New readers should know that my Substack posts are dedicated to surveillance of matters related to a central premise, and that premise, put at its simplest, is that the collective West, made ever more desperate and ruthless because of its unsustainable debt load, is attempting to beat back the multiple forces of multipolarity. It is currently doing this on three main fronts: against Russia over the proxy excuse of defending Ukraine; against Iran over the proxy excuse of defending Israel; against China over the proxy excuse of defending Taiwan. But there is no limit to the number of fronts that the West will entertain.

Does NATO Really Want Ukraine to Disappear?

Is it possible, as Gordon Hahn has recently suggested, that some interests within NATO would rather see Russia continue to move forward until it has either subsumed the entirety of NATO or until it has initiated a process whereby the westernmost corner of Ukraine has been parcelled up in some way between Poland, Hungary and Slovakia and, possibly Germany?

There would be clear advantages. First of all, some of Ukraine’s nearest neighbors or others with historical claims would gain additional valuable territory, access to mineral wealth and tax revenue. So for them, the disappearance of Ukraine could be quite profitable.

Secondly, the newly extended version of Russia, taking three quarters or more of all the territory that is currently called Ukraine would now share more borders directly with NATO countries. This might seem to pose a more urgent threat to Russia than a strategy that persists with a “rump Ukraine” as buffer zone.

The newly extended version of Russia would absorb a great deal of Russian attention and energy, particularly in defense, suppression of rump Ukrainian resisters, and reconstruction. It might be seen as newly vulnerable, encouraging new NATO manouvers or actions by recently added NATO members Sweden and Norway that might threaten Russian freedom of movement in the Baltics or even invade Russian territory close to Saint Petersburg. NATO would continue to squeal about how the newly aggressive Russia has imperialistic designs on some or even all European powers.

That is certainly a plausible scenario. It would allow NATO to act as though Russia had “won,” while exploiting how a Russian “victory,” might become a vulnerability. If Moscow has entertained the possibility of such an outcome, on the other hand, it will have recognized that it would by then have “lost” the main game which is, increasingly, a Yalta 2 style agreement for a new European or, as I have argued is needed most of all, a new global security architecture under the aegis of a reconstituted UN.

I suspect that it is just such an agreement that Moscow may think is faintly possible, and worth a try, as it would certainly allow Trump to spin such negotiations as a major “win” for all parties even if Moscow would also be suitably pessimistic as to whether Trump would stand a cat in hell’s chance of pushing such a thing through Congress.

Ultimately, therefore Trump would not have won, and Russia would likely continue to push forward until Ukrainian surrender or the destruction of all of Ukraine.

Russian Acquisition of Ukrainian Wealth

A factor that proponents of the “let them take over Ukraine” theory seem to overlook is how the invasion of Ukraine by Russia has already seen the transfer of immense mineral wealth from the former Ukraine to Russia, and as Russia advances the more immense this gain becomes.

Analyst Ian Proud for Responsible Statecraft Proud talks today of how Russia has spent the past five months “swallowing up ever bigger tracts of Ukrainian coal, lithium, and uranium in the Donbass”.

In capturing the city of Vuhledar (“Gift of Coal”) in October, Russia acquired significant reserves, and its recent seizures of Velyka Novosilka and Toretsk gives it many coal mines, not to mention one of Ukraine’s three licensed blocks of extractable lithium that is now within short reach in Shevchenko. They captured a Uranium mine in another village and Ukraine’s most important mine for coking coal in Pishchane as well as two related coking coal shafts in Udachne and Kotlyne.

Together, these mines alone had produced the coking coal for 65% of Ukraine’s steel production. These gains will reduce the rump Ukraine that remains - if anything remains, after the conflict is resolved - to a primarily agricultural exporter, one that is unable to meet its debt burdens. Ukraine’s debt at 100% of GDP is approaching US levels but without the ability to pay it off. Ukraine has had to dip into the domestic bond market. Hyperinflation and a collapse of the hrynia may beckon. Proud cites Sen. Lindsey Graham as claiming that Ukraine can pay back its debt with its mineral wealth, but since Russia is seizing much of that wealth, Graham is characteristically underinformed and wrong.

Supersizing to Yalta 2

The chances of a Yalta 2 style agreement will be enhanced if the negotiators are solely undertaken US and Russia on their own initiative, with the possibility at a later stage of the involvement of China and India and others.

Zelenskiy is constitutionally illegitimate. He is not a good-faith actor. I believe him to be guilty of an astonishingly long list of crimes against the people of his own country in having led them to such an inglorious yet thoroughly predictable fate for outcomes that might mainly have benefitted some Ukrainian oligarchs and US hedge funds but certainly not the Ukrainian people.

