The demands of everyday life have a way of trumping even the scariest of geopolitical crises, and today, for similar banal reasons, I shall have to approach the global crisis over Iran in fragments over the day. But let me just start with recommending this excellent summary from Ron Unz - Unz.

Like me, Unz found recent interviews by Diesen, Nima and others with Ted Postol - whose assessments suggest that US/Israeli attempts to intercept Iranian missiles are woefully inaccurate while rapidly attriting their stockpiles of interceptors - to be very helpful. Postol, Unz, McGovern and others in the alternative media (not only in the alternative media - McGovern cites the comparable anxieties of establishment reporter David Ignatius in the Washington Post) converge in their growing worry that the US may resort to nuclear weapons in an effort to head off the embarrassment and humilitation of finding their existing conventional weapons stockpiles rapidly attrited.

I have asked myself whether in the minds of the grossest fanatics among the magatt crowd it may be beneficial to destroy the world in the belief that in a destroyed world the US will reign supreme. I dont doubt that this thought would be very exciting to the likes of Lyndsey Graham. The main objection to this thought would seem to be that as Trump brings the world to the brink of economic catastrophe its arch-nemesis No 2 (Russia) potentially stands to gain tremendously. One example already, according to Reuters and others, is that Russia has begun charging premium prices for oil supplied to India, ending the previous era of deep discounts. Russian Urals oil, previously sold to India at a discount, is now commanding a premium of $4–$5 per barrel over the Brent crude benchmark. The “sanction discount” has turned into a “scarcity premium” due to India’s restricted access to Middle Eastern oil following attacks in the Strait of Hormuz. This change occurred despite India’s strong diplomatic ties with Russia, highlighting that Russia is prioritizing financial gains during the current geopolitical crisis. The U.S. recently issued a 30-day waiver allowing India to continue buying Russian oil, but the cost of that oil has significantly increased, raising India’s overall import bill.

Larry Johnson at Sonar21 today adds:

“The attack by Israel and the United States on Iran, a member of BRICS, has created a potentially catastrophic economic problem of Modi and India. India imports the vast majority of its crude oil needs (around 85-88% of total consumption), as domestic production is limited. India’s total crude oil imports average roughly 5 million barrels per day (bpd) in recent data (early 2026 figures). The Persian Gulf countries (primarily Iraq, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates (UAE), Kuwait, and Qatar; sometimes broadly including other Middle East suppliers) are a major source, especially via the Strait of Hormuz, through which a significant portion of these flows pass. Iran’s de facto closure of the Strait of Hormuz has created an emergency situation for India.

The war against Iran has given Russia tremendous leverage over India. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, in remarks made on March 6, 2026, emphasized that Russia would not disclose specific quantitative data on oil exports to India, citing “too many ill-wishers” and security concerns. This came in response to reports of potential large deliveries (e.g., up to 22 million barrels in a week) amid India’s supply crunch. Peskov also noted the Iran war has significantly boosted demand for Russian energy resources, positioning Russia as a “reliable supplier” of oil and gas.”

This does seem divine justice of a kind in view of Modi’s recent creepy kowtowing to Trump and even creepier visit to the Knesset (just on the eve of the current war). An unexpected economic boon for Russia may be sufficient to complete its immediate objectives in Ukraine and exceed them (particularly with respect to Odessa which, if Russia does not take it, will prove to be a future center of continuing harassment of Russian interests from the future rump state of Ukraine).

The crisis will be less kind to China, in the immediate future, since China stands to lose its supply of oil from Iran, particularly now that the US is bombing commercial shipping exporting Iranian oil from ports in the south of Iran. Even with the loss of both Venezuelan and Iranian oil, I expect that China will not be impacted existentially by the current crisis not least because it is far more self-sufficient in energy than India although like India it will tend to revert more to coal in a crisis. Whatever the US is attempting to do to reduce its impact around the world, Chinese influence overall appears to be increasing (although we should keep an eye on the rightward drift of Latin American polities, likely to be further consolidated this year).

Here is an AI assessment in support of that argument:

Chinese influence in Latin America is significantly increasing, with Beijing cementing its position as the top trading partner for most South American nations and expanding its footprint in critical sectors like technology, space, and infrastructure. While, China’s new playbook in Latin America involves more “targeted” investments over large-scale lending, bilateral trade hit a record $518 billion in 2024, signaling a deepening, rather than weakening, economic and diplomatic, as shown in a recent analysis by the Center for Strategic and International Studies.

Key details on this increasing influence include:

Trade Dominance: China has surpassed the U.S. as the top trading partner for South America, with 2024 seeing a 6% year-on-year increase in trade.

Strategic Investments: Investments by Chinese firms focus on key commodities like lithium, copper, and oil, alongside infrastructure projects such as the Chancay megaport in Peru .

Digital and Security Footprint: Beyond trade, China is expanding in space research (e.g., Patagonia antennas) and digital infrastructure.

Diplomatic Alignment: Increased economic ties have led to a 2 percentage point decrease in alignment with the U.S. for 33 nations, according to a study by the Wilson Center.

While some, such as Capital Economics in a recent report by Mexico Business News, note that U.S. influence remains strong in Mexico and Central America, the overall trend points to a, lasting, long-term expansion of Chinese, as described in this report from the German Marshall Fund of the United States, presence.

Of greater concern to the US is the growing possibility (I would not say likelihood, just yet), of a Chinese blockade of Taiwan so as to shut off advanced Taiwanese chips from the US as well as refined rare earths from China itself.

To Be Continued…