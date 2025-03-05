Pausing Aid

White House sources are cited today for the news that the US has paused aid to Ukraine, at least until Ukraine’s leaders demonstrate “a good faith commitment to peace”.

The general consensus following the fracas at the White House last Friday and shared by yours truly, is that the meaning of last week’s events is that neither Europe nor Zelenskiy want peace.

In place of agreeing to push for negotiations with Russia, supposedly their “real” enemy, both parties continue to insist that Trump offers them “security guarantees,” that in effect offer Ukraine the same degree of protection as it would presumptively enjoy if it was a member of NATO.

Even though Trump keeps saying he doesn’t want to do that, they keep saying that he really, really should.

If Trump provides security guarantees, tbe Europeans and Zelenskiy know that they can stage any number of false flag events or other acts of theatre - something which Zelenskiy knows a little about - to ensure that the US restores full US participation in the war against Russia.

There are two very strange things about this logic.

Why Do Europeans Bother, Really?

First of all, the thought that the US - were the Europeans successful in persuading it to offer security guarantees - might actually renege on a commitment doesn’t pass through European heads.

Yet all these parties - Zelenskiy, the Europeans and the US - have been engaged in nothing but deception and dishonored promises since 1991: about NATO not expanding eastwards in return for Russian consent to German reunification; disregard for the Minsk agreement in 2015; sabotage of the Istanbul negotiations in 2022 are just a few of a litany of major ways in which the West has sought to “extend Russia,” which is to say, break it open so that Western capital can flood the territory and poison the lot.

Secondly, all parties are aware that continuation of the war is highly likely to bring the world, once again, to the precipice of nuclear exchanges which have the potential for the annihilation of the human species.

What prize is so alluring here that it is worth the strong risk of annihilation of the species?

Trump doesn’t find it alluring, and he has made this clear to the other parties. They dont seem to want to pay attention. Why is that?

Is it, as just suggested and as RAND outlined the very same year of Zelenskiy’s election to President of Ukraine in 2019 (on the false pretence that he would bring about peace with Russia, just before he started to plan war), to break up the Russian Federation?

Well, probably not, because Europe is by now aware that Russia is a far stronger adversary than the West initially thought. They are also aware that Russia is far more advanced, today, in military weapons, battlefield experience and military-industrial capacity than the entirety of the collective West, that Russia is currently winning the war (no matter how much Western propagandists - through the stenograpic mainstream media of course - call it “stagnation”), and that they can no longer depend on the US to support them.

So, the West cannot expect to be breaking up the Russian Federation any time soon.

Are Europeans afraid that Russia will invade Western Europe?

They keep saying that this is a real fear. But at no time since the end of the Soviet Union have the European powers taken their defense particularly seriously. Even now, they struggle mightily to put aside up to 3% of their GNP for defense although they know this to be insufficient as it would need to be at least 5%. Actually, more, because lacking industrial capacity for weapons production at a scale that would be needed, the promise of more government funding would merely push up the prices charged by the armaments manufacturers.

Furthermore, Russia has given not the slightest hint that it has any interest whatsoever in moving much beyond where its forces currently are in the east of Ukraine. At worst, in the event of continuing Ukrainian and European stubborness, Russia might deem that its security is best protected with the acquisition of further Ukrainian oblasts (Odessa and Kharkiv particularly come to mind, although I would throw in Kiev and Sumy for good measure).

So the European and Ukrainian narrative about Russian imperial ambition is a lot of baloney.

Is it, as I suggested yesterday, to do with fear that a Europe without the US is bound to be a more fractious Europe in which Germany would, as night follows day, reemerge as the dominant driver of European geopolitics?

That is conceivable, but there are so many other interesting and more productive possibilities, that you would think that there must be at least some European imagination that would want to examine them. These include a 180 degree European reassessment of its geopolitical future, one that looks to the current EU becoming a fully paid-up member not of Western Europe but the EurAsian continent, together with Russia and China and within the BRICS. In this collective, of course, Europe would likely end up in competition with the US and the American hemisphere, barring a complete global revolution towards BRICS-style multipolarity.

European nations already enjoy a strong track record in cohabiting the EurAsian continent with China. Why would it be so difficult to do the same with Russia?

Or is it that, faced with such a potential scenario, European elites wish to entrench their own current privileged status by concentrating the European Union into an even stronger centripital force, only faintly constrained by pesky values of “democracy,” than it currently is, dominating its member states within a hardening ideological shell of authoritarian liberalism, building its own money-raising and military prowess, precisely in order to keep Asia at bay?

What other explanations are there? Are they cultural: white US good, brown Asia bad? Are we ultimately dealing with problems of corruption and criminality of a scale so huge that their perpetrators fear exposure and their consequent demise above all else? Well, that could explain a lot.

Are They Serious?

It is certainly tempting to wonder whether Europeans or rather European elites generally are serious people. Are they just rather vacuous, superficial cutouts for corporate interests whose primary drive is comfortable estates, trust funds, post schools, private jets and Carbibbean getaways, and a lot of dinners and booze in big palaces?

Well, yes, maybe. Take, for example, the fact that after a couple of years of discussion about how Europe can keep feeding the war machine in Ukraine by diverting seized Russian assets or the interest thereon to weapons for Ukraine (even though everyone knows that a huge percentage of all these weapons gets to be sold on the global black market for cents on the dollar), France looks to be cooling on the idea - for the patently obvious reason that it is illegal, that Russia might seek redress through non-European courts, and also because ultimately Europe, having thrown away its financial integrity, would fall behind its major rivals in attracting funds and these rivals might actually and reasonably include Moscow and Beijing.

