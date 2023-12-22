Ukraine

The battlefield narrative is much the same as in previous weeks namely, slow Russian gains along most of the combat line. In Krynky a Ukrainian FPV drone assault on Russian artillery positions (one striking as far south as Nova Maiachka) seems to suggest either that Ukraine is preparing another attempt to fortify Krynky with new men from across the Dnieper or a Ukrainian attempt to evacuate the one hundred or so men who currently occupy what remains of the Krynky foothold.

In the Robotyne salient area Russia is now within two to four treelines west of Robotyne, and is also proceeding up towards south east Robotyne from Novoprokopivka, indicating that it will soon reoccupy the (largely runined) settlement and also re-establish fire control over the supply road that connects Robotyne with Novodanylivka to the north.

Near Vuhledar, Russia has struck successfully north from Mykilske on Ukrainian positions between Mykilske and Novomykhailivka. All along the south of the settlement of Novomykhailivka, Russia is within meters of the suthern bundary, but still has to deal with existing minefields. It is engaged in mine clearance to the east of the settlement and may even have penetrated Ukrainian fortifications there.

North of Avdiivka it appears that Ukrainian forces have abandoned the settlement of Stepove, encouraging Russian forces to line up against Ukrainian fortifications that separate Stepove from Berdychi. Once that Russian tanks are identified as having penetrated the Ukrainian fortifications then it is certain, says Dima of the Military Summary Channel, that Avdiivka must fall. Russia continues to make progress up the railway lines to the east of Stepove, towards Oceretyne.

In the Bakhmut area, Russia appears close to taking, or has already taken, Bohdanivka, Khromove and Ivanivske which will enable a final retaking of Klishchiivka and open up settlements such as Orkihovo-Vasylivka to further Russian advance.

In the Lyman area there has been a great deal of activity around Torske, where Russia has taken a large swathe of new territory, and Russia is approaching the road that connects Yampolivka, Terny and Novosadove.

Russia continues to dominate northern Synkivka close to Kupyansk. As I have indicated before, I find tracking of acvities north of Lyman very unsatisfactory, and I recall a recent comment of Dima of the Military Summary Channel to the effect that the intense activity along almost the whole of the eastern combat line may be a form of diversion from more important preparations that are occurring on the northern border.

Endgames

There appears as yet to be no clear Western plan to turn around the growing collapse of the Ukrainian position other than to delay it for as long as possible which seems preferable to many Western politicians and analysts than a negotiated settlement. Besides, Russia is saying that there are no backchannel discussions and Russia does not appear to be interested in the idea of discussions. Western hostility to Russia, doubtless fed by embarrassment among the West’s own diplomatic class over the West’s political and military incompetence and its three decade history of deceit and double-dealing (on which Putin has recently said in a press conference he blames himself for not recognizing it as such, of being naive) and fearful of official censoriousness, further reduces any such likelihood.

The West would rather leave negotiation to Ukraine, but because Ukraine has no autonomy nor real influence over regional affairs and is a state quite likely soon to be riven by a coup d’etat, it is an entirely unsuitable and incompetent interlocutor for Russia. Besides, as we have seen, Putin is very angry over how Russia has been used and abused by the West and not in a suitable frame of mind, therefore, to talk with Western counterparts whom Putin cannot reasonably trust.

Western chatter about negotiations, nonetheless, suffer from the absence of any real interactions with actual Russians, and from the illusion that Ukraine, and its collective Western sponsor, is anything other than a losing party that appears to be moving more rapidly towards an outcome of capitulation than one of compromise.

Capitulation will involve the entirety of Ukraine east of the Dnieper and of the Black Sea coastline which, as Mercouris notes in his broadcast today, is unnegotiable. Putin has clarified that he is not interested in the former Hapsburg areas of Ukraine: Galicia and Lvov. These may become part of Poland again. They may be split between Poland, Hungary and Romania. Or they may become part of a residual Ukraine based around Kiev. Putin has not yet indicated which way he feels about the future of central areas of Ukraine but it seems plausible that these might form a sort of rump Ukraine: why they might reasonably have a destiny separate from Galicia is far from clear but may be a realist outcome of the fact that any Kiev-based center of governance would have to be aligned with Moscow and that therefore the West may attempt to keep Galicia separate. These central areas could never be acceptable to Russia as a part of NATO even if Putin doesnt care about Galicia.

