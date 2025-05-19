See Turse and Valdez in The Intercept (Trump Gulag); the following is made up from extracs of their article:

“Trump Is Building a Global Gulag for Immigrants Captured by ICE

The U.S. is in talks with 19 nations, including Libya, Kosovo, Rwanda, and Moldova, to accept deportees from other countries.

In addition to using longtime U.S. detention facilities at Guantánamo Bay in Cuba, the Trump administration is seeking more far-flung locales to hold deported people, regardless of their countries of origin.”

The U.S. already uses theTerrorism Confinement Center, or CECOT, in Tecoluca, El Salvador, and is seeking deals along comparable lines with 19 countries: Angola, Benin, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Eswatini, Equatorial Guinea, Guatemala, Guyana, Honduras, Kosovo, Libya, Mexico, Moldova, Mongolia, Panama, Rwanda, Saudi Arabia, Ukraine, and Uzbekistan.

Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn:

“These are the plans of an authoritarian regime. They want to spend likely billions of taxpayer dollars to send asylum-seekers into war zones or to countries rife with human rights abuses,”

The State Department has refused to provide a complete list of countries with which the U.S. has made agreements to accept deportees from other countries. The Trump administration is planning a major increase in deportation flights in coming weeks to destinations across the globe. The White House did not respond to a request for clarification about which countries are receiving third-country nationals.

This builds on the George W. Bush administration’s worldwide network of secret prisons and torture sites as part of its global war on terror, starting with Guantanamo. One source cited by The Intercept explained that “using the counterterrorism model, the Trump administration believes it provides it with broad authority to ride roughshod over civil rights.”

In the case of Trump’s expulsion of Venezuelan immigrants to El Salvador, the administration accused the expelled Venezuelan men of being members of a gang called Tren de Aragua with little to no evidence. The the vast majority of the men did not have criminal records.

The Intercept records that U.S. has also expelled hundreds of African and Asian immigrants to Costa Rica and Panama, including people from Afghanistan, Cameroon, China, India, Iran, Nepal, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Turkey, Uzbekistan, and Vietnam. Uzbekistan received more than 100 deportees from the United States, including not only Uzbeks but citizens of Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum also said her government had accepted roughly 6,000 non-Mexicans from the U.S. The Trump administration is currently seeking more countries in Asia to accept expelled immigrants from elsewhere in the world. Last week, the Trump administration was poised to send immigrants from the Philippines, Vietnam, Laos, and Mexico, among other countries. to Libya and possibly Saudi Arabia. Libya operates numerous detention facilities for immigrants on behalf of European nations. The European Union, and member states like Italy and France, have long provided assistance to Libya to thwart immigration to Europe, including support for its network of brutal immigrant prisons.

U.S. District Judge Brian Murphy has issued a preliminary injunction barring the Trump administration from deporting noncitizens to third countries without due process and without allowing them to demonstrate whether they are in danger of persecution, bodily harm, or death if they are sent.

The US is also courting Rwanda, which is in “early stage” talks with the Trump administration to accept expelled immigrants from America. Rwanda has a long history of taking in refugees from Africa and elsewhere and striking deals with European nations, like Denmark and the United Kingdom, to accept deported asylum-seekers and immigrants.

What we’re seeing right now from Donald Trump is a full-on authoritarian takeover of the U.S. government.

This is not hyperbole.

Court orders are being ignored. MAGA loyalists have been put in charge of the military and federal law enforcement agencies. The Department of Government Efficiency has stripped Congress of its power of the purse. News outlets that challenge Trump have been banished or put under investigation.

Yet far too many are still covering Trump’s assault on democracy like politics as usual, with flattering headlines describing Trump as “unconventional,” “testing the boundaries,” and “aggressively flexing power.”

Depopulating Ireland to Repopulate it With Non-Irish

The following is made up of extracts from John Waters, author Ireland: Birthplace of the Totalitarian, Part I (Waters):

The True Origins of Ireland’s 'Modern' Self-destructiveness

Takes issues with what he describes as the “present wave of neo-plantation being imposed through abuses of the rule of law and a total absence of democratic input”. It refers to a project for the “re-peopling” of Ireland that is based on the exploitation of Christian compassion. The overwhelming majority of the present population, Waters argues, has been bullied into giving away something that has already been stolen from the: ‘their’ country. He refers to what he describes as the:

“Scandalous trope claiming that because ‘we travelled all over the world’, the world has now an entitlement to displace our children and send strangers to take their places. Another absurd fallacy is that, because our country once ‘supported’ eight million people (my scare-quotes) it should now again support at least a commensurate number of total foreigners”.