Also, it is not impossible that Russia would at some point demand to be repaid, from a position of being able to coerce repayments. Indeed, European robbery of Russian assets could even be an incentive for Russia to do what Europe keeps saying it is most terrified of: invading some part of Europe (how about Poland or, better still, the Baltics each of which has a significant minority Russian population?).

French President Macron has stated that while the proceeds from the frozen assets could be used, outright seizure would violate international law. “We want to respect international law,” he stressed. Finance Minister Eric Lombard has stated that these frozen Russian assets, largely belonging to the Russian central bank, could not be seized outright. Europe Minister Benjamin Haddad, while acknowledging that seizing the funds was a lever available to Europe has warned of the legal and economic risks involved, setting a problematic precedent that might deter future investors. Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barot has admitted that billions of euros in interest generated from frozen Russian assets were already being directed towards Ukraine, but that fully confiscating the assets would pose financial risks. Currently, EU member states are using interest earned from the frozen assets—estimated at €2.5 to €3 billion annually—to fund Ukraine’s defence and reconstruction efforts.

Rare Earth Fever

In recent posts I have been at pains to underline the uncertainty that surrounds so many aspects of the rare earth minerals deal that continues to be under consideration in Washington and Ukraine. While pausing US aid to Ukraine, the White House would appear to be signalling that the door is open for Zelenskiy to behave politely and sign the deal. Presumably, but it is only a presumption, a signed deal that gives the US access to Ukrainian mineral wealth is also something that Russia can live with - perhaps it is understood that the US deal with Ukraine would give Russia the greenlight to consolidate its territorial gains and to exploit their mineral wealth.

But the thing is, who knows for sure the minerals are there, or where they are, in what quantities and at what extractive costs? Ben Aris of Intellinews wrote recently that while Ukraine has significant deposits of lithium, titanium and copper, for example, it doesnt have rare earth minerals. China controls 80-95% of global supplies. The level of US rare earth metal production is currently “none.”

A Lithuanian report claimed that Ukraine is home to a plethora of “rare earth minerals” that are worth “trillions of dollars,” but none of the minerals that it listed were actually rare earth minerals, as confirmed recently by Bloomberg Opinion columnist Javier Blas. According to Aris, the value of the minerals that Ukraine does have is around $775bn, which is a lot, but far short of the $2-$7 trillion that has previously been declared. These resources have not been developed. Ukraine earned less than $100mn from the export of all its strategically important minerals in 2024. It would taken an enormous investment and a very long time to start developing these resources.

Is the White House aware that the Ukraine minerals dream is a dud? If it IS aware, then perhaps Trump is attempting to make a political point about the Biden Administration’s unwisdom in giving away so much US wealth to Ukraine and about how amazing Trump is in recovering that money (which in reality he wouldn’t). Or perhaps the minerals deal is a kind of test to Zelenskiy to see whether he is capable of being a good little US puppet. And if he isn’t, well then, his days and perhaps even Ukraine’s days are numbered.

Polluting the Global Informational Infrastructure

Also See:

An important new revelation of the extent to which the Western informational infrastructure has been all but entirely polluted for many decades. This is from Kit Klarenberg (Klarenberg) and has to do with a British equivalent to the National Endowment for Democracy (which is of course a CIA cutout).

This is the Westminster Foundation for Democracy:

“Established in 1992, WFD was directly modelled on Washington’s National Endowment for Democracy, created the previous decade by the CIA to carry out publicly what the Agency previously did covertly. Namely, funding media outlets, political parties, activist groups, “NGOs”, trade unions and other elements that can be corralled to destabilise if not outright overthrow foreign governments if and when they dare step out of line. Primarily funded by the Foreign Office, WFD ponderously describes itself as “an executive non-departmental public body.”

“This is a euphemism for the Foundation being a British intelligence cutout, formally operating as an independent organisation free from state control or affiliation, but in reality carrying out politically sensitive, risky activities abroad with which London is wary of being openly and directly associated. This raison d’etre is amply spelled out in a markedly revealing, since-memory holed official review of WFD’s activities published in 2005, to date the only instance of its work being subject to serious scrutiny”.

Its founding leader boast of how the WFD’s “distinctive feature” and “comparative advantage” was its “freedom to give political - rather than technical or educational - grants,” including providing funds “to political forces…in direct opposition to existing governments.” The Foundation’s largesse could also be directed to “training of police forces in developing nations.” Which of course are not up for election at regular intervals, and of obvious use in maintaining unpopular, illegitimate British-backed regimes in power.

“WFD got its claws into the ANC and the Democratic Alliance, South Africa’s main opposition party, over the campaign, while supporting “independent” media organisations, “and groups that promoted women in politics.” Subsequently, the Foundation “shifted its resources and experience” elsewhere in Africa, and the West Balkans.”

In the Balkans, the WFD mirrored the operations of the NED and CIA in bringing down Milosovic:

“The WFD mirrored the skullduggery of these agencies, crafting “strong relationships” with “civic reform groups” and “opposition forces” to “grow and develop” antagonism to Milosevic “around the country” - including the leader’s “heartlands”, where his public support “was strongest.” The Foundation openly proclaims “this work…contributed to the defeat of Milosevic”:

In Ukraine, 2004, the WFD supported the NED in forcing a rerun of that year’s presidential election, to oust Viktor Yanukovych and elect Viktor Yushchenko, a pro-NATO Western puppet.Washington’s efforts. The Foundation “mobilised mass support” for “peaceful resistance” to Yanukovych’s initial victory, exploiting “Ukrainian parties and youth organisations.”

In the Lebanon, the Foundation covertly constructed an army of young activists to cause havoc around that year’s May general election.