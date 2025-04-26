The Exhausted C.O.W.

I think Pravda’s report is probably as good as any that the Euro Cow (coalition of the not-so-enthusiastic Willing) is collapsing, citing the London Times that Starmer has changed his mind (the British military hated the idea anyway) and will not be sending war-”peace” mongers - the “reassurance” force - to Ukraine after all. Instead, it will be substituted by a small group of instructors, kept out of harm’s way (they hope) in the west of Ukraine.

It is reported that the British side now intends to pay more attention to the “restoration of Ukraine and strengthening the combat capability of its army,” which we should perhaps better read as a last desperate Starmer hope that following his promise of a cuddly 100 years of friendship with Ukriane, the UK will be able to squeeze whatever is left of the great Ukraine mineral deal heist that Zelenskiy first laid as bait and Trump seized upon to gain perpetual and privileged access for the US to Ukrainian wealth.

The deal was supposed to have been signed already, but surely still remains what it has always been, a negotiating ploy that so far Zelenskiy has not been able to put to effective use because, of course, his signature would be a final and egregious betryal of Ukraine’s long-stredded pretence at sovereignty which any self-respecting populace would rebel against.

Continuing to cite the Times, Pravda tells us that both the UK and France are seeking security guarantees from the United States even as a back-stop for their short-term military presence. In short:

“we are witnessing the beginning of the collapse of the "coalition of the willing," whose members, as it turned out, "desire" something only if there is support from overseas. They are not capable of anything without it, so all the big words about the need to protect Ukraine turned out to be nonsense and empty air. The final collapse of the coalition will occur in two weeks, especially if Trump fails to end the conflict within that time and stops his mediation efforts.”

They will be waiting a very long time for US security guarantees.

The great Euro COW collapse also underlines the weakness of the European Union which was deeply divided on the COW whose primary if sole supporters have been France, the UK, Denmark and the Baltics. Italy is the most conspicuous member to decline invitations to partying in western Ukraine, with Meloni snuggling closer to Trump. Hungary and Slovakia, of course, have long expressed their antagonism. Meantime, the anti-Russian position of governments in Germany, France and Romania is the product only of questionable or outright criminal shenanigans designed to suppress these countries’ most popular parties. A chastened Poland is acutely aware of its vulnerability, especially as the US reduces its forces and its weapons stockpiles in Poland, and is lying low.

The great Euro fanatically anti-Russian project is subject to the warrior leadership of Kaja Kallas, she from the tiny Baltic power of Estonia, who reigns as High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, and Vice-President of the European Commission, surpassed in mightiness only by its President Ursula von dey Leyen, but as yet unable to raise their own money or their own army, but always hoping.

Where Are We Now?

This past week has seen two peace proposals.

One came from Ukraine and Europe - we should really call it the Zelenskiy proposal because in essence it bascially seeks what Zelenskiy seeks, which is total Russian capitulation to the losing side - if not right away then over time.

The second came from the Trump administration, looking quite like the cluster of ideas first put forward by Trump “peace envoy” Kellogg in April last year but tweaked a bit in an effort to make them just a tad less tedious for Russia - just enough, probably, to provide a stepping stone on which Russia can place one foot on the first rung of what would be quite an ambitious ladder to a settlement.

This Trump administration proposal (presented to Putin by Witkoff in Moscow yesterday, leading to what seems to have been a cordial negotiation of three hours duration, not just on Ukraine but on other matters including Iran), can be called Kellogg Plus.

I note with interest the judgment this morning of Alexander Mercouris, whose views frequently seem to align with those of the Kremlin, that the gap between Kellogg Plus and Istanbul Plus (Russia’s position laid out by Putin last June which in turn built on the original draft Istanbul agreement of March 2022, signed off by both Russian and Ukrainian negotiators before sabotaged by Boris Johnson, Washington and Zelenskiy himself) is not unbridgeable.

Zelenskiy rejected this second proposal before it was even formally presented in Paris last Wednesday, so that the Ukraine/Europe plan was not discussed at all, and the talks collapsed to all intents and purposes. Some European leaders are reportedly pressuring Zelenskiy to allow some movement towards Kellogg Plus.

The main reason for Zelenskiy’s rejection was that in Kellogg Plus the US is prepared to recognize Crimea as Russia, de jure. This rejection is highly significant because it tells us that even the most obvious, minimalist concession for the sake of peace and for an end to the slaughter of Ukrainian men (who continue to be swept up by force off the streets of Ukrainian towns and villages and sent to the front lines to die) is unacceptable to Zelenskiy and his Banderite keepers.

All this even though Russia, in the light of referenda in Crimea in 2014, whose results have never been contradicted or diminished in later polls, agreed to integrate Crimea into the Russian Federation. Majority sentiment in Crimea is pro-Russian, and the majority are Russian speakers, and of course Crimea is the location of the port of Sevastopol. Sevastopol has always been Russia’s preeminent Black Sea Port. From 1991 Russia legally leased it from Ukraine, and legally stationed several thousand troops there.

Crimea was the most obviously compelling concession for Zelenskiy to make. Even this, he could not accept.

This tells the world that there is no point in negotiating anything with Zelenskiy. Further, it reminds the world that the Zelenskiy government in October 2022 passed a decree that forbids Ukraine to enter into any negotiation with Putin and that Zelenskiy has still not withdrawn that decree.

So not only is negotiation with Ukraine pointless, but it is legally impossible, made doubly illegal, in the view of Russia, because Zelenskiy’s legal status as President expired a year ago and Zelenskiy is only able to stay in power on the basis that he continues to extend martial law and then he uses martial law as an excuse for not holding elections. Were there to be negotiations which, as we have seen, are both pointless and illegal, Zelenskiy’s signature on a peace agreement would be worthless. And were there to be elections Zelenksiy would be booted out, after which, presumably, more serious progress could be made.

Zelenskiy’s rejection of Kellogg Plus preempted what would otherwise have been a very likely Russian rejection. But since Zelenskiy had already and precipitately rejected it, Russia has been able to appear amazingly reasonable and cordial, continuing discussions with Steve Witkoff.

These discussions are no longer just about Ukraine. They are also about establishing a framework for future US-Russian relations, and about the opportunities for economic collaboration between the US and Russia (even as Ukraine declines from making progress on the US-UK mineral wealth deal).

This narrative could easily end in a united US-Russian front against a less united Ukrainian-European front, were Congress to allow it, which it probably will not.

The “peace” proposal that Ukraine and Europe were ready to advance in Paris, Merouris has noted, was like the peace proposal given to Germany by the allies at the end of World War 1 in 1918.

It is the kind of settlement that a victorious power sets out before a vanquished power.

This tells us that Zelenskiy and his European sychophants occupy a position of deep self-delusion, no matter that Russia occupies at least a fifth of what was formerly Ukrainian territory, that Russian forces continue to advance along almost all the front lines (quite likely in the coming weeks to take Lyman and Pokrovsk, possibly Kupyansk and Siversk) that the combined forces of the US, European NATO powers and Ukraine itself have been unable to push Russia back, that Russia has demonstrated superiority over NATO in almost all categories of weapon, and that European weapons stocks are depleted while Russian weapons producing capacity expands quickly.

What Ukraine and Europe wanted was an unconditional ceasefire to be followed by negotiations in which the US, Europe and Ukraine would sit side-by-side against Russia, with US-led European “monitoring” forces positioned in Ukraine. They wanted POW swaps, Russian handover of allegedly stolen children and of imprisoned Ukrainian civilians (no mention of any imprisoned Russian civilians). They expected security guarantees for Ukraine at least equivalent to NATO Article-5 standard (no such guarantees for Russia), without any restrictions on the size of Ukrainian forces, or on the presence of foreign troops on Ukrainian soil or on the flow of weapons to Ukraine, while the Zapporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant would be handed over to Ukraine but under US management. Russia would be obliged to pay reparations to Ukraine, if necessary through the use of seized Russian assets.

There might be some lifting of US sanctions (no mention of European sanctions) if Russia is a good boy, that would then be resumed if Russia isn’t.

The “final” US peace proposal, presumably to be accepted or rejected by Ukraine within the next few days, perhaps the curtain coming down on April 30 or May 1st next week, envisages a permanent ceasefire followed immediately by the engagement of both Russia and Ukraine in negotiations for its technical implementation.

The guarantor states are to be mixture of European and other third parties but not the US. Ukraine will not seek to join NATO. Nothing is said to suggest a limit on Ukrainian armed forces or the presence of another power on Ukraine or about the flow of weapons and intelligence to Ukraine (although it seems highly likely that the US would cease its flow of both).

As already noted, this proposal would have the US recognize Crimea as belonging to Russia (but would not require European recognition). Furthermore the whole of Luhansk, and of the Russian-occupied territories of Donetsk, Kherson and Zapporizhzhia would be extended de facto recognition as under Russian control. US corporations would be able to operate in these territories. The Zapporizhzhia nuclear power plant would be operated by the US but its electricity would be distributed both to Ukrainian and Russian clients. Ukraine would be reconstructed but there is no specification as to where the funds will come from, and no mention of the seized Russian assets.

US sanctions imposed on Russia since 2014 would be lifted. I am unclear as to whether there is mention of European and Japanese sanctions but some analysts are already predicting that European corporations, seeing the US lift US sanctions, would chafe mightily at the bit to demand their politicians that they be allowed to resume normal business relations with Russia.

It is clear from the foregoing that Russia and the US have a great deal to discuss if Russia is willing to put one step on the Kellogg Plus escalator in the hope that it will rise to Istanbul Plus or, as I believe is necessary, Istanbul Plus Plus. But initial sentiments appear cordial and Russian leaders have said some quite some strange things to the effect that they find Trump sincere and trustworthy - far too extreme a conclusion and far too unlikely, in my view.

The chances are, therefore, that Russia will find just enough in Kellogg Plus to signal its willingness to move forward and, besides, there are other things that it can talk to the US about.

Zelenskiy has rejected Kellogg Plus outright. If he persists in his rejection, then that in itself would suggest that it is impossible for there to be any negotiation. Putin has indicated that Russia could entertain a negotiation with Ukraine (possibly along the model of the US-Iran talks, involving delegations in different rooms and a mediator moving from one to the other) but if Zelenskiy’s position is one of outright rejection then presumably no negotiation is possible. All this puts to one side, by the way, the important issues of Zelenskiy’s (il)legitimacy and his 2022 October decree.

A continuing Zelenskiy rejection might well prompt Trump, as he has explicitly threatened, to “walk away,” although at this time it is very unclear what, exactly, does “walking away” entail.

It probably entails a complete cessation of US military and intelligence support for Kiev - leading very likely, therefore, to a collapse of the Ukrainian army well before the end of this year (as Ukrainian intelligence chief Budanov has already warned a few months ago).

Would Europe be able to demonstrate sufficient resolve and unanimity to compensate for the US departure, at least for long enough to allow Ukraine to keep fighting a while longer, a year or so more. What good would that possibly achieve, especially if Europe remains mired in recession, still deprived of cheap Russian oil and gas and unable to proceed very far with German chancellor Merch’s fantasy of at least a German if not a general European rearmament?

Well, we still dont know yet whether Europe has plumbed the very depths of its own self-delusion or for how long the European Commission can maintain discipline in its ranks.

