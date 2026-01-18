I guess my headline says it all for the moment. Venezuela is taken; the others now seem, in Trump’s eyes, to have joined the ranks of low hanging fruit (though he is due for some painful surprises). Europe has already lost Greenland - it has no defense worthy of the concept - and Trump is imposing another 10% tariff on European countries if they resist (could go up to 25% by June) in addition to existing tariffs, plus Trump can cut off energy supplies to Europe - which used to enjoy cheap energy from Russia until it decided to become mostly reliant on expensive US LNG back in 2022. Ah! The placid days of Nord Stream!

There is a glimmer of hope at this stage that waking up to the reality of US foreign policy - which seems to be: pick all the low hanging fruit of the world’s nations that can’t or are too cowardly to hit back and then screw them - Europe is finding some backbone of intelligence and resolve.

But it is far too little, too late: it is not backed up by real military or economic sanction capability; and, as my headline is meant to suggest, is far too narrowly conceived through a lens of fake righteousness on Ukraine, amidst ignorance and disregard for anyone but itself and, supposedly (but not really) Ukraine.

Europe’s best ally at this point of history could be Russia. And it is good that European leaders are finally recognizing that they need to talk to Russia and stop the incessant and incestuous round of gossip (compounded by yet more idiotic visits to Moscow by US unelected clowns Witkoff and Kushner) among themselves and with, for Europe now, the deeply treacherous Trump regime.

But I hold out little hope that this generation of European leaders can restrain their impulse to lecture or have the capacity for deep listening. Perhaps one or two more nation grabs by Trump might do it. Iceland? Canada? Or then Denmark? More likely the complaisant cuckolds will let the US take what it wants until it then takes them too or sacrifices them as pawns in its glorious finale Armageddon against Russia and China. After all, the clutch of former imperial powers that is Europe has been putting it out there for the USA since 1945.