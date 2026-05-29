My best guess is that the Trump administration has successfully fooled markets once again into thinking that there is to be an imminent agreement between Iran and the US. Trump will do and say anything that tempers oil markets (and make him, his family and co-conspirators even richer). The probability of a real peace settlement is remote. Why? Iran has the advantage right now and would be foolish to give it up in negotiation with a demonstrably undependable, bad-faith and fanatically Zionist interlocutor. Could it be foolish? Well, that is a worry, because Iran has too long a history of tolerating or being taken in by US-European tricks and deception and thievery with respect to Iran.

But I think that now Iran has had a taste of its own metal it is more unified, more confident and less vulnerable to the declining influence of what remains of the pro-Western sentiment amongst its ranks. Further, Iran can see that there are cracks in what had been the pro-Western Gulf cabal of Arab states: Oman has stayed neutral and is talking with Iran about partnering with it in the management of the Strait of Hormuz, a project that can dramatically boost the revenues of both countries. Saudi Arabia and Qatar are no longer automatically green-lighting US aggressions from their territories. Saudi Arabia is backing further away from the Abraham Accords or normalization with Israel, while the UAE, by contrast, is rolling over for the Zionist entity. Saudi Arabia is now under Pakistan’s nuclear umbrella, and Pakistan’s army chief is trying to negotiate a deal between the US and Iran, but under Chinese guidance.

Why? Because Pakistan is very important to China’s belt and road initiative and is a major investor and potential savior of the country. Even though, in the meantime, Pakistan struggles to stay aligned with the West, and even though Pakistan is a meddlesome danger to Afghanistan with respect to the Pashtuns north of the Durand line as well as to the Israeli and Western-manipulated Baluchis on its own territory.

Iran can see that the US faces an embarrassment of weapons depletion and over-extension across multiple fronts, leading it, for example, to withhold weapons supplies to its strongest allies in Germany and Japan, staunch the flow of Patriot missiles to Ukraine, empty its bases in Iraq, withdraw US troops from Europe. Iran’s own alliances with Russia and China have fastened tighter as has the alliance between Russia and China, the two most powerful entities in the BRICS whose strategic trajectory of de-dollarization of the global economy is growing real teeth (despite the vacillation of Saudi Arabia, the betrayal of the UAE, and the dithering of Brazil in protecting the Latin hemisphere from US imperial aggression).

With this new sense of strength, Iran’s position on nuclear energy (not nuclear weaponization) has hardened. Under the now defunct JCPOA it agreed to have Russia take custody of and to distribute to Iran - on a needs-basis and under international supervision - its stocks of enriched uranium which Iran needs to enrich up to 60% for industrial and medical needs (not the 90% needed to make a nuclear weapon).

But now, even though that option is still on the table, Iran is resisting continuing US pressure and instead insisting on keeping them inside Iran. This is as it should be, and although I do not think Iran will develop a nuclear weapon, it is - in the real world of geopolitical tensions - not a bad thing that it should retain the capability of developing a nuclear weapon if it believes that this will improve its security against the US and Israel which have launched massive, unprovoked attacks on it twice in the past year. The elephant in the room of Western-dominated discourse, of course, is always Israel’s possession of several hundred nuclear warheads and Israel’s fanatic, murderous and genocidal ambitions for a Greater Israel that is now stretching to Turkey and Egypt, with the US not daring even to bark and certainly not daring to reduce by one iota its massive support of Israel with a constant supply to it of US weapons on which Israel is totally dependent for the realization of its imperial wet0-dream.

Iran is rightly insisting on retention of its recently-established control over the Strait of Hormuz because this is a major source of leverage over the political West, and a source of revenue which, for the immediate future, can help compensate it for the massive damage that the West inflicted upon it, while it waits upon a time when the West will be forced to lift all sanctions on Iran, release $26 billion dollars of frozen Iranian assets, and pay reparations, and this time is not as far away as many people suppose.

Iran is not going to betray its Shia neighbors in Lebanon, Iraq, or anywhere else. Iran is not going to betray the Palestinian people. It will hold fast to its determination to hold the line against Israeli racist and nonsensical messianic religious ideology, Israeli military aggression throughout not just West Asia but also in Africa. It will not betray Hamas and it will not betray Hezbollah. It will continue to play for the removal of US forces throughout the region, forces whose main purpose appears to be to support whatever Israel wants, help Israel tear down the sovereignty of its neighbors and to control (increasingly in vain) the disbursement throughout the world of the region’s oil and gas supplies.

What else in the world today? Worrying escalation in the Western war on Russia over proxy Ukraine, as Russia prepares to enhance the ferocity of its strikes in Kiev and European powers prepare, from European countries, to strike at Russian drones and missiles over Ukrainian airspace while they retain their diplomatic staffs in Kiev as human shields. On this latter there continues to be controversy over whether Oreshniks can strike deep enough to hit at the deep bunkers underneath NATO embassies (some Russian sources say yes; missile expert Ted Postol says not). Zelenskiy’s letter to Trump begging for more air defense capability illustrates once again that the Ukrainian and European game is to lure the US fully back into the conflict.

Netanyahu is escalating Israel’s campaign of murder and territorial annexation in Lebanon and is laying claim to 70% of Gaza (he admits Israel has already taken 50% of Gaza), with not a whimper of meaningful protest from the political West nor, so far as I can see, the UN. For its imperial failure in 1948 to give at least equal weight to the rights of both Palestinians and Jewish settlers to sovereign, national status, the political West, including, to be frank, the New York-based UN (no matter how many resolutions it may have passed subsequently) has given birth to and solidly nourished a monster that it now does nothing to restrain and even applauds.