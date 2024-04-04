Defying Sanctions and Winning the Electric War
Here are three brief summaries of interesting background articles among the very many that have recently crossed my desk:
Helmer on The Electric War (The Electric War)
Writing about the electric war in which Russia has engaged Ukraine, John Helmer (veteran Western correspondent based in Moscow) recently noted that although the Ukrainians were building Mag…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Empire, Communication and NATO Wars to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.