Nuclear Alarm

Ukraine (we can assume with NATO equipment and guidance) launched another significant missile strike using ATACMS last night, Ukraine time. Many of these missiles hit their targets, and these targets appear to include radar stations necessary to give Russia quick warning of an incoming nuclear attack from the West. In the following few hours, there was a high level meeting in the capital of Belarus, Minsk, that involved President Lukshenko of Belarus and President Vladimir Putin of the Russisan Federation, together with his Foreign Minister, Sergey Lavrov, and his new Defense Minister, Andrei Belousov, while it was also reported that former Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovyich was present in Minsk. Apparently. according to Dima of the Military Summary Channel, Yanukovyich was also present in Minsk during the period of the 2022 peace negotiations (mostly in Istanbul).

It seems very unlikely that this top level meeting could have been called at very short notice so I am assuming that it was not a panic response to the relative success of the Ukrainian attack on Crimea, yet there is something about it which has a note of panic. We can consider, first of all, that it would seem strange that Ukraine could transition so quickly from relatively ineffective ATACMS strikes to effective ones (these have a range of about 500 kilometers). But we should not ignore the scale of the recent Congress vote for military aid to Ukraine and other new waves of aid moving into Ukraine or in its favor, nor discount reports that many of the purchases of new weapons that this aid was supposedly intended to make possible, had already taken place. Secondly, it is also strange that Russian air defense would have failed so spectacularly, particularly since Russia had some notice of growing intensity of Ukrainian dispatch of ATACMS missiles. This is occurring at a time when there are several dismissals on the grounds of corruption of personnel in the Russian Ministry of Defense, but I am skeptical that these would impact air defense readiness in Crimea. Thirdly, Russia’s immediate respose, to strike at Odessa, presumably at locations from which the ATACMS had been launched, seemed relatively tepid, but time will tell. Why did Russia not learn more about these locations during the previous Ukraine ATACMS attack about a week ago and take the necessary preemptive measures (a process which has to be very fast, before Ukraine would have time to move its HIMARS launchers)?

Fourthly, and perhaps most importantly (although this discussion will inevitably be outdated with the flow of new and better information over the next few hours or days), there is the issue of the nuclear warning radar position or positions. Why didn’t these enjoy particularly careful air defense? One has to presume that there would not just be a few of these or that they would only be located in Crimea. In other words it is inconceivable to my mind that Russian security from threat of nuclear attack would depend on just a few positions in Crimea. Nonetheless, Dima argues in his broadcast at midday today (May 24, pacific daylight time) that the West, using Ukraine, is striking at Russian strategic potential, by which I assume he is referring to impoverishment of Russia’s nuclear security. Without adequate warning of incoming missiles, Russia is highly vulnerable. The value of its stockpile of Kinzhals and other missiles capable of carrying nuclear warheads, no matter how fast they are, or how difficult they may be to detect, is greatly reduced in face of the possibility of a first nuclear strike by the West that does not give Russia sufficient time to react. A couple of years ago MIT missile expert Ted Postol was arguing that it is precisely in this area of nuclear missile detection that Russia may be behind the USA, because of its relatively low investment in satellites and satellite detection, although in the meantime it is possible that Russia has caught up.

Dima also sees a problem in that the ATACMS are being nominally fired by Ukraine. In other words, we have a situation in which the nominal aggressor is Ukraine but that everyone knows that it is really the collective West under Washington leadership. This raises a question about the legality of Russian actions that are intended as responses to activities of the collective West but which legally appear only to be justifiable as responses to activities solely of Ukraine. While I am tempted not to give that too much weight, it does seem to me that Russia has what we used to called a rather “continental” approach to law and likes to behave in ways that are in accordance with its own laws and international law. So unlike the US, by the way, and many of its vassal states, that disregard law whenever it suits them (e.g. seizure of Russian assets in Europe), which is a major contributor to the current crisis which is, namely, that Russia no longer trusts anything that western leaders have to say.

Peace

So we come to the meeting in Minsk. Putin used this occasion to once again make the point that it can only enter into negotiations with a legal representative of Ukraine. And Zelenskiy is no longer a legal representative. The presence of Yanukovyich, who in Russian eyes and perhaps in the eyes of international law, was the last legal representative of Ukraine (because he was duly elected, would have had to stand for reelection within a few months of a coup d’detat, a coup that was funded and aided by the USA), suggests that Russia may be considering reinstatement of Yanukovyich either in a process of negotiation or by force. We can note with wry amusement perhaps a statement in the last few hours by the chair of Ukraine’s Verkhovna Rada (parliament) that whoever questions Zelenskiy’s legitimacy is an enemy of the state). Dima’s reading of what we know has been said in Minsk, is that Russia would like to negotiate, would like a quick ending to the war, but on the basis that Ukraine (and, presumably, the West) accepts the territorial gainst that Russia has achieved to this point of the SMO and that Ukraine accepts the current combat line as the new border between Ukraine and Russia. It is impossible to imagine that Zelenskiy could bring himself to agree to these conditions. Indeed the Switzerland June peace conference (to which it seems nobody of real importance is going to attend) is essentially a venue to ratify Zelenskiy’s peace proposal which is that Russia completely withdraws its troops, including, I believe, from Crimea). But it also strikes me as strange that Russia is indicating that it might live with what hitherto the collective West commentariate has been calling a frozen conflict except I imagine that Russia would be seeking a permanent new border whereas the West would be seeking a temporary new border to be negotiated some time in the future (when both sides have had a chance to re-arm).

None of these considerations, however, deal with previous Putin statements that have emphasized the necessity for dependable guarantees (which a frozen conflict most definitely not) and have insisted on the need for a new European security architecture involving, of course, all relevant players, including the US and Europe, and also raising questions about what is the proper role of the UN as an umbrella for any such negotiations. Further, of course, for Russia the conflict is not just about territory, but it is about neutrality, demilitarization and denazification.

The location of the meeting, in Minsk, and a confirmation by the President of Belarus that Russia is the closest neighbor of Belarus and its most reliable partner, will also have been interpreted by many Ukrainians as a new warning of a combined invasion of Ukraine from the north (as occurred in 2022). So we can read the Minsk agreement as a strategic discussion about how to end the war (especially in a climate of escalation towards nuclear exchange), and/or, a threat to Ukraine that it must settle quickly, provided that it can resolve the question of its President’s legitimacy. Perhaps Putin’s insistence on this point (e.g. why could he not negotiate with the RADA?) is possibly designed to push for an agreement not with Ukraine by itself but with the collective West and Ukraine).

The Battlefields

Dima confirms that Lyptsi appears to be entirely under Ukrainian control. Ukraine’s strength right now is its concentration of manpower, but it is short on western-supplied weapons. Its depedence on manpower is apparently responsible for what are reportedly the very heavy losses, sometimes 1,000 dead and wounded in a day, that it is incurring. But, as said, there are no Russian forces currently in Lyptsi although Russia is bombing Lyptsi from a safe distance. Furthermore, Ukraine may be preparing counterattacks in this area. In the northern section of Vovchansk, Ukraine is re-entering the settlement. 30 to 40% of the northern section of Vovchansk, above the Volcha river, is still under Ukrainian control.

Elsewhere, Russia has entered Berestove in the Kupyansk area. While Bilohoriika has fallen mainly to Russian forces there is still some evidence of Ukrainian activity. In Chasiv Yar, the situation continues much as before with fierce fighting in the eastern microdistrict, Russian forces approaching the the canal, to the south; Russian preparation for an advance from the north, and evidence of Ukrainian evacuation of positions from the center. Russia has taken control of Klischiivka and Andrivka. In the Avdiivka area there is nothing really new except some incremental moves by Russia further to the West. Ukrainian forces appear to be stepping back from Krasnohoriivka. Russia now controls 70% of the village of Paraskoviika, between Russian-held Novomykhailivka to the east and Ukrainian-held Kostyantynivka to the west, with evidence of Russia encroachment on Kostyantynivksa and taking of territory to its south, moving in the direction of the TO5-24 highway that constitutes a major supply route for Vuhledar. Russia appears to have taken the majority of the settlement of Staramaiorsk and continues to make life very difficult for Ukrainian forces in Urozhaine. Further west, Russia continues to harass Ukrainian positions in Hui Pole.

Palestine

The International Court of Justice has called on Israel to immediately call off its offensive on Gaza. The UNSC, because of the US and Israel, will likely veto any action being taken, but according to Larry Johnson, in interview with Judge Napolitano today, the court can take the matter to the General Assembly which can vote to expel Israel from the UN for failing to comply with the judgment of the ICJ. Somewhat surprisingly, Germany has said it will respect the law and, if an arrest warrant is served, and if Netanyahu or Gallant go to Germany, Germany will arrest them. This is symptomatic of a fracturing of the European alliance. A consequence of the ICJ judgment could be a severing of trading relations with Israel by certain parties. Ray McGovern, in interview today with Judge Napolitano, comments that the rules-based order of the collective West is falling apart under the weight of actual international law. In this program of Napolitano’s there is discussion of the view of an IVF source to the effect that what is happening in Gaza is a prelude to and will ultimately be justified by the coming third world war, a view that Larry Johnson considers a plausible interpretation of Israeli strategy to lead the US into that war.

Asia

Ray McGovern in the before-cited interview with Napolitano, observes that China gave Putin a green light in advance of the launch of the SMO, and has said nothing about Russia’s recent initiation of tactical nuclear weapon exercises, to which we can add the fact that China is openly rehearsing, as I write, for a takeover of Taiwan, all in the context of China’s continuing breath-taking economic, manufacturing and military growth, and Russia’s stunning amplification of its weapons production capability - all this points to a very solid relationship between China and Russia, to the impossibility of splitting China from Russia or vice-versa, and the equal impossibility of a hugely debt-burdened USA fighting on two or more fronts. In short, the collective West will lose the third world war.