The sum total of damage on Iran inflicted by the US (thanks to the Yellow Goblin for helpfully clarifying US responsibility), through its proxy Israel, three days in advance of what was scheduled to be a major round of negotiations on Sunday: -

Arak heavy water reactor facility; Fordo nuclear facility enrichment site; Isfahan nuclear technology center; Natanz main enrichment facility; Bushehr nuclear power plant; mutliple sites in Tehran. Some or much of the damage is said in some quarters to be the result of a joint Mossad-Ukrainian SBU operation (similar to the Ukrainian operation in Russia against Russian nuclear airfield bombers and facilities) in which drones were smuggled into Iran and then unleashed.

In addition to the facilities damage, just as important or more important were the attacks on air defense facilities; the homes and headquarters of senior officials; weapons depots and laboratories. The decapitation element of this assault includes, possibly, Major General Mohammed Bagheri (chief of staff of Iran’s armed forces), several senior commanders of revolutionary guards and leading scientists. The attacks also killed Ali Shamkhani, a key negotiator in the US-Iran nuclear talks and who was a top aid to Supreme Leader Khamenei. Most likely and hardly surprisingly it is not expected that the next round of negotiations will take place.

A UNSC meeting is scheduled for today. Reuters reports that Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi requested the meeting in a letter to the 15-member body, saying Israel "has now crossed every red line, and the international community must not allow these crimes to go unpunished."

The last report of retaliation of which I am aware at around 11:00am Pacific Coast Time is that Iran launched 100 drones against targets in Israel, some of which may still be in the air. It did have missile launchers prepared for an immediate retaliation but it seems that these were hit in the Israeli strikes. At the moment the best guess is that the strikes did not reach the most sensitive of Iran’s deeply buried nuclear facilities.

We cannot expect a nuclear response from Iran because, of course, Iran does not possess nuclear weapons nor is it anywhere remotely close to actually having a weapon that it could use in combat.

It presumably does still have a significant stockpile of missiles, some of them hypersonic, that it can use in a retaliation. Israel has warned Iran that if it chooses to retaliate, then Israel will seek to inflict significant damange to Iranian oil facilities which, coupled with the likelihood of an Iranian closure of passage through the strait of Hormuz, will likely put great pressure on global oil prices (to the economic benefit mainly, one might think, of Russia).

Is it likely that Iran’s strategic partner, Russia, will come to Iran’s aid militarily? I am not betting on it. Russia probably identifies its national interest as requiring a stronger focus on the situation in Ukraine. However, given the importance of Iranian oil to China, I am wondering whether this is poke too far, one that may raise the Chinese Dragon from its slumber. And an awake China may force Russia to put the interests of the Global South before its own national interest or, more simply, to see its national interest as indistinguishable from the collective interest of the BRICS alliance and the Global South / Global Majority. But I cannot pretend that I see in the BRICS as of now, the energy, concentration, strategic clarity or means to be other than a talking shop.

It is difficult to envisage immediate meaningful action from the long-cowered Arab and Muslim world. Iran has definitely made mistakes. It should never have got involved in the JCPOA talks because these talks were existentially established on the utterly false pretence that Iran constituted some kind of nuclear “threat,” even without possession of nuclear weapons; furthermore, the JCPOA negotiations that Trump sabotaged within a couple of years of their getting started, vitiated the principle of national sovereignty and self-determination and the right to peaceful uses of nuclear energy; they ceded the perception of legitimacy to powers like the US and Europe that were negotiating in totally bad faith and within a totally fallacious hegemonic discourse; they erected the case of Iran above all other nations that might also be adopting nuclear energy for peaceful purposes, as though the interests of Iran were existentially different from those of other nations; and of course they represented an agenda of support for US proxy Israel and that of US/Israeli regional hegemony.

Furthermore, Iran should not therefore have gone down the path of using the issue of uranium enrichment to levels beyond 20% (needed for radioactive isotopes in treatment of cancer among other things) as a negotiating tool - it didn’t work, it gave the neocon-manipulated IAEA every opportunity to find Israel out of compliance, and it sustained the idiotic discoursde of Iran, without a single nuclear warhesd, being the nuclear threat in the Middle East, but not Israel whose many illegally-developed nuclear warheads are now - and have for some time - been used to blackail the entire world into compliance with a hideous ideology of Zionism that has contaminated the brains of Western leadership.

In the absense of meaningful retaliation by Iran and supporters of Iran against Israel, we can expect to see a further hardening of fascism in both US foreign and domestic policy. There is no doubt whatsoever that Israeli’s action against Iran, unprovoked, unannounced, two days before negotiations, is totally and incontestably illegal as is most of Israeli military policy, and that of course Israel’s assault comes at a time when Israel is in the process of murdering up to two million Palestinians through deliberate starvation, shooting, bombing. Since this action, as Trump admits, is essentially a US operation then of course the US is even more culpable - culpable, that is to say, of both these indescribaly awful war crimes.

And although one may be skeptical of the likelihood of justice in the immediately forseeable future, we must also recognize that we are closer to a nuclear war than at any time in history since US deployment (without military justification but because Truman wanted to show off his new toy) of the atomic bomb against Japan in 1945. The lesson of Iran for any part of the rest of the world that is not yet securely leashed to the table-leg of the Neo-Neocon Trumpist US Empire of Global Hegemony may well be that it does not pay to wait to be attacked.