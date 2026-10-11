U.S. President Donald Trump has announced an immediate “energy ceasefire” between Russia and Ukraine on October 11, 2026, claiming both sides had agreed to stop targeting each other’s energy infrastructure.

There is no concrete evidence that a functional energy truce is in effect, and both official statements and field events contradict the claim. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the announcement “came as news” to him, though he noted Ukraine would be ready to comply if Russia officially agreed to a reciprocal halt and clarified the terms. Combatants have continued hitting energy-related targets on both sides despite the announcement. For instance, Russian forces launched large waves of drone and missile strikes into Ukraine, while Ukrainian forces have maintained long-range strikes against Russian oil infrastructure and refineries (such as facilities in Syzran).

While the Kremlin has previously expressed general openness to the concept of pausing energy strikes, Russian officials have tied any agreement to broader demands, including the lifting of Western sanctions on Russian seaborne energy exports. Independent think tanks and analysts describe the proposed arrangement as largely symbolic or non-existent in practice.

President Trump made a similar claim in September 2026 that both nations had agreed to halt energy attacks, which also broke down immediately as strikes persisted.

As for the diesel deal, there is a growing chorus of expert opinion in favor of the view that the deal will do relatively little to boost diesel production, and it is the shortage of production, not the hiccoughs of war distribution, that is the major factor behind rising prices.

See Matt Randolph on Forbes: The Art Of The Tiny Deal: Trump’s Diesel Deal With Putin Does Nothing (Randolph), and Larry Johnson on Sonar21: The Other Hormuz Shocks: LNG and Helium. Economic effects of the Persian Gulf cutoff, from first-order to tertiary (Johnson).

Gulf and Red Sea Crises

Seyed Marandi, in interview with Glenn Diesen this morning tells us that (1) Iran expects war from the US if for no other reason than that Israel will force the US back into the war; (2) Iran is preparing and prepared for this war; (3) Iran is massively boosting its supplies of missiles with which to resist US and Israeli aggression and to further punish many of its Gulf neighbors; Iran has been preparing for this war over the past 30 years; (4) Iran may give higher priority than up until now to helping the Houthis against Saudi Arabia; (5) Saudi Arabia is weaker than it has ever been in recent decades. The help that it may get from Pakistan and Turkiye as a result of the Mecca alliance is very limited and insubstantial; (6) The US attack may come before or after the mid-terms but it is difficult to see what the US can do that has already been tried before and failed.

We increasingly look to a global order in which the US, Western Europe and Israel have inflicted grave damage on themselves, unnecessarily, through a war with Iran and a destabilization of Saudi Arabia, on the one hand, and self-denial of cheap Russian energy, on the other. The right-wing fist that is closing in on Latin America in favor of Washington bribes will find itself closing on nothing. China’s economic strength there will prove more powerful, and the new global order will center on Beijing.