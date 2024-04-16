There is a lot of controversy over whether Iran or Israel “won” last weekend. Of course, this is a skirmish very unlikely to be over. It does provide a distraction from Israeli failure to achieve anything but Zionist fantasies of expelling or massacring Palestinians, which has of course undermined its credibility and image around the world. The expectations of a triumphant Israel were extremely high, given western political and media complicity with the Israeli lobbies and pro-Israeli mythologizing.

So it is easier for Israel to disappoint. But there is substance here. Iran has behaved with patience, proportionality and restraint. It attacked only military targets; it provided extensive warning and obtained Washington consent. It has revealed a capability hitherto untested. Perhaps Israel really did shoot down most of its drones but that was the intent: overwhelm the Iron Dome (a juiced up network of Patriot systems) so as to get some cruise and ballistic missiles through which hit two Israeli air fields in the Negev and a number of air defenses. This sends the message to Israel that it can respond directly on Israeli targets; that the Iron Dome is not invincible; that Iran’s non nuclear capability can be more effective - and more usable - than Israeli nuclear capability; that Iran can force Israel to reveal its positions; that Iran’s regional and great power allies are as terrifying as anything the collective West can put up; that rogue and vicious Israel can at last be held to account. And that US bases in the Middle East are increasingly vulnerable to missile attacks from Iran, Iraqi militia, Hezbollah and Houthi.

Furthermore, Israel’s major objective, which was very likely to draw the USA into a wider regional war that would work to the advantage of Zionist aspirations to a Greater Israel, has not been successful - if anything, the USA has collaborated with Iran in helping to ensure a calibrated, de-escalatory response, and it is not straight forward that the USA will support a further Israeli attack on Iran. In other words, the Israeli attack may have achieved a wider split between the USA and Israel. Netanyau is under considerable public pressure and pressure from his cabinet of fanatics and will nonetheless be forced to respond to the Iranian attack. Iran’s interests are best served if Israel does not respond or responds only moderately. Iran’s economy is booming, with a growth rate of 7% following from its membership of the Shanghai Organization and the BRICS, the repair of its relationship with Saudi Arabia, its security agreement with Russia and the supply of Russian weaponry to Iran, all of which has reduced the pressure on Iran of decades’ worth of Western sanctions, as well as from rising oil prices and in the context of the plunging economy of its regional competitor, Israel. Iran will not want a wider war, but it is by no means clear that it will lose a wider war; there is a very good chance that a wider war, especially if and when Russia and China become involved in the defense of Iran, will see the end of Israel and the resurgence of a new Arab-dominated Middle East free of US and Israel meddling. All this would very likely secure Turkey as a solid ally of the Global South and not of Washington, and finally begin to shift the Washington orientation of Egypt and Jordan, and strengthen voices of resistance to Washington across North Africa.

The situation in the Middle East continues to be highly dangerous. That it is not currently in explosion mode owes a great deal, whether one likes him or not (I like him no more than I like Biden), to Trump waiting in the wings for November.

In Ukraine a new Russian army unit has been deployed near Belgorod, presumably with a view to strengthening the border against future Ukrainian attacks, implementing the execution of a buffer zone and readying for an advance in the Sumy and Kharkiv directions. Oddly, Ukrainian forces near Kupyansk have been deployed down to Chasiv Yar.

The Azov 67th brigade has refused deployment to Chasiv Yar; it has enjoyed greater freedom or discretion, often in favor of private interests - somewehat comparable to Russia’s Wagner group under Prigozhin. Resentment against Azov entitlement is encouraging Ukrainian surrenders and desertions more generally. Dima reports that both the 67th and the 28th brigades are being disbanded in retaliation for their alleged disobedience or unwiullingness to fight. But Zelenskiy is still hoping that Mike Johnson will pull through - and perhaps he might, even offering a proposal that could “legitimize” seizure of Russian assets for the war effort to support Ukraine in effect directing not $61 billion to Ukraine (or, rather, to the US military industrial complex) but the interest on $300 billion or even the capital.

