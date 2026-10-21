I posted on the Oslo talks earlier today, and am returning to this topic with a view to updating and correcting some points although, to be frank, I still have areas of uncertainty that I hope I can clear up over the next day or so.

In brief, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, and Nordic leaders are reported to have reached agreement on the full restoration of US early-warning intelligence sharing with Ukraine. Zelenskiy has already said that this has returned to “normal,” after a few days of his saying that it had ceased and, in addition, that Ukraine was no longer receiving full assistance from Starlinkg communications servies used, among other things, for tracking incoming Russian drones so as to be able to shoot these down. The service had apparently been reduced to tracking only slower drones or missiles. The US had denied any such reduction of intelligence assistance, and there were alternative theories that what was happening was an improvement in Russian blinding of Starlink satellites. So far as I am aware, there is no further clarification at this point in time. I note that nothing is being said about intelligence and other assistance involved in enabling Ukrainian strikes on assets inside mainland Russia, and I think this is an intentional deception.

According to Military Summary Channel this morning, Ukraine will pay the US for Starlink and early warning intelligence services. But I have not seen corroborated elsewhere. Since Ukraine is essentially bankrupt, such a change in the terms of US intelligence assistance would presumably mean that the US vassal states in Europe will pay Ukraine and that Ukraine will pass the money on to the US, or that Europe will pay the US directly. We simply don’t know at this point.

It appears that prior to Oslo, the Europeans and the Americans had agreed a proposal for submission to Russia that gave Russia a choice either between taking all of the Donbass in return for Ukraine becoming a member of NATO, or accepting a ceasefire along current frontlines without Ukraine becoming a member of NATO. In an account provided on his broadcast earlier today October 21, by Alexander Mercouris, President Putin - in his meeting with Steve Witkoff in Saint Petersburg, at which Witkoff presented the terms of the Oslo agreement - effectively and predictably threw these proposals into the trash.

According to the Military Summary Channel, the agreement reached in Oslo involved a lifting of sanctions on Russian oil trade and a Ukrainian commitment not to strike Russian oil refineries and Russian grain and other ships in the Black Sea. As this source concluded: Russia would walk away with everything (but not peace, which Russia may not want at this point), Ukraine would walk away with nothing.

The Oslo framework included talkjs about long-term security guarantees for Ukraine, a post-war economic reconstruction plan, territorial considerations, and a reduction in international sanctions. All of these are extremely sensitive points for Russia and I see no prospect of Russia agreeing (1) to wait until after the war before talking about a new security architecture - a notion to which the US appears generally averse at the best of times; (2) to what the US, Europe and Ukraine typically have in mind when they talk about “security measures” (i.e NATO boots on the ground in western Ukraine) , while (3) Russia is already benefitting from Trump’s waiver of sanctions and doesn’t really need any more such lifting right now, and (4) noting that Russia will need to stretch its territorial claims well beyond “Istanbul Plus,” level - to include Kharkiv, Odessa, the northern buffer zone in Sumy and Chernihivd, and perhaps Kiev itself and (5) will insist on Ukraine’s neutrality with respect to NATO. Russia should not, in my view, agree to Ukrainian membership of the EU - which is turning into a very belligerant, semi-military alliance that is hollowing out whatever remains of real democracy in its constituent member states.

With reference to the proposed (and likely) 3-way talks at the APEC summit next month between Russia, China and the US (which some reports suggest was first ideated by Putin, but others are inclined to believe was initiated by Trump),without Ukrainian or European participation, the U.S. and European allies in Oslo reaffirmed the baseline principle that no final decisions regarding Ukraine’s future or potential territorial adjustments would be negotiated or decided without Ukraine’s direct participation at the table. But Russia has agreed to three-way talks involving Russia, Ukraine and the US at a meeting on November 10, which will likely be quite technical in nature.

The analysis broadcast today by the Military Summary Channel frames the Oslo agreements as a transactional “forced capitulation” driven by severe winter pressure and a deliberate rollback of U.S. and tech dependencies. According to their specific breakdown of the talks, the agreement operates on a stark quid-pro-quo designed to ensure Ukrainian survival through the winter in exchange for freezing strategic offensives. Kyiv essentially accepted a deal heavily leveraged on Russia’s terms to halt its compounding infrastructural collapse. Ukraine agreed to immediately stop all military drone and missile strikes targeting Russian energy infrastructure, ports, and grain facilities. The channel notes that behind closed doors, U.S. Envoy Steve Witkoff applied intense pressure on President Zelenskyy to accept eventual territorial concessions in exchange for economic benefits and post-war reconstruction funds.

