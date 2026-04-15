The last oil bearing ships are exiting the Straits. There is still a considerable volume of Iranian oil on the high seas. but this will not be further amplified for the foreseeable future. Russia has assured China that it will make up any shortfall in supply of oil to China. The US has reimposed sanctions on Russian oil but this threat will be ignored by China and probably by other major Asian customers for oil. Pakistan is sending 13,000 troops to Saudi Arabia along with fighter jets and other military equipment, underlining yet again Pakistan’s unsuitability as a mediator between Iran and the US There is still talk of a possible second round of negotiations tomorrow. If Iran decides to walk yet again into the lion’s den it will mainly because Iran’s leadership wants its people to understand that it has done everything possible for peace.

Russia’s National Security Council has expressed its view that the US continues a military build up in the Gulf with the likely motive of some kind of ground operation, at which point the Houthis will trigger a closure of the Red Sea.

Prices will go up and up; the pressure on the US to do something will become ever more intense and if that something proves to be another farce, then the Empire is close to a fall. Iran will still be there whatever the “something” - it will continue to receive aid and assistance from Russia and China.

Increasingly Russia and China are looking to a solution that will exclude the US, but will involve a security coalition between the Gulf states themselves and possibly guaranteed by Russia, China, and Turkey.