Many Americans are sadly still under the delusion of the Democratic Party 2016-2021 deception campaign to impugn Donald Trump as a Russian agent, ignoring the extent to which, since he pulled the rug under the JCPOA agreement between the UN-US-Israel sanctions regime on Iran that was expected to make life easier for Iran provided it agreed to limitations on its humble levels of uranium enrichment, Trump turns out to be an effective Israeli agent. JCPOA was totally based on the Western foundational lie that Iran was a “nuclear threat” even though it had signed the nonproliferation treaty, was entitled to enrich uranium for civilian purposes and that Israel, which had not signed the nonproliferation treaty, which had stolen what it needed to develop its own nuclear weapons program and is now estimated to possess up to 400 nuclear warheads. So, since the end of JCPOA and the murder of Iranian military hero Suleimani we have now had two US-Israeli unprovoked wars on Iran, all justified on the basis of the non-existent Iranian nuclear “threat.”

And now we learn that the ill-conceived Pakistani-mediated US-Iran talks in Islamabad (these might have gone further had China stepped up to mediate - but then Trump claims that Iran is backed up by Russia and bankrolled by China, because Trump is setting the scene for World War Three) have collapsed mainly as a result of failure to find a resolution regarding (1) Hormuz and (2) Iranian uranium enrichment. Since the issue of uranium enrichment (which could so easily be resolved, and which in the past Iran has been only too willing to resolve) is entirely fabricated, this means that the only issue is Hormuz, which of course is THE existential issue. The US claim yesterday that three warships had crossed the Strait has been resoundingly denied by Iran and is probably untrue. I don’t know whether the same is true of claims that three tankers did pass through the Strait.

Now today Trump is hinting that rather than recognize Iran’s right to control the Strait and impose a toll on ships of countries that Iran likes and allows to pass, he wants the Strait to be controlled by an international body (mmm: perhaps the UK, France and Germany? Just guessing) beholden to the US. To achieve this noble effort on behalf of global imperial peace, Trump is suggesting that the US can blockage the Iranian blockade.

One can see problems with this brainfart: first, the blockade denies the passage of oil and commodities through the Strait for all the time it takes to achieve the downfall of Iran, damaging all countries that need these things; it pushes up oil and gas prices even higher, helping Russia maintain its war against Ukraine (and the West) and possibly leading to actual shortages; it makes the US navy very vulnerable to enemy attacks; it encourages the Houthis to re-impose a blockade on the Red Sea, doubling the damage.

On the Ukraine front we have seen a peculiar attempt by the US to avoid a defeat of their ally Orban in today’s elections, which is tantamount to the US supporting the one man who has done the most to prevent the EU from sending a cool 90 billion euros to keep Ukraine on the battlefield at least until the end of the year (what’s the bet that banks have already loaned this to Ukraine using the promised EU loan as collateral, at extremely high interest rates?).

This is peculiar indeed. Well, it looks like Orban will lose. The 90 billion euros will be sent to Zelenskiy as an Orthodox Easter present, the war will continue, and for the moment- as I have been arguing in recent posts - Ukraine has been showing unexpected and unexplained resilience. Further down the line one must wonder about the future of Trump before or beyond the mid-term elections and how a new Democratic administration (groan) might behave with respect to supporting Zelenskiky. The idea that Ukrainian forces are reportedly back in Chasiv Yar is truly astonishing, even if one must counterpose to that the latest Russian pressures on Kostyantynivka, Zaporizhzhia, Sumy and Slavyansk-Kramatorsk. As I have suggested, one must wonder whether banks have been lending money to Zelenskiy against the promise of the EU 90 billion.

Trump and Israel: as Kevin Barrett not so implausibly argues in a recent post of his, Israel is now able to suck up Trump’s brain. I still support the basic logic of Brian Berletic, that everything is ultimately explicable by a fundamental US determination to re-establish hegemony, and this totally suits Israel to be carried along by Trump’s kingly robes until such time in a speculative future it is forced to jump off. Is Trump Jewish? He was raised Presbyterian and later identified as a non-denominational Christian. While he has Jewish family members—his daughter Ivanka converted to Judaism, and his son-in-law Jared Kushner is Jewish—Trump himself is not a member of the Jewish faith. So congratulations to Israel on its new brain-sucking technology.

Did former Brazilian model Amanda Ungaro’s husband facilitate the original meeting between Trump and Melania, and does it matter? Ungaro, deported by ICE, despite being Melania’s friend for 20 years is reportedly threatening to spill some Epstein beans. Is this all about Trump conceding to a request from Ungaro’s estranged husband to deport Amanda over a custody dispute. Which may very well explain why Melania suddenly made her Epstein announcement last week. If Trump wars are related, as some - Kevin included - suspect, to a desire to distract from Epstein, well there may be a lot more distraction on the way.