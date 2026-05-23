Amidst an exceptionally heavy Ukrainian drone attack on Russia yesterday, a strike on a college dormitory in Starobilsk in the Luhansk oblast of occupied Donbass has killed a number of young people.

The Ukrainian drone war is increasingly a European war on Russia for the purpose of breaking apart the Federation. Why? So Europeans will have somewhere to flee to when climate change begins to make southern Europe unlivable.

Russia has vowed retaliation but unless this is fast and unless it is crushing, many Russians are going to be confirmed in their growing suspicion that Putin, quite possibly for reasons that are not accessible outside the Kremlin, continues to hold Russian punches. The Karaganov camp grows stronger by the day.

I am on the road today so will not have a chance to elaborate on this or other relevant matters for another few hours. I would note, with high skepticism, media reports of a possible 60 day extension of the “ceasefire” in the Gulf that would involve a freeing up of Hormuz, more discussions on the totally fabricated Iran nuclear issue, phased lifting of the blockade, phased thawing of frozen Iranian assets, lifting of sanctions etc. One big problem: the US is totally undependable, untrustworthy, reckless, criminal and incompetent. Who can deal with such people?

And who really wants to give them the advantage of more time? But there again, who really wants World War Three - or has this already begun?

We continue to have to worry about Cuba. On his visit last week the director of the CIA (why did Cuba even let him in?) reportedly brought along one of the functionaries involved in the Maduro kidnapping, doubtless to spy and intimidate.

The Russian position in Mali grows darker where road communication with Guinea has been cut and the threat of starvation grows.