Behind NATO theatrics in Ankara, reality on the ground is that further trouble looms immediately ahead in the Gulf, while Russia faces down and overcomes NATO challenges in Ukraine.

Central to the entertainment in Ankara today was Trump confirming his intentions (so often repeated, so rarely implemented with any conviction) of pulling US occupation troops out of Europe, and lambasting NATO for not doing enough to help the US in the Gulf. (Europe was actually doing quite a lot to help, as they do for all US conflicts - only not sending warships until - laugh out loud - after the war is over, to do things that they have not been invited to do, are not wanted for, and are probably not that good at doing, like de-mining the Strait of Hormuz).

Trump derisively remarked that the US didn’t need Europe anyway. He reiterated US claims on Greenland. He asserted, without any evidence whatsoever, that the conflict in Ukraine was close to being resolved, retaining the permanently deceptive US posture of being a totally disinterested but friendly broker when in reality the US is still very much engaged in the proxy war against Russia.

The deception was immediately exposed by Slimey Zel who told delegates that Ukraine should be admitted to NATO (this prospect is the single most important cause of Russia’s SMO) and that Europe needs it own anti-ballistic systems and missiles (which, Military Summary opines, it is probably constructing already in western Ukraine). No wonder he was so bothered about the relay stations along the Belarus border that facilitate Russian drone attacks on enterprises in western Ukraine.

The US President said nice things about President Erdogan of the host country, Turkiye: according to Trump, Erd is a strong leader, and that Putin quite likes Erd (non-sequitur? Nobody in their right mind should “like” Erd further than they can throw him), and that maybe if the NATO summit was held somewhere other than Ankara, then Trump might not have gone.

Of course, Trump said that NATO members were not spending enough on NATO’s totally useless and unnecessary wars. Only five members pay the 3.5% of their GDP to which members are supposedly committed; some don’t even pay over 2%. Yet the US continues to fork out 40% of its total budget.

Total US expenditure on war, by the way, is $921 billion, comparing with $251 billion for China, $186 billion for Russia. Europe’s major countries, led by Germany, cough up another $300 billion or so. The rest, among them, account for $552 billion. Relative to their size, Poland, most notably, and the tiny Baltic countries, are the most enthusiastic about spending their wealth on stupid and unnecessary wars. Even though, in the case of Poland, the Poles increasingly loathe the Ukrainians, not simply because Ukraine and Poland are agricultural competitors, but because Zelenskiy can never resist insulting them by honoring the notorious fascist Ukrainian army of World War 2, the UPA, and its leader Stepan Bandera, who together murdered (tens of thousands, hundreds of thousands?) of Poles and Jews and other minorities in Ukraine.

All of a sudden, we see a resurgence of talk, seemingly buried a couple of years ago, about how, in the event of a collapse of Ukraine, the burden of the western Ukraine would be lifted from a victorious Russia and shared out between Poland and Romania and, who knows, Germany.

Such fun on the eve of World War Three! These happy memories will linger on to warm our hearts in the nuclear winter in whose direction the US and Europe seem so driven.

It’s going to cost them a lot more, though, if the MOU proves to have totally unraveled by the end of this week (Brent Crude prices are straining upwards again as I write). As I have noted in several posts here, the West, with unbelievable arrogance and in the middle of what are supposed to be negotiations (and from which Iran has now reportedly walked away from), has been experimenting with new routes through the Strait of Hormuz in collaboration, possibly, with Oman and with the UN’s IMO (and its national tributaries), to evade Iran’s approved routes. Iran has taken to firing on tankers that have taken part in this display of craven idiocy, including on tankers from Saudi Arabia and Qatar.

Needless to say, there are no signs whatsoever that the US has the willpower to bring Israel to heal in Lebanon, a precondition for progress on the MOU. Israel’s murderous invasion continues; Beirut’s lackey government is supposedly in a negotiations in which the main player, Hezbollah, is not invited. In Gaza, the Hamas government has dissolved itself to no purpose whatsoever other than to lend a glint of legitimacy to Trump’s odious Board of Peace, as Israel swallows up most of the land, continues to murder and torture its inhabitants and, in a display of Israeli contempt for humanity - a species from which it appears to disassociate itself - bombs their tent homes. In the West Bank we learn that in the period 2023-2025, the Israeli government approved 185 illegal settlement outposts, stealing 386 square miles of Palestinian land in the process and displacing 118 Palestinian communities.

