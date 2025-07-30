Planetcide
The Drying Planet
Iran faces new heatwave as 12 stations record temperatures above 50°C
Is Tehran Becoming Uninhabitable? Water supply interruptions
Igniting World War Three
BERTRAND: China after Communism, preparing for a post-CCP China
The US’s Turkey-backed “economic corridor” plan in the Caucasus targets Russia and Iran
The US And Israel Partnered With Syria’s President To Massacre Druze
Zionist Genocide
Israeli human rights groups call Gaza Our Genocide, say Western leaders are also responsible
As Gaza starves, Trump tells Israel to 'finish the job'
Over 100 lawyers ask ICC to investigate Macron and French ministers for Gaza genocide complicity
Starmer government threatens September recognition of Palestinian state, allowing ethnic cleansing of Gaza to continue
Revealed: The British military college teaching Israeli soldiers
Turkey Pushes for Full Use of Kurdistan Oil Pipeline
Russiagate