Zelenskiy meanwhile is not thinking about endgames but planning Ukraine’s next offensive, presumably in the spring or summer of 2024, proposing a massive increase of investment in drone production. This is discussed in his broadcast today by Alexander Mercouris. Important as drones have been and continue to be in the Ukraine conflict, they are not as important as shells, of which Ukraine is almost entirely lacking. Drones have nothing like the damage potential as 155mm (or similar) shells.

Zelenskiy is calling for a mass mobilization of 500,000 (apparently he is no longer talking about the forced mobilization of women). But Ukraine needs 20,000 troops per month just to replace losses (dead and wounded) on the battlefield. So it is difficult to see how he can actually increase the real size of the army. It is not clear where the money for this mobilization is going to come from and how the men themselves, highly reluctant, are going to react to this process. He talks of a million drones and long, new, fortified lines. His critics rightly observe that Zelenskiy is becoming increasingly delusional and messianic. More and more, the logic of a military coup is becoming compelling, but it does not do anything for Ukraine’s range of options, other than to smooth the path towards capitulation, especially without the effective participation of the USA (which seems less and less likely, given Republican resistance to aid for Ukraine, now hardened by the Supreme Court of Colorado to deny Trump access to the Presidential election in 2024) and the continuing insipidity of European leaders like Josep Borrell whose gloom way exceeds his ability to offer meaningful hope.

Gaza

US and NATO ships are accumulating in the Gulf of Aden, ready to proceed into the Red Sea with the purpose of some kind of repressive attack on Yemini Houthi ability to hit commercial shipping (including the movement of oil and gas) and its ability to strike Israel with missiles. Such activity will put pressure on world prices of oil and gas which will also prove a benefit for Russia. It is frequently said that the Houthis are Iranian-backed but there is no evidence so far as I am aware that Iran has any appetite for a major conflict with the USA at this time or that it is contemplating violence against Israel in protection of the Palestinians in Gaza and in the West Bank. Dima of the Military Summary Channel has opined that the real backing behind Yemen may now be coming from China, in the wake of China’s indication to the Biden administration that it is planning to merge Taiwan back into the mainland administratively.

The crisis in the Red Sea may keep at least a significant part of NATO navies so preoccupied in the Middle East that they will be less likely to want or be able to take action in Taiwan (where the USA has previously established troops and weapons) or to take action in defense of supposedly Philippine interests in one or more South China Sea islands. The truth is that in terms of real economic interest, pretty much the entire region should be concerned about possible disruption to their trade with mainland China much more than they are concerned with the tiny pinprick causus belli that the USA has assiduously and artificially attempted to stoke up among its allies in east Asia, including Australia and now New Zealand within the anti-Chinese alliance of the AUKUS.

The quickest solution to the Red Sea crisis would be a permanent ceasefire in Gaza. Attempts in the UNSC to bring this about are currently blocked by US insistance that there should be no permanent ceasefire but merely a temporary cessation of hostilities.

John Mearsheimer has earlier today expressed his view that it is neither in the political interest, nor in the moral interest, of the USA to continue to provide unquestioning support to Israel. Israel has for a long time been a geopolitical liability to the USA in a realist, interest-driven sense, and given Israel’s attempted genocide of Palestinians or enforced expulsion of Palestinians from Gaza (we shall see, of course,whether they will be even allowed to escape), it is clearly no longer in the moral interest of the USA to sanction a policy so evil that it will reunite the Arab and Muslim worlds and perhaps even the Global South in a long-standing campaign to bring about an entirely different arrangement than the 1948 establishment of the State of Israel. Mearsheimer appears to talk as though Israel’s preference for an apartheid state over a Two-State solution continues to make any kind of sense given the near impossibility of a viable Palestinian State carved out of the territory which Israel now, in effect, controls. A far more radical envisioning is needed.

And why does the USA act contrary to its real interests in aligning with Israel? Because of the power of the Israeli lobby which has bought out most US politicians with the money that Washington gives Israel, in a perpetual toxic cycle of mutual dependence for profit and greed.