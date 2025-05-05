We need to ask about the relationship between internal US fascism and external US imperial policy.

Why do I say US fascism? One-man rule by EO. Tolerance of and exploitation for personal gain of leadership dementia. Unaccountability of military industrial complex even by the most basic standard of ability to pass financial audit. Control by billionaires. Zero blue water between advanced oligopolistic capitalism (although I concede major tensions over tariff policy that may yet unseat Trump and augur a return to a less eccentric, more Bidenesque plutocracy), Congress, and the Executive. Cowered or at best tepid opposition to multiple Constitutional violations within Congress. Unrestrained plutocratic bribery of politicians and of the President. Unrestrained uses of high office for personal gain. Disregard for due process. Executive attacks on the judiciary. Scorn for basic morality. Suppression, overt and covert, of first amendment rights. Normalization of cruelty. Terroristic threats from the Executive Offices against protections of the Constitution, rights of citizenship, due process. Excessive power of corporate lobbyists. Enhancement of mainstream media connivance with power. Extreme unaccountability and weaponization of police.

Consequences for foreign policy? Reinforcement of control of political decisions by the weapons industry and by the personal interests of the senior political class, their sponsors and families and of the financial capital that has put them on power. Absence of careful, relevant, reasoned inclusive debate. Further distancing of foreign policy from Congressional control. More egregious war expenditure at the expense of citizen wealth and of fiscal stability. Reign of personal elite interest over public and global good. Policy irrationality. Policy inconsistency. Policy treachery. Heightening of manipulation of public consciousness by mainstream media propaganda and exploitation of both staged and unstaged violence overseas for the building of domestic fear and citizen conformity. Global disdain for the US. Consolidation of foreign alliances against US hegemony. Decline of the dollar…

And:

Weakening through poor decisions of US economy, polity, judiciary, military, culture, and collective intelligence leading ultimately to increased domestic oppression, fragmentation between and within States, impoverishment, social and political unrest, egregious and fatal pollution, vulnerability to nuclear attack, while the world ad a whole succumbs to the effective leadership of China and Russia and their very many Allies in the Global South through a reformed UN and the BRICS, with Europe integrated as junior partner into a new EurAsia bloc after the coercive denuclearization of either a 2-State or one-State Israel.