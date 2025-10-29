I am certainly inclined to believe Putin when he tells us that Russia has tested a Poseidon delivered torpedo that has the capability of making coastal cities uninhabitable. It is clear at least to me that in many areas of nuclear and conventional weaponry Russia is well ahead of the US (the US has yet to integrate hypersonic missiles in the service) and that if and where Russia itself is outmatched it is mainly China that is doing the outmatching as in ship and submarine production.

One function of Trump’s performance as a mafiosi kingpin (as in forcing countries like South Korea to invest billions in the US in return for slightly less outrageously unequal trade tariff regimes) is to obscure what has now become an unprecedented western military, political and commercial weakness relative to the Global South and the BRICS.

The BRICS is not yet a mature alliance and little faith can be entrusted to it. But there are good reasons why from a strategic point of view now would be an ideal moment for a sino-Russian strike of some fashion to topple the increasingly demented global hegemon and its vassal former imperialist brethren.

The era of Biden—Trump illusion has, for no necessary or even good reason, placed American and Americans in a very vulnerable position, enhanced by the fact that its leaders seem too intent on self-enrichment, domestic oppression, and corrupt undermining of the constitutional order, to notice or even to care. Their crimes of omission and commission are already too humongous for them to have any faith in a different trajectory that would offer them redemption.