers had hit back with the threat of their own against trade with the US that would have increased prices in the US at a time when Trump already faces growing public disquiet domestically in the run up to the mid-terms about the lack of affordability, tied to the reality of the negative impact of his broader tariff policies from 2025.

But Trump holds a “trump” card in Europe’s growing dependence on US energy imports: Germany, for example, takes 96% of its LNG imports from the US, at a cost far, far greater than the cheap Russian oil and gas that was delivered by Nord Stream up until it was destroyed by the US (or its well wishers), with the collusion of German Chancellor Sholz, in 2022. Besides being highly dependent on the US in this respect, Europe continues to be dependent on US assistance in the proxy war with Russia over Ukraine, since it needs access to US intelligence and access to US weapons (that Europe will now have to pay for) even if, in theory, it looks forward to a time when it can be self-sufficient in both, and continues to hope that through some machination or other it can pressure the US back into more fulsome engagement with Russia on Ukraine.

It is not clear to me whether the handing over to the US of pockets of Greenland territory would require a single initial payment by Trump or would be secured by some form of lease, rather as the United Kingdom, as a result of the terms of Cypriot independence from the UK in 1960, held on to its military bases which continue to be regarded as British territory. However, although Britain initially paid Cyrpus an annual fee, this was discontinued in 1965, after the breakdown of the bicommunal government in 1963, with the UK arguing that it was no longer possible to ensure both communities (Greek and Turkish Cypriots) benefited from the aid.

Since 1965, Britain has not paid rent for the bases. While the Cypriot parliament has periodically demanded payments, citing decades of “debt,” the UK has consistently denied any obligation to pay. The UK does spend tens of millions of pounds annually on the operating costs (administration, utilities, maintenance) of the bases, which have run around £17–£20 million in recent years for administration alone. In 2022, a deal was reached allowing for the non-military development of land within the Sovereign Base Areas by private citizens, but this did not involve a direct annual rental fee from the UK to the Republic of Cyprus.

Trump’s preference for ownership over leasing was presumably what inspired his recent criticism of the UK’s proposed handing over its control of the Chagos islands back to Mauritius, a move that Trump has condemned as “weak” and “stupid.” As Nitya Labh points out in an article for Chatham House (Labh) Trump has justified his insistence on US control of Greenland in part by concerns about the encroaching presence of China and Russia in the north Atlantic and Arctic regions. Now this argument is being extended to the Indian Ocean over sovereignty in the Chagos Archipelago.

The UK seems poised to accept the ICJ’s judgment that it must do so in order to complete the process of Mauritius’ decolonization. The arrangement would allow for the UK and the US (to which the UK leased Diego Garcia at US request) to sustain their military base on Diego Garcia for at least 99 years at a cost of over $100 million a year or around $5 billion total. (Up until now the US has leased access to the military base in Diego Garcia from the UK – a lease that is set to expire in 2036). The Chagos became British territory with Mauritius in 1814 as a result of British victory over Napoleon, but the British detached the 60 or so islands from Mauritius in 1965 to create the British Indian Ocean Territory, three years ahead of Mauritius attaining independence in 1968.

These kind of arrangements have been very common in negotiations with the major colonial powers for the independence of their former territories. The Republic of Ireland had to cede a British base in the West, and recognize Northern Ireland as British.

The UK could have decided to ignore the ICJ but this would have deprived it of a legal rationale for preventing China or other nations from establishing bases on the other islands. Relations between the Chagos and both Russia and China are good. Mauritius maintains strong economic and diplomatic ties with both Russia and China, evident in Russian tourism and scholarships, and significant Chinese FDI and infrastructure projects.

European conscience over illegal territorial acquisitions, whose reappearance has been inspired by Trump’s threats over Greenland, has been a long time absent. It was not activated by US intervention in Vietnam, bombing in Yugoslavia, the illegal US war of invasion of a soveriegn Iraq, the destruction of Libya, the destabilization of Syria, the genocide in Gaza, the unprovoked bombing last June of Iran, and the US invasion of Venezuela a few weeks ago, its stealing of that country’s oil wealth, and abduction of its president and his wife.

Following last year’s decapitation strike on Iran by Iran and the US attacks on the country’s nuclear energy facilities, Jeffrey Sachs recalls how the Danish ambassador to the UN demanded of Iran that it show “restraint,” without noting that Iran had been bombed and its leadership subject to a murderous decapitation strike by the US-Israel combine. We should not overlook in passing the US threat to bring about regime change in Cuba before the end of this year, and the menace it poses to Colombia, Nicaragua and Mexico, none of which appears to be of concern in the slightest to the liberal authoritarianism of woke Europe.

Remarkably, perhaps, the sharpest of chastisements of European weakness, cunning, collusion and duplicity in this horrid sequence of war crimes has now come from Canada - which, like Greenland and Iceland, has joined the ranks of the soon-to-be- digested US lunch-boxes - and its Prime Minister, Mark Carney, who in a single week has pulled off a promising strategic partnership with China and demolished the Western fig-leaf of a “rules-based international order” as a “useful fiction” and a “ruse to maintain power and privilege.” His British equivalent, Keir Starmer, on the other hand, disgraced himself by blaming British abasement before US power on the fact that Britain’s nuclear deterrent, the Trident, basically depends on US permission and software. He might also have mentioned that Britain is occupied by 11,000 US troops and that the US owns spare parts for its F-35 fighter jets.

Treasury Secretary Scott Besant has admitted that the recent riots in Iran have been the product of a deliberate Western strategy of destabilization of the Iranian economy for the purposes of regime change. The worst of the riots was of course the product of Mossad and MEK shenannigans. In the US, the riots provoked by ICE in Minneapolis serve as justification for the assault on what is left of US democracy and the weaponization of what is virtually Trump’s personal army to secure the safety and loyalty of the new billionaire ruling class, while through his laughingly entitled Board of Peace or BOP (more likely to further polarize the globe and accelerate conflicts everywhere), Trump is feared to be constructing an alternative United Nations. a UN spokesman has indicated that the UN is totally OK with it - perhaps another reason why the UN has indeed exceeded its expiry date.

Payment of $1 billion will secure a country’s permanent membership. The inaugural chairman - one Donald Trump - will have the power to veto decisions, approve the agenda, invite members, dissolve the board if it manages to get too unruly and designate his successor.

Hungary’s Viktor Orban’s enthusiastic acceptance of the invitation to join the Board (along with the likes of Jared Kushner, Steven Witkoff and Tony Blair on the executive committee) counsels near total despair, for all kinds of complex reasons.