No serious negotiation can be entertained with the inclusion of Zelenskiy whose schoolboy-brained representative at the most recent meeting of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe brazenly encouraged the assassination of Putin, with nary a wimper of protest among his peers. This is a pretense at “peace” manouevers undertaken by adolescent fascists.

And in the event that an assassination attempt against Putin succeeded, in my estimation, it would, of course, lead to a devastating annihilation of Kiev and the commandeering of Moscow’s polity by extreme Russian nationalist forces who would reach at once for their most formidable weapons. News of innovative Russian ballistic missiles going into serial production comes through at a rapid pace these days, the most recent being a thermobaric Iskander missile with a range of 1000 miles, sufficient to end Kiev’s western capital of Lvov.

Nor should Europe be involved in negotiations at this stage, if at any stage, and for much the same reasons why Zelenskiy cannot be involved. Europe as a whole has invested an extraordinary amount of its peoples’ wealth in a war that, with the US, Europeans provoked, exposing themselves, their ruling classes and corrupt mainstream media as culpable of immense greed, recklessness and stupidity. They are over-invested in a fake mission to which many of them are still, in the face of overwhelming evidence of their error, fanatically determined to puruse for as long as there are any Ukrainians left. So, to put it plainly, their fanaticism is curdled with odious lashings of homicidal disdain for Ukrainians, and their own cowardice.

So even as thousands of Ukrainian troops are reliably reported to have deserted their ranks, Britain, having consummated a laughable one-hundred year treaty to support Ukraine, talks with France about sending British and French soldiers to die on Ukrainian soil, knowing as they must do, by now, that Russian military strength in practically every way is far superior to that of the US and NATO combined.

Members of the British political class, a fawning dependency of Washington and a blood-stained ghost of its former imperial grandiosity, much as in the Brexit saga have revealed themselves as clowns and fools, primarily, with some MI6-style knavery buttered on top for taste. They are still a long way from admitting this terrible truth, to themselves and to others.

Britain is suspected by some to have been involved to a greater degree than other NATO members in instigating and supporting Ukraine’s invasion of Russian Kursk region, now clearly a bloody failure, but one in which Ukraine still retains 30,000 men, likely to be slowly decimated, and some of whom, perhaps on British urging, Russia has credibly accused of atrocities against civilians, detailed this week by Patrick Lancaster’s reporting from Kursk and in a portfolio that Russia has submitted for discussion to the United Nations Security Council, in addition to comparable Ukrainian atrocities committed near Pokrovsk at Selydove.

There is a great deal of gossip about possible moves towards negotiation between Washington and Moscow, backed up with only the feeblest of evidence that these are real. Trump has yet to accept the credentials of Russia’s selection for its next ambassador to Washington. At present this post is unfilled, hardly a good start to the initiation of attempts to resolve a war. Trump’s “peace envoy,” General Keith Kellogg, has not yet visited Moscow.

West Asia Note

I shall endeavor to review the latest developments in an upcoming post but for now I note that Israeli genocidal behavior, fully supported by the US and other members of the collective West, notable among being Britain (never slow to slavishly imitate the atrocities of others) continues in Gaza, the West Bank, Southern Lebanon and Southern Syria. Israeli forces have just pushed 20,000 Palestinians out of Jenin in the West Bank. In Gaza, many have died even despite the ceasefire in its first phase. In Lebanon, Israel has retained its positions even after the expiry of the original deadline for it to withdraw and has killed Lebanese trying to return to their homes in the south. In Syria, Israeli air strikes hit targets well to the north of Israeli positions around Mount Hemron, impacting East Damascus and even Idlib.

Oliver Boyd-Barrett is Professor Emeritus of Bowling Green State University in Ohio and of California State University. His books include The International News Agencies ; Le Trafic des Nouvelles (co-authored with Michael Palmer), Contra-Flow in Global News (co-authored with Daya Thussu), The Globalization of News (co-editor with Terhi Rantenan, and contributor), Communications Media, Globalization and Empire (editor and contributor), News Agencies in the Turbulent Era of the Internet (editor and contributor); Hollywood and the CIA (with David Herrera and Jim Baumann); Media Imperialism ; Interfax: Breaking into Global New s; Western Mainstream Media and the Ukraine Crisis ; Media Imperialism: Continuity and Change (with Taneer Mirrlees, eds.); RussiaGate and Propaganda: Disinformation in the Age of Social Media ; Conflict Propaganda in Syria: Narrative Battles ; RussiaGate Revisited: Aftermath of a Hoax (with Stephen Marmura, editors, and contributors). In preparation for 2025 is Afghanistan: Occupation and its Aftermath (with Sumanth Inukonda and Lara Lengel, editors and contributors) and, for 2026, The Sage Handbook of News Agencies (co-editor with Pedro Aguiar and Christian Vukasovich).

Empire, Communication and NATO Wars is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts, access the archives and support my work, consider upgrading to a paid subscription if you have not already done so. Thank you!