It was the potato that enabled the population of this island to rise to its highest level in the early 1800s, yet was soon to become:

“A tool of genocide, the ensuing blight and the nature of Ireland’s capture and pillaging ensuring the destruction of the weak and the driving out of the strong”

Waters is particularly riled by the European Court of Justice (ECJ) which has issued an ‘opinion’ whose thrust is this:

“Government of Ireland cannot cite responsibility for the needs of its own citizens to excuse any failure to house outsiders claiming ‘asylum’ — even though senior members of the Irish ‘government’ have acknowledged that the vast majority of these ‘asylum seekers’ are nothing of the kind, but are ‘economic refugees’, i.e. opportunist moochers, many of them released from prisons or mental hospitals in foreign countries ruled over by administrations that might be described as the most corrupt governments in the world had the Irish government not claimed that title in perpetuity and taken the trophy ‘home’ to keep”.

What Waters describes as the “neo-plantation”, the re-peopling, the orchestrated invasion, the coercive pressing on our nation of unwanted alien proxies of occupation simply repeats history of the 19th century.

He cites the 1954 book The Vanishing Irish, a collection of articles that chronicled the describing the demographic catastrophe even then seen to be threatening the very survival of the Irish people, the main factors being late marriages and emigration, helping to perpetrate the mid-19th century Irish Holocaust, which was a “studied programme of extermination designed to purge Ireland of its indigenous people.”

Ireland’s fertility at that time was 3.4 — 2.5 times what it is now, even ignoring the distortion caused by the contribution of foreigners already residing in Ireland

The warnings on that occasion were heeded, if only for a moment, and within two decades the fertility rate had climbed to nearly 4, but the underlying issue remained unaddressed, probably for want of full and accurate articulation in the home territory. The problem is made worse by rising rates of abortion, a feature that appears to have accompanied

“The inundation of Ireland over the past several decades with what are insultingly termed ‘the New Irish’ — alleged refugees, bogus asylum seekers, unnecessary foreign workers, and others, who have come to Ireland as part of a wave of displacement now threatening the existence of the entire continents of Europe and America, and clearly being orchestrated by powerful interests. It is a strange thing — is it not? — that a government nowadays must advertise in multiple languages to attract people allegedly fleeing war and oppression in order to persuade them to leave their ‘war-torn’ countries.”

“Birth rates in the decades following publication of The Vanishing Irish continued to follow the same patterns: an underlying trend of dramatic decline from 1950, broken only by two blips, in the 1970s and 2000s, declining sharply again from 2008. CSO projections today suggest that birth rates will continue to decline for the remainder of the present century, albeit in a context of muddied statistics likely designed to conceal the true facts of the continuing Irish catastroph.”

The Central Statistics Office are making it more difficult to ascertain the nationality of mothers giving birth in Ireland each quarter…

“Ireland’s indigenous population will have entered its terminal phase before the last survivors become aware of the gravity of the situation, for Ireland is a country in which worrying about threats to foreign nations and indigenous populations is encouraged, but concern about the survival of your own people is described as ‘racist’”.

Waters has a great deal to say about the Irish Catholic Church and of different episodes in its history upto the assertion of a heavily Rome-oriented, centrist orthodoxy from the 1840s that built upon and perpetuated misinformed or mendacious accounts of the real causes of the famine to instil practices of sexual segregation and celibacy that functioned as a break on the resumption of population growth.

“Ireland, then, experienced perhaps the earliest known form of totalitarianism, albeit church-imposed, with the occupier government/state an obvious beneficiary in that it imposed an iron social control in circumstances that might ordinarily be expected to lend themselves to social strife and conflict. This phase of what would now perhaps (and wrongly) be deemed ‘soft’ totalitarianism, continued for more than a hundred years — from the early 1850s to my late childhood, relaxing only in the mid-1960s under the influence of television and exploding popular culture.”

The effects of this soft totalitarianism exacerbated emigration (given the dismal prospects for marriage at home) - something in the region of six million people

“All this was effected by close moral control of the hearts and minds of the population via a symbiotic power relationship operated by the priest via the mother, or perhaps vice versa. The priest was, in a sense, ‘one of the family’, having been handpicked in the first place by the mother, who generally chose the most pious and amenable of her brood to augment the next generation of clerics….We are talking, in effect, about a possibly unequalled feat of mass hypnosis…The most devious element of this cultural reconstruction was that the mother was elevated to, in effect, head of the family, with the father reduced to a shadow on the margins of domestic life. The dysfunctional power-partnership of priest and Irish Mammy set to curtailing immorality and policing every potential engagement of a romance or (God forbid!) sexual nature.”