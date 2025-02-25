This is a brief follow-up to my posting two days ago of the Sachs address to the European Parliament. I hope to add to it later.

For now I want to say that my takeaway from this address from Sachs is that the war in Ukraine is a sad and sorry, US/EU instigated and totally unnecessary mess (as I have been arguing here for three years solid) that has hurt both the US and Europe far more than it has hurt Russia and China.

So the US under Trump is looking as though it wants to abandon Ukraine, and Europe, and NATO. Thank goodness and good riddance.

But what can you believe from a realtor who acts more like a used car salesman? True, all recent US presidents have been realtors of a mafiosi kind;they have all wanted to beat down Russia and steal its stuff.

And Trump is clearly no different: all of a sudden, while keeping Sleazy Zell at a distance, even as he starts out to negotiate Ukraine’s future without Ukraine, he is demanding $500 billion as payment for past protection.

OK it was Zell’s fault for trying to sell off his country to multiple clients in multiple ways.

But the fundamental message for me is never, ever, to trust a used car salesman. Actually to call Trump a used car salesman does a severe injustice to used car salesmen.

Anyone who can talk publicly about taking Gaza, expelling Palestinians (whose true losses now amount to 400,000 - more on that later) and giving Netanyahu a free hand over the ceasefire is somebody far worse. The word demonic comes to mind.

That should be the message for Russia. If Putin falls for this crew of gangsters then he has become Russia’s enemy as much as Ukraine is now becoming an enemy of the US and Europe too.

For all its posturing, Europe in these moments has no real friends. On its current trajectory Europe stands for nuclear war and human annihilation. Yet to become friends with Russia, Europe has everything to gain: a security architecture, a bond with its continental neighbors to the east as far as China - and on China, Europe has shown far more intelligence than on Russia. Other benefits: cheap oil and gas, investment opps galore, a strong posture against a predatory US.

Europe: talk to Russia; Russia: talk to Europe. EurAsia for ever!