Nonetheless it is difficult to believe that Russia will be swayed by any such US or European compromises even though real compromise from Ukraine or from Europe is highly unusual in this context, given Zelenskiy resistance to anything more than a ceasefire along current front lines. The Military Summary analysis ties the talks directly to recent “warning shots” from Russia - such as high-precision missile strikes deliberately missing two major bridges in Kyiv and Dnipro by less than 100 meters. This was framed as an ultimatum: agree to the terms in Oslo, or face a “total war” targeting all remaining transit bridges and energy systems without limits.

The Military Summary channel emphasizes that Ukraine did not receive anything “new,” but rather had to negotiate the restoration of support that had recently been restricted or slowed down. Following recent, severe connection slowdowns and disruptions to the Starlink/Starshield military satellite system, Elon Musk personally ordered the restoration of full operational capability for Ukraine’s defense forces. After a series of devastating ballistic missile hits on Kyiv while U.S. intel was restricted, the agreement restores immediate launch warnings and places Ukraine back at the top of the priority list for PAC-3 Patriot interceptor missiles. How exactly this latter point can be taken seriously by anyone is a mystery, given that the US cannot is challenged even to maintain its supplies to Israel or to Saudi Arabia.

The channel concludes that the deal allows Russia to protect its multi-billion dollar energy export economies heading into 2027, while Ukraine accepted the framework purely to obtain the air defense and satellite tools required to survive the winter. The channel notes that the conflict is rapidly moving toward an end game dictated by Trump’s logic that the U.S. has spent “$350 billion and got nothing,” leaving Ukraine to negotiate from a position of forced concession.

As to the Gulf, the Wall Street Journal persists in reporting stories of how the flow of oil through the Gulf has reached pre-war levels. This is exceedingly unlikely, unless - and this too seems unlikely - most shippers through the Gulf are now paying Iran for passage or have been conceded permission for other reasons. This is unlikely because of the continuing very high prices for Brent crude, and the reported intensification of Iranian strikes on, or mining of, ships that attempt passage but do not have Iranian permission. This has devastating consequences in terms of any form of insurance.

It is probable that the true scale of such strikes has been underreported by Western mainstream media. And besides there is little point in taking any comfort from levels of oil flow through Hormuz, whether fictional or otherwise (and they are most likely fictional) while the situation in the Bab al-Mandab strait is worsening, with escalating attacks on Saudi Arabia, growing fears (expressed over the past 24 hours to Judge Napolitano by Scott Ritter, Sayed Marandi and Alastair Crooke) that the Saudi government will be toppled and growing Ansar Allah successes on the battlefield (now centered principally on Saudi oil facilities and on Taiz in Yemen. Saudi Arabia is reportedly in need of more Pac3 interceptors but the Patriot system is in any case not an effective system against some of the cheaper drones and missiles (some of which are guided and can change their trajectory in mid-flight) that Ansar Allah have been firing. Popular support for Saudi Arabia among the allies aiding it (including many European nations, the Mecca Alliance, and, possibly Egypt, where a decision to become involved has been suspended for a few more days) is said to be extremely low.

The participation of Israel in defense of Saudi Arabia has been deemed too sensitive for the Saudis to allow. Israel’s role in the case of some of the other Gulf nations, most notably the UAE, is considerable, however. As for an Israeli role in instigating the next strike on Iran, Sayed Marandi notes today that this would have to involve the Americans since Israel is dependent on the US to supply mid-air fuelling facilities. Related Israeli shenanigans in the broader region, even beyond its still active invasions in Lebanon and Syria, including in Ethiopia, Somaliland, Sudan and Southern Sudan, deserve considerably more unpacking that I have had the opportunity to engage so far. I also notice with interest a discussion by Kevin Barrett on Israel’s likely encouragement of the riots in Europe as a way of punishing those European nations who have dared to be critical of illegal trade with Israeli settlements in the West Bank and who have not been tough enough, in Israel’s view, on condemning criticism of Israeli genocide in Gaza. Barrett even suggests that Israel would welcome the victory of Marine Le Pen in the presidential election next spring since her party is even more riddled with Israeli agents than the Macron apparatus. The riots in Albania are of course related to popular condemnation of prime minister Edi Rama and his involvement with Trump family attempts at real estate colonization in a sensitive, environmentally protected region of the country.