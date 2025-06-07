There are differences of view as to whether the Kremlin is or is not really pissed at Ukraine and its sponsors for enabling last weekend’s attacks on Russian nuclear capable bombers.

Those who say it is not so pissed argue that the damage is far less than Ukraine and the West have claimed; that the terrorist offenses committed were more consequential than the airfield attacks, leading Putin to designate the Kiev regime a terrorist entity (permitting Putin a wider range of options as to what Russia can do to Zelenskiy and his gang).

The situation, from this point of view is only as serious as Russia chooses to say it is and Russia appears to be downplaying the airfield attacks and Trump’s responsibility for them, and that it is choosing to interpret the situation lightly because it really wants a better relationship with the US and does see some mileage in continuing the Istanbul process. It’s retaliation will be confined to the measures of enhanced drone and missile strikes we saw a night ago.

Those who take the opposite point of view are skeptical that Russia would elevate the significance of the Bryansk attacks which killed only a handful of people over, say, the night club terror attack in Moscow that killed 140 people a year ago. They say the airfield attacks have embarrassed the Kremlin and have made Russian public opinion and Putin himself very angry with Ukraine and its Western sponsors not least for their reckless disregard for agreed nuclear safety protocols. The consequences will likely lead to an abrupt end to the Istanbul process. Russian retaliation will not be limited to the fairly routine drone and missile attacks we have just witnessed but will amount to something much more forceful.

I am inclined to this second position. I don’t think that Russia is really so desperate for a rapprochement with Washington. This is the time for decisive action to win the war before NATO has time to rearm, assuming that will be possible at all. Russia must by now be aware that expenditure of time invested in trying to keep Trump on side is a total waste of time - both the man and the apparatus of US government are sick beyond treatment. Trump won’t be there for ever and what follows him could be even more hideous.

Russia trying to show respect for Trump is not a good look for Russia and does convey a message of weakness to the West which the West will try to exploit at the cost of further lunatic escalation.

Further, Russia toadying to the US sends a bad signal to China even as China is trying to play nice with Trump over tariffs. (Xi has invited Donald to Beijing - how sweet).

If Russia and China play loose with their mutual alliance then they and our world are lost. Now is the time for boldness and solidarity.

Xi and Vlad need to be sharpening the rhetoric and the reality of what they stand for.