Back to Ukraine, we have seen a significant escalation in Russian drone and missile attacks on Ukraine in recent days. Indeed, Military Summary estimates that in effect Russia has fire control over an area far beyond the line of combat that represents, I would judge, somewhere between another third to a half of all the formerly Ukrainian territory that Russia has so far acquired. As a result, Ukraine has had to withdraw its own drone launch facilities back into central Ukraine, giving Russia more time to prepare for Ukrainian drone attacks, from which it is now defending itself with greater efficacy.

This is not to say that Russia does not face considerable challenges. It does - as we see every day in Crimea, where some 14 districts suffer significant shortages of gasoline. We also see it in the regular pummeling by Ukraine of the long-suffering Russian city of Belgorod. And, partly because of Russian weaknesses in Crimea, we also have seen Ukraine dish out considerable punishment to Russia in the Azov Sea where Ukraine last night claims to have hit and damaged nearly 60 targets including 8 tankers, as well as fuel and energy facilities. The Azov Sea is now home to literally hundreds of Russian so-called sanctioned “shadow” tankers used to help Russia store its fuel following the damage that Ukraine has inflicted on the majority of Russia’s major oil refineries.

But, and it is a big BUT, these challenges notwithstanding, Russia is winning the war. Bear in mind, first of all, that Russia has yet to seriously take the war to western Ukraine. It will do so. It may yet partner with both Belarus and Poland in the process. Bear in mind, secondly, that Ukraine fights its war primarily in the air but has no feet on Russian territory (despite ignominious attempts as in Kursk and before Kursk, in Krinsky), has far less effective air defense than Russia, access to far fewer missiles, while those missiles that it has (e.g. Himars, as used last night in the Azov), are far inferior to Russia’s newer generation missiles in speed, detectability, interceptability, and impact.

In addition to the usual range of airfields, parking structures, gas stations, warehouses, other energy and military industrial targets, Russia last night destroyed five railway locomotive and other railway assets of logistical significance through Kharkiv, Dnipro, Zapporizhzhia, Kherson, and Mykolaiv, on both sides of the Dnieper. Logistical hubs such as Samar and Nova Poshta and Kryvyi Rih were included.

Russia claims to have shot down 452 Ukrainian drones last night targeted across Belgorod, Bryansk, Voronegh, Volgorod, Vladimir Kaluga, Kursk, Lipetsk, Oryol, Rostov, Ryazan, Smolensk, Tambov, Tuk, Moscow, Krasnadar Kai, Crimea and the Azov.

But on the ground is where it really matters. In Zapporizhzhia oblast, Russia is in the process of bombing the center of Orikhiv to cinders and pushing back against Ukrainian counteroffensives. Russia has stepped up attacks on Vozdvyzhivka and Verkhngar, and Tersa, reaching the outskirts of Lisne, Rivne and Kopsani. It has retaken Hirke and Zaliznychne.

Further north we can say, in essence, that Russia is filling the gaps in the territories that it controls between (1) Pokrovsk, under Russian control, and, to the south, Dobrepoillia which will soon be the Russian southern gateway to the Slavyansk-Kramatorsk conurbation, and (2) on the east-west axis, between Pokrovsk and Pavlohrad. Russia is moving on Pavlohrad, Bilitske, Shevchenko, Sergeyevka, and Vasilivka.

From the north, Russia will complete its acquisition of Lyman, if this has not happened already, and this area will become the base from which Russia will proceed to the Slavyansk-Kramatorsk conurbation from the north. It has already taken the former Slavyansk power station north of Mikolaivka (there are many Ukrainian towns with this name, by the way).

In Kharkiv, Russia makes progress along the Oskil, and has taken Petro-Ivanivka on the west bank, while to the north of Kharkiv, Russian forces are moving south from Bily Kolodiaz to take Petropavlivka, reducing the distance further south from the Pechenihy resevoir to Russian-controlled Kutkrivka to only 42 kilometers which, if collapsed, would enable Russia to slice off and take control over a vast swathe of land of this